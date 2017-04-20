Kris on Caitlyn's Memoir: Everything Is Made Up
In the promo for an upcoming ep of KUWTK, Kris is fuming after reading Caitlyn's memoir "The Secrets of My Life". In it, she klaims Kris knew about her gender issues. She disputes all that saying 'All through the book, Kris knew. "Kris knew before I even made love to her." I'm like, "What!?"'
Source
Really don't care enough to go check though
Or do you mean that they're dragging it out? Everyone's transition is different so you can't really say for sure.
perhaps you didn't mean it this way, but FYI to imply that coming out as trans or transitioning, is a deception or a device for manipulation or something like a costume/disguse you can use to throw people off, is pretty offensive. surely you can understand that given the context of people constantly questioning ANY trans person's validity, it's messed up to imply that a "transition" can be easily faked and used for fun drama.
the book comments she talks about in the clip are basically that caitlyn was saying kris knew all along she was trans, that kris knew before they had even made love that she was.
team i'll see you in hell
Their faces are evolving horribly.