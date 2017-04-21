Steps - Scared Of The Dark Live (Tonight at the London Palladium)
The first live performance of Steps' new single, Scared Of The Dark
Steps' new album - Tears On The Dancefloor - Out Now - http://smarturl.it/stepstotd
source / source2
album of the year
And yet even now, years and years later, I still routinely forget Faye exists, to the point where every time I see her i'm like "who's that?" Idk why I can't seem to retain any memory of her!
anyway this is a bop!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i've missed melodic pop
i'm really high rn and whatever is going on there is truly something divine