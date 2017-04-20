Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Bure says, "the point of dating is to find a husband"
EXCLUSIVE: @natashabure says that for her, "the point of dating is to find a husband" in her new book #LetsBeReal. https://t.co/LMhx2DZS1Q pic.twitter.com/5hWNH7G1Kc— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 28, 2017
Remember Candace Cameron Bure? Well, she has an 18-year-old daughter, Natasha. She's an aspiring singer, model, and YouTube star. She was also a contestant on The Voice last year. Now she's promoting her first book, Let's Be Real: Living Life As An Open And Honest You.
Natasha shared some dating revelations:
-While she's had her first kiss, she's never had a boyfriend
-She doesn't believe in casual sex or casual dating
-Says girls should focus on themselves and their hobbies instead of boys
-Thinks the point of dating is to find someone you see yourself spending the rest of your life with
ONTD: What's the point of dating?
Source
also, i love how the foreword is by someone part of duck dynasty. trash loves trash.
Her mom, however, is a Trump supporter, so there's huge chance that she is too. That makes her trash.
The girls team I coach just had a lesson on romantic relationships and a lot of them were so smart about it. Like, these girls are going to make smart and healthy choices when they start to date.
girls who sleep with a lot of men are sluts and should be "pure"
because those kinds of people annoy me
Her mom went off a few years ago on how wives should all be submissive to their husbands too.
I like that the child who has never had a ~boyfriend is giving out dating advice.
Edited at 2017-04-21 01:29 am (UTC)
Or a privileged, sheltered 18 year old giving life advice. Like fuck if I'm taking advice from an 18 year old, but one like her? Can it, kidlet.
Also that seems like the typical view of someone brought up on a Christian envinvironment
Also I can't believe DJ's daughter is already 18.
*cue existential breakdown*