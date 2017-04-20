Kris on Caitlyn's Memoir: Everything Is Made Up

Kim's face has... evolved? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Khloes looks like it settled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like a puddle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like a cute pug Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks good in that clip imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kloe is starting to morph into kim. one day we will all be kim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she looked pretty good. Even tho those lips are like perpetually pouting in a ridiculous way.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

once again. and it will happen again i suppose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It kind of looks like she's trying to recover her original face. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol all their faces and lips are so distracting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it does seem v contradictory of what caitlyn said back when the first diane sawyer interview came out. hopefully i'm remembering correctly, but i thought she said kris had no clue? or that kris possibly knew about her wearing dresses and that she told kris it was just about the clothes and would downplay it so kris would just shrug it off as nothing more than being into women's clothing. Reply

Thread

Link

thats how i remember it as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't remember her going into greater detail besides saying Kris knew about her dressing in women's clothing and that she was taking hormones during their relationship together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I remember as well. That Kris knew about the clothes and hormones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya and Kris vehemently denied knowing about the hormones. and even when she came at Caitlyn and Caitlyn was basically like "yes you did know...or whatever". she fudges her history of her identity and what her partners knew so much it seems. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes, cait has become very delusional. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have the exact opposite memory. I thought she said that Kris knew and talked her out of transitioning for a really long time



Really don't care enough to go check though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just confused as to why her saying "Kris knew all along" is like a clap back comment cause like? like is she saying Kris knew so she shouldn't be surprised? I'm just confused and it's sad that she's dragging Kris into this THIS much Reply

Thread

Link

Well Caitlyn got a good reception in the beginning but there is that element of the divorce and the kids and the image of Caitlyn walking away from a stumped Kris. It's left Kris painted as a victim in situations that to me seemed to rub Caitlyn the wrong way cause she seems pretty delusional about stuff life that and also really dislikes Kris for some reason. I think she's always pushing for the version where she was more up front about everything to the family cause it makes her look better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao!



Edited at 2017-04-21 11:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still need to know if Caitlyn used to yell "BOOOO" at, near, or around Kris' vagina during ~the seks Reply

Thread

Link

What? Caitlyn is definitely trans.



Or do you mean that they're dragging it out? Everyone's transition is different so you can't really say for sure.



Edited at 2017-04-21 03:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assure you that the grandfather of my nephews did, in fact, transition when she was 60 and not only is her experience real, the experience of all trans men and women are valid. You can dislike whomever you choose but it is disgusting to see anyone take pleasure in reducing a woman's experience or a man's experience when it comes to their transition.



Edited at 2017-04-21 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





So you think the multiple surgeries were for ratings, or....? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes a lot of reality shows follow scripted formats but if you're going to ~question~ everything like that then you might as well say all their marriages aren't real, their children are actors, they film in vancouver and use green screens for LA backdrops, lol. these are obviously all real people with actual relationships, but yes they manufacture drama.



perhaps you didn't mean it this way, but FYI to imply that coming out as trans or transitioning, is a deception or a device for manipulation or something like a costume/disguse you can use to throw people off, is pretty offensive. surely you can understand that given the context of people constantly questioning ANY trans person's validity, it's messed up to imply that a "transition" can be easily faked and used for fun drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really hard to take any user seriously that's logged in with a g+ account but if you're serious or trolling this comment is not cool. you can dislike Caitlin and the Jenner/Kardashian family if you want but it's not OK to think a trans person is lying for attention Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what is this Invisible Monsters plotline Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought this comment was about the family drama surrounding this ~expose which imo is probably fake to drum up ratings and book sales. but I believe her transition Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a google plus user would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay Xavior Wilson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis where is your non-standard sized avatar to go along with this trash comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Caitlyn has been an asshole and alienated all the people who cared about her which is kinda sad, but also like "SIS, YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELF" Reply

Thread

Link

? i can't watch the video but what were the book comments because she did say that Kris knew about the hormones she was taking in the sawyer interview. Reply

Thread

Link

ahh, i knew i had forgotten something about that interview. i forgot that kris had known she had taken hormones for a brief period of time.



the book comments she talks about in the clip are basically that caitlyn was saying kris knew all along she was trans, that kris knew before they had even made love that she was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc Cait told Kris that she "took some shit in the 80s" and Kris didnt give a fuck because she connected it to being an athlete whatever.. idk the truth is probably in the middle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trans was a poorly understood subject in the 80s and 90s. Kris probably thought Bruce was into drag or got off to. Like some kinky shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

team no one

team i'll see you in hell Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, that could be the show and their entire life's motto: Kardashian-Jenner - Everything Is Made Up. Reply

Thread

Link

Saved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at Kris saying "dunzo" at the end.



Their faces are evolving horribly. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried to pay attention but their faces are distracting. I watched this show the first season and I didnt know they looked like this now Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus... Is the camera person balancing on a ball or something? Reply

Thread

Link

lol i love this, it's the only explanation for that camera work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link