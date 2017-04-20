April 20th, 2017, 10:31 pm ilouboutin Scandal 6x12 Promo "Mercy" Source: YouTube Tagged: scandal (abc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
Like I remember when I knew about Defiance, my mouth dropped, I was sooo shocked, and now it's all soo dumb and bad, and all is worse when you consider the cast has great talent, Joe Morton is AMAZING, Bellamy is great, I hate Fitz but Tony Goldwin IMO is very good, Kate Burton is soo good, I've always liked Jeff Perry, and Kerry needs to improve when she cries lol, but I like her a lot.
Just kill this show, please, NOW.
but i knew it was bound to happen as soon as soon as fitz wasn't president anymore
IA. SMH. i did find it funny that even when they were "married", fitz was still miserable bc his wife is the superior one.
i thought maybe the fact that they did a whole au ep just to show olitz together for the 100th that it was because they didn't want to go there yet in the current timeline (since there was no doubt they'd put olitz in the big 100th episode) but alas
The only ones who should've been happy with the AU in Olivia's head were Quinn/Lindsey, Huck, Abby, and David.
I'm also tired of telling Olivia to stay away from Fitz. The good sis exhausts me.
I actually think I hate her acting more. Every time I saw her on the screen with Rowan, I kept waiting for him to laugh at her and then kill her. Or for Jake to just end her this past episode.
also love angela calling fitz boy! can't believe he thought it was about him/her feelings, mess
fuck olitz