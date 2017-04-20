Blake Lively would be down for a Gossip Girl reunion
Blake Lively on #GossipGirl reunion: "Never say never" https://t.co/Vrxd2EamGQ pic.twitter.com/EywB7VfNEl— Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2017
- Plantation Blake says she would be down for a one off reunion type deal if the script was good and it made sense (Op note: lol so basically no)
- Also said she is interested in eventually directing
Would you watch a Gossip Girl reunion?
Also she gets all that sweet l'oreal money.
Nepotism does wonders for an actress.
She can't act
She's bland even by bland standards
She's a mush mouth, always sounds like she's got marbles in her mouth
No other discernible talent
I realize that can describe a lot of Hollywood people but I really don't get it.
Ughhhhh i actually loved them together. Like, all the characters on this show were awful in some way but Dan and Blair had rly good chemistry and cute scenes. That's way more than most of the couples on this show offered.
I still go back and watch Dair scenes. No shame.
oh pls sis, considering the her career's status, she'd do it for a corn chip.
I don't want any of my fav shows to have reunions tbh.
i was a fan of the book series and was so pissed off when blair wasn't front and center. lmao. i still need to binge this mess.
such a perfect meme!
Good times. Good times.