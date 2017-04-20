carly

Kris on Caitlyn's Memoir: Everything Is Made Up



In the promo for an upcoming ep of KUWTK, Kris is fuming after reading Caitlyn's memoir "The Secrets of My Life". In it, she klaims Kris knew about her gender issues. She disputes all that saying 'All through the book, Kris knew. "Kris knew before I even made love to her." I'm like, "What!?"'


