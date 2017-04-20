Blake Lively would be down for a Gossip Girl reunion

I am still so confused by this. It literally makes no sense. Reply

absolutely none lol Reply

dats him updating it Reply

the writers don't get it either Reply

lbr she be down for a job. Reply

She's the most successful of any of the cast though. Like I literally don't know how she does it but she grabs a lead role every two years for a studio and it makes bank.



Also she gets all that sweet l'oreal money.



Edited at 2017-04-21 01:05 am (UTC)

because she skinny, blonde and not 100% hideous. Reply

i'll never understand her career. she was everywhere. i STILL get pissed seeing her in The Town Reply

She stole Leighton Meester's career.



Nepotism does wonders for an actress. Reply

Really? I only remember her in that shark movie, otherwise I don't think I've ever seen her marketed in a movie as a lead. Tbh I would def have to look up her imdb to know anything else she was in lol Reply

Sebastian Stan tho? Reply

Of course she would. What else is she going to do? Reply

Mte Reply

Star in more movies as she has been???? She isn't exactly hurting for work Reply

What's the plan for lunch tomorrow? Reply

Bake pies Reply

Idg why anyone is checking for her

She can't act

She's bland even by bland standards

She's a mush mouth, always sounds like she's got marbles in her mouth

No other discernible talent



I realize that can describe a lot of Hollywood people but I really don't get it. Reply

Only if Chuck is dead, and Dan and Blair are together Reply

Is that not how the show ended? I refuse to accept any other version. Dan and Blair lived happily ever after and Chuck died, the end. Reply

dan and blair should have been endgame. Reply

it's been 84 years and i am still bitter as fuck about dan/blair. they haunt me. Reply

same. they were so perfect together Reply

Ugh same the bitter feeling I get when I see anything abt gossip girl is ridic lmao Reply

I will always be pissed about Dan and Blair and still get upset with I think about Chuck as a character and how so many people loved him. I would have been happier if she ended up alone or with some random guy who just showed up in the last episode if they weren't going to have her with Dan. Reply

mte. they were so good together going into the storyline (which i just watched in like january) i was like wow this gonna be bullshit but it was SO well done and well paced and laid out and im just...permanently shook Reply

same Reply

MTE Reply

YES Reply

Mte! They can retcon all that shit that happened towards the end. Reply

I don't even need Dan and Blair together or any ship I like, I just need Chuck dead lol Reply

yess Reply

ppl only liked dan and blair bc they were the first ~out there couple that the show did. never mind that dan always hated her , and was always gonna see her second to serena. or that blair p.m. tortured his lil sis. like i get the appeal but idg why ppl act like that couple should have been endgame when it was no more shitty than any other relationship Reply

That's how it ended (I refuse to believe otherwise)! Reply

Dan is a creepy stalker now so they've been ruined 4 me. But ya i wish Reply

Ughhhhh i actually loved them together. Like, all the characters on this show were awful in some way but Dan and Blair had rly good chemistry and cute scenes. That's way more than most of the couples on this show offered. Reply

Chuck Bass and his whole demeanour makes me want to cause physical harm. That misogynist blowhard asshole being a fan favourite makes my heart ache for teenage girls and their self-worth. Reply

Dan/Blair were supposed to be together. Fuck Chuck, fuck the writers, fuck the stans.



I still go back and watch Dair scenes. No shame. Reply

Blake says she would be down for a one off reunion type deal if the script was good and it made sense



oh pls sis, considering the her career's status, she'd do it for a corn chip. Reply

Lmao Reply

the most i ever see her name in the press is for being married to ryan reynolds Reply

GJSIBOTK3MTWLRGFBJ3QORGKF BITHDAIS Reply

lol Reply

And lbr, who is checking for a Gossip Girl reunion? No one wants to see that. Reply

I want an OC reunion!!! Reply

i second that! Reply

omg i was listening to a spotify podcast called showstopper and they have music runners of shows on there talking about how they make their choices for those ~iconic~ scenes and they did the OC! you should listen, it was so interesting. Reply

best teen show i've ever watched, no shame Reply

i LOVED the OC but i feel like they would only ruin it with a reunion. It got kind of bad by the end as it is.





I don't want any of my fav shows to have reunions tbh. Reply

I just want it on Netflix! Reply

haha Penn Badgley is probably looking for one Reply

I'd only be down if Queen Jenny comes back but you know Taylor Momsen would never. Reply

girl bye Reply

ot but i just heard my neighbour's boyfriend hit her :s should i call security or something? he's yelling at her really loudly calling her slurs and stuff too Reply

cops Reply

i'm worried it would make things worse for her if she doesn't press charges but it's really fucked up :sss but you're right. Reply

Parent

yeah, I think you should Reply

I'd call the cops.



My roommates and I had something similar happen with another roommate. We heard her boyfriend chuck her to the ground, her yell you're choking me, and more so we called the cops. But then both the roommate and her boyfriend denied it and said it was because we hated her.







Edited at 2017-04-21 01:16 am (UTC)

i did call the cops like you all suggested. Reply

You can call the cops. I did that when my psycho neighbor pushed his girlfriend down the stairs. They couldn't do much, however, since she wouldn't press charges. I'd still call again in a heartbeat. Reply

i always said i was going to finish the series on netflix AND the book series. i haven't read one since high school. Reply

The series is so bad though. Like for a high school show there was SO. MUCH. PROSTITUTION. Reply

i didn't even make it through season 1.



i was a fan of the book series and was so pissed off when blair wasn't front and center. lmao. i still need to binge this mess. Reply

wait what lol Reply

Wait what? Prostitution? I only remember Blair sleeping with Chuck's horrible uncle for the hotel and that was bad enough but there's more? Ewwwwww. Reply

I loved the book series, never saw the show tho. Reply

I've never seen an episode of this show and this is still one of my all time favorite memes. Reply

LOL Reply

lmfaooooo Reply

lmaooooo



such a perfect meme! Reply

I can't believe it's been nearly 5 years since the iconic reveal! Reply

I was getting worried this wouldn't be posted haha! Reply

Came here just for this lol. Reply

The most perfect gif in existence Reply

I'd rather just have a show about Blair being BA. Reply

Justice for Little J!!!11!!!11 Reply

God, the ontd watch post for this was amazing. We were all so mad. Reply

looks like we still are! Reply

the "Pretty Little Liars" future finale post is going to be similar with anger and a lot of wtf? i can feel it. Reply

