Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Bure says, "the point of dating is to find a husband"




Remember Candace Cameron Bure? Well, she has an 18-year-old daughter, Natasha. She's an aspiring singer, model, and YouTube star. She was also a contestant on The Voice last year. Now she's promoting her first book, Let's Be Real: Living Life As An Open And Honest You.

Natasha shared some dating revelations:
-While she's had her first kiss, she's never had a boyfriend
-She doesn't believe in casual sex or casual dating
-Says girls should focus on themselves and their hobbies instead of boys
-Thinks the point of dating is to find someone you see yourself spending the rest of your life with

ONTD: What's the point of dating?

