this is too european for me Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao!! Perfect first comment. Mte, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on Claire for managing to lose so much weight!! Inspirational tbh. She was always my fave.



And yet even now, years and years later, I still routinely forget Faye exists, to the point where every time I see her i'm like "who's that?" Idk why I can't seem to retain any memory of her! Reply

Thread

Link

she is the most recognisable for me! she was always the hottest and those 90s white girl braids lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes @ that gif, is she the euro Taylor Swift? Reply

Thread

Link

I think that's the American Taylor Swift in that gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish them at least enough success to keep on doing what they're doing. I love that they're still making campy, fun music even though it's not trendy anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

i just recently watched their documentary about getting back together. H seems insufferable. Seems like they fell apart for the same reason as most pop bands, because one member was given all the attention



anyway this is a bop! Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

that taylor gif looks like a damn parody. Reply

Thread

Link

THIS IS A BOP THO!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i cant wait to get a physical copy of their album Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that Taylor gif Reply

Thread

Link

Is this supposed to be a remix of Unbreak My Heart? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if I'm clouded by 90's step nostalgia but I am LOVING this album. Definitely adding it to my drunk playlist. Reply

Thread

Link

okay, kylie minogue and abba's lovechild!



i've missed melodic pop Reply

Thread

Link

here for the gif

i'm really high rn and whatever is going on there is truly something divine Reply

Thread

Link

I'm scared to admit how much I loved this band when I was 7 years old. Reply

Thread

Link