Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Bure says, "the point of dating is to find a husband"

absolute trash.









also, i love how the foreword is by someone part of duck dynasty. trash loves trash.

Ew duck dynasty 😩 Reply

yep, trash belongs with trash Reply

not being rude but I honestly want to know why you think shes trash? it seems like she is just speaking her mind on her personal values and beliefs. Reply

I personally don't have a problem with people who don't want to casually date or have sex. And she is right about the fact that girls should focus on themselves instead of boys.

Her mom, however, is a Trump supporter, so there's huge chance that she is too. That makes her trash. Reply

That Casey Affleck/Donald Trump realness~ Reply

I agree that young girls should focus on themselves more than stupid boys but she can keep the rest. Reply

mte Reply

pretty much Reply

Yep, as I tell every girl I tutor, "Never do anything, for any boy, ever. You are too intelligent and too valuable to waste your time on a boy" Reply

Amen. I've begun to tell my 12 year old this Reply

this is sooo heteronormative Reply

you're doing great work Reply

I'm turning 22 this year and have never dated or kissed anyone and for that I am so thankful. Please keep spreading this message! Reply

honestly i wish i had hammered this in my head, my life would have been better! Reply

Right? Teenage girls, for the most part, attract teenage fuckbois or grown ass fuckbois. They don't deserve to be chosen over an education and/or a talent. Reply

Yup Reply

IA Reply

yup, important advice Reply

The girls team I coach just had a lesson on romantic relationships and a lot of them were so smart about it. Like, these girls are going to make smart and healthy choices when they start to date. Reply

Yep. Agreed 100%. I was single for much of my 20s, and at the time I hated it. Now, I'm really glad I had the time to focus on myself and figure things out before getting into a long-term relationship. Reply

mte Reply

amen to that Reply

I agree so much Reply

yep and I'm so glad my parents raised me with that same attitude. Reply

I mean, yeah, if you're only seeking a serious relationship the point is to find a future partner, but there's no harm in having some fun in life. Reply

Yeah, it just depends on your personal priorities. Which is what she should have said instead of insisting that her way is the right way. Reply

Yeah basically. Reply

But doesn't her quote say "for me"? Reply

Agreed. I'm a big monogamist and I hated casual dating/sex, and I was definitely looking for someone I could at the very least have a serious relationship with, and if I didn't get those vibes early on I dropped the person fast. But if other people dgaf about marriage and just want to have fun and date around and hook up with a million people, I say more power to them. Just do what's best for you and what makes you happy and comfortable. Reply

Yeah i pretty much had no time for boys unless i thought they were forever material. I broke up with my last ex because i just couldn't seem myself married to him and being a farmer's wife. That said there are people who find dating fun.i just find it exhausting and awkward because I'm not exactly a social butterfly Reply

is she one of those

girls who sleep with a lot of men are sluts and should be "pure"

because those kinds of people annoy me Reply

Well, her fam is pretty religious, so....



Her mom went off a few years ago on how wives should all be submissive to their husbands too. Reply

welp forget them Reply

shell be married in two years. maybe less. Reply

and preggo almost immediately after that Reply

people who are ~saving themselves for marriage~ almost always marry young lol Reply

Which kinda defeats the point. Reply

yup lol Reply

I like that the child who has never had a ~boyfriend is giving out dating advice.





Edited at 2017-04-21 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

lmao Reply

no wonder I'm single. Reply

This flawless Sam Eagle GIF rn. Reply

Or a privileged, sheltered 18 year old giving life advice. Like fuck if I'm taking advice from an 18 year old, but one like her? Can it, kidlet. Reply

ikr - what can an 18 year old know about the world outside of what she's been told?



Reply

ikr. Bless ha heart mhm Reply

Is it really 2017 and we can't accept that some people can be happy being in a long term thing without marriage? Reply

I think most people believe that. This family are ultra-religious weirdos. The girl has literally never had a boyfriend - she does that thing all teenagers do where they talk with a sense of authority on a subject that they know nothing about. Her opinion is null and void tbh. Reply

mte end of. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

Yep. It's 2017 and dating in general still fucking sucks. News at 11 Reply

Dating is for finding a good fuck and hopefully the person doesn't suck 3 weeks into it. Reply

I wonder if she's ever read I Kissed Dating Goodbye, that used to be all the rage in evangelical circles but I think recently the author issued a sort of mea culpa after being confronted with how the dating culture (oh sorry, courtship) that resulted from the book fucked up a lot of girls. Reply

I wonder how many times she's read Go Ask Alice Reply

MAybe she read Before YOu Meet Prince Charming, the duggar girls fav book about courting, by Sarah Mally who is nearly 40 and never married/dated/courted Reply

Excuse me. Amazon. Reply

I read that 😂😂😂😂 Reply

Wait really?? The elders at my old church use to hand that book out at youth group. I'm wondering if I still have my copy ?? Do you have a link to her apology? Reply

ok who is taking life advice from a book written by an 18 y/o?? Reply

she's ~an old soul Reply

14 year olds Reply

YouTube star is still an oxymoron to me.



Also that seems like the typical view of someone brought up on a Christian envinvironment Reply

Her statement is rather conflicting.



Also I can't believe DJ's daughter is already 18. Reply

she had her really young, at like 22 Reply

Oh I see. Reply

Of course she did, bc she was taught that her life had no meaning until she got married and had kids. uugghhhhh Reply

why does there even have to be a "point" to dating? What if you just meet someone you like and start seeing them Reply

Because otherwise WHAT WOULD IT ALL MEAN!? WHAT WOULD THE POINT OF LIFE BE!?!?!?!?!?

*cue existential breakdown*



*cue existential breakdown* Reply

ikr Reply

mte Reply

how dare women enjoy dating Reply

Who gave her a book deal? Reply

more like who doesn't have a book deal Reply

me. which is a disappointment Reply

I mean, we live in a world where tweens get book deals for memoirs. The bar is set pretty damn low. Reply

