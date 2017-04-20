



100% Winterfell crypts. I'm so hype.

how the heck have I not seen this???



keep the bun FOREVER

smh

the face we all make when we get the exam paper in front of us. truly the king of all people, bless him

yeah 100% agree-dream scenario is that he is looking at lyanna statue and he KNOWS but probably going down to visit rickon and pay his respects to ned and whoever else is down there and he passes lyanna's statue and all the viewers pass out from r+l=j feels when he looks at lyanna;))))

Love the detail on his armour! His whole outfit is really working!

Davos- right hand of the rightful king in the north-yaaaasss!

Lyanna Mormont-love her but this looks identical to last season together with Lf in the corner-has he a favourite creeping corner???

Sansa-her hair is not working for me...

Jaime-I know brienne is 85% of your character development but could you get a clue that cersei is not the end all and be all of your life??? Reply

Plus arya in her photo better be hearing some stories of jon and sansa taking winter fell back and jon being king in the north!!!

omg

love him but i hate his off centre-wonky widows peak idk why it annoys me so much but it does

he's making me horny with this new manbun look

That was my first thought! I stared at this photo and the one of Arya trying to

Figure out where they were.

Figure out where they were. Reply

lmao sansa's wig

She's not dying her hair anymore? (I heard it was hurting her roots?)

That sucks she looks best as a redhead.

Idk how a show with such a big budget can have wigs that are this shitty.

did they reuse marg's shitty one

it is SO bad lmao!!

the wigs are so bad. the worst is dany's perpetual prom hair.

what about her FACE. they need to wrap this show up or kill sansa off because girl is looking older than catelyn lately.

all of the wigs on this show are from Party City

sansa and littlefinger are both so useless and pointless.... please dont make us sit through an entire season of their drawn out bullshit

They're gonna give us a whole season of Sandra pretend to be smart instead of focusing on Whitewalker endgame shit.

lmao @ sandra

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i cant believe bran and arya are finally returning to winterfell with barely explored magical powers and they STILL have to take a back seat to this idiotic sansa/littlefinger drama for at least 7 out of 13 total episodes left, what the hell happened to d&d's policy of fast tracking or axing storylines that don't serve any purpose to the endgame

omg bb not sandra....

Getting ready for all those stans' essays on how Sansa should be Queen of the North and how she's very politically savvy but gets the short end of the stick because of Jon.

fuckin' sandra

love sansa and stan her for all the shit she has went through and came through but she better not complain to jon for not listening to her and when he asks her her opinion she has nothing to contribute-that whole bit before the battle just made me want to pull my hair out by the roots in frustration. Girl, please have ideas that jon can work with before you bite his head off for having to deal with situations!!!

Reply

ia, I hate their dynamic so much. I mean, I love Sansa, and I enjoy LF when he's scheming in an interesting way, but I have no desire to watch their creepy relationship play out any further.

yas @ davos, lyanna and jon 💕💕💕💕 BUT WHERE IS GHOST MY DIREWOLF ???

I like how team Dany are all in such dull colours now and look warm af

ew @ that little finger Sansa pic

Lmao

loolll stop

Reply

my fave GOT gif

Girl, you'll be a woman soon~

Dany is def in the iron throne room

dragonstone

i cant believe theres still something left to show/spoil... i thought we had everything months ago?

lmfaoooooooo tormund is my favorite

daddy

The only tinfoil hat theory I subscribe to in this whole fandom is that Tormund is Lyanna Mormont's father. Brienne can be her stepmom.

His expression and brienne's confusion in the situation makes me live!!!! Specially when jaime is being such a lapdog right now-could jaime get smart right now???

I'm screaming lmao. I can't wait.

yasssssssssss

lmaoo lyanna's face gets me every time

I honestly read more "WTF get away from me" from Brienne re: him but I do like the idea of them quite a bit

i hate this ship, stay away from her Tormund

Tormund's face around Brienne makes me smile every time.

it wasnt too clear last season (imo) but arya is basically just a badass assassin now right? she can face-swap with anyone and can be anywhere without others knowing it is her?? she could easily kill pretty much anyone in westeros with that ability, so i hope it is actually utilised properly and she kills cersei and/or jaime this season

i feel like jamie would be the one to kill cersei but i'd love a scene where she goes up to slay them both and then he gets to cersei first, then she does him

Arya would be the perfect person to kill them both!

I want Arya to take Jaime's face and kill Cersei.

Yeah, Arya has totally gone to the dark side. She's also lost a lot of her identity, but hopefully when she returns to Westeros she'll go full Stark again.

I'm so happy my fav got killed off so I don't have to watch this mess anymore lmao

Ugh Creepyfinger



Gonna have now that Gendry came back from the boating competition. Reply

I dreamed that Dany and Jon were going to be burned at the stake last night. csb

