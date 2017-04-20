The wig is back! Kim Zolciak returns for S10 of RHOA
KIM ZOLCIAK: ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR 'RHOA' SEASON 10! https://t.co/XWQ2r8NayI Are you looking forward to this?— Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) April 20, 2017
-She'll return for Season 10
-Won't be a full time HW but will be part time just like when she left the show
-NeNe has not signed on to return yet
-The ladies continue to scream at one another over what happened during the season
-Porsha attempts to play the victim who is constantly attacked by the ladies
-Sheree discusses her abusive relationship with side-eyed Bob
-Fallout from the controversial return of the baby gift bunny!
-Rinna continues to "own it"
-Bethenny and Carole discuss Ramona bringing up Bethennys daughter and if they can ever repair their relationship
Thinking about how Kanye dictates so much of Kim's appearance/wardrobe though, I would not be surprised if he were giving her suggestions on what she should get done (despite what happened to his mom).
-I'm glad the election episode is almost here bc it's going to be so painful and I want it over with. I see a lot of ~Carole is the reason people hate liberals~ comments but a lot of people were like her and terrified lbr. You can tell Bethenny doesn't follow or care about politics and just lives in her own bubble where her young assistants pretend to care about her.
Yussssss
My mom loves Bethenny & it really disturbs me. :/
I said as much on Twitter last night. She reminds me a lot of scheana in that it only matters when it's about making her look good. Like on the reunion when S was doing her make up between crying takes. Betty Sue's so narcissistic that it's hard to watch the show when she's on. There's nothing of real value there as a cast member. because all she does is hold that nose up high at anyone else.
Did you see the Twitter messages about Carole, saying that she was on ABC 25 years ago and clearly isn't keyed in to how things are done now? Because, yes that's exactly how journalists are. Really. When it's just as obvious that Ramona believes everything put in front of her.
ETA:
I'm guessing her reluctance to talk about it has to do with alienating part of her audience for her brand.
and She really doesn't have hair?
Plz bring back NeNe, for the love of God.
i hope shes messy as fuck again, fights with her were some of my favorite in the series
I actually really understood why Kim R didn't give the bunny to her grandkid. She knew it was a Rinna ploy and didn't fall for it. Rinna crying over the fact her manipulation didn't work was great. And what's Eileen talking about? Can she go back to being wallpaper? It's her only real point of being on the show.
I still hate Bethenny. That'll never change. She makes me dislike watching RHONY, honestly.
It was an amazingly awkward moment tho and i lived for that one tear and the "can we talK? NO"
i was SILENT SCREAMING SO HARD during that fucking bunny scene oh my GOD KYLE ALMOST EATING HER OWN FINGERS SHE WAS CRINGING SO BAD wow i think my head actually spun. that was unreal.
rhony is such a snooze so far. dorinda needs some martinis and ramona needs a muzzle already. she continues to be terrible.
