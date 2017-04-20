this season sucks. Reply

Do you remember when this show was good? when it actually had great plot twist and character arcs and dialogue? when Papa Pope was frightnening? when Olivia was a great character? when Quiin was likeable and not a joke, trying to be all ~hitman or something??



Like I remember when I knew about Defiance, my mouth dropped, I was sooo shocked, and now it's all soo dumb and bad, and all is worse when you consider the cast has great talent, Joe Morton is AMAZING, Bellamy is great, I hate Fitz but Tony Goldwin IMO is very good, Kate Burton is soo good, I've always liked Jeff Perry, and Kerry needs to improve when she cries lol, but I like her a lot.



Just kill this show, please, NOW.

mte, to all of this

I've been re-watching earlier seasons. It was more interesting when OPA had a case of the week.

i haven't watched yet but i hear olitz is back together so fuck that garbage



but i knew it was bound to happen as soon as soon as fitz wasn't president anymore

*and when kerry wasnt pregnant anymore.



*and when kerry wasnt pregnant anymore.

IA. SMH. i did find it funny that even when they were "married", fitz was still miserable bc his wife is the superior one.

it looks like Olitz is gonna be endgame

i always knew that (with a small hope shonda wouldn't go for the obvious ending), but i hoped i'd at least be sparred them for longer and they could just get back together at the end :/



i thought maybe the fact that they did a whole au ep just to show olitz together for the 100th that it was because they didn't want to go there yet in the current timeline (since there was no doubt they'd put olitz in the big 100th episode) but alas

I was hoping for the same :( With the AU episode, Jake says that Olivia and Fitz would've been unhappy if they never fixed the election for Fitz. But then in the AU you see that they actually do end up happy together and I guess Olivia kinda went thru all of that in her head and realized hey obviously we're unhappy because we fixed that election, let's not make the same mistake again (hence the 'let's make Cyrus president' thing).

If that was the message, I feel sorry for Olivia. I guess the townhouse was supposed to be symbolic of future happiness, but I felt like there were still so many things that needed to be worked on for me to buy that Olivia and Fitz worked as a couple.



The only ones who should've been happy with the AU in Olivia's head were Quinn/Lindsey, Huck, Abby, and David. Reply

Mellie and Jake had a scene together and my wig came OFF. But this season has been trash. Sometimes I wonder if Kerry's pregnancy really threw things off or was this season always planned like this.



I'm also tired of telling Olivia to stay away from Fitz. The good sis exhausts me.

IRL Russia through this season off.

Why do all the shows I love do this? First Revenge turned into a clusterfuck, and now Scandal. I just want some DC shadiness covered up by Olivia and Co. Maybe some Olivia/Mellie. (But I'd take Olivia/anyone but fitz.)

I didn't see that coming with Portia De Rossi's character at all. I did see Olivia and Fitz getting back together from a mile away tho lol. I mean, I don't like their relationship but it did seem like they were always meant to be endgame. More than her and Jake.

I don't know what I hate more, this season's plot line or the blonde actress's acting.



I actually think I hate her acting more. Every time I saw her on the screen with Rowan, I kept waiting for him to laugh at her and then kill her. Or for Jake to just end her this past episode.

bellamy was so great in the scene where mellie tells liv what happened, and i loved the jake/mellie scene



also love angela calling fitz boy! can't believe he thought it was about him/her feelings, mess



fuck olitz

Why hasn't Jake just popped a cap in the blonde lady and old guy's asses? I know they probably have way more people involved but Jake knows how to kill and hide a body. It'll buy them some time

