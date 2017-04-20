The wig is back! Kim Zolciak returns for S10 of RHOA

She is so gross even before her ugly husband Reply

Her husband is not cute, and a nice ass doesn't make up for it. Reply

True but god if his ass isn't amazing Reply

a nice ass don't mean shit. a nice ass is a temporary feature especially on men IMO Reply

I wonder what spouses of women who completely change their faces think. Like, it must be kind of jarring to marry someone and then a couple of years later they have a new face lol Reply

I've thought this about Kim Kardashian West and Kanye. Even looking back to her 2012 face, it's so different than the high nose and elongated face thing she has going on now. I wonder if he notices or if when you spend so much time around someone, you just adjust to it? Kind of like how you can't tell someone has gained/lost weight if you see them every day, but if you look at pictures it's obvious?



Thinking about how Kanye dictates so much of Kim's appearance/wardrobe though, I would not be surprised if he were giving her suggestions on what she should get done (despite what happened to his mom). Reply

Worse if you're their child lol that's the stuff of nightmares. Reply

-I just finished watching last night's RHONY. I don't like Bethenny but I can't believe Ramona hasn't been clocked yet on this show. I also laughed at Ramona trying to lecture anyone else on etiquette.



-I'm glad the election episode is almost here bc it's going to be so painful and I want it over with. I see a lot of ~Carole is the reason people hate liberals~ comments but a lot of people were like her and terrified lbr. You can tell Bethenny doesn't follow or care about politics and just lives in her own bubble where her young assistants pretend to care about her.



"You can tell Bethenny doesn't follow or care about politics and just lives in her own bubble where her young assistants pretend to care about her."







Yussssss





My mom loves Bethenny & it really disturbs me. :/ Reply

I'd love her money but I would not want any other aspect of her life. She does not seem happy and is only happy when the people around her are miserable. It's weird. I used to have a friend like that who I had to drop and it was a good decision. Reply

So true. It seems that Carole is the only housewife who is genuinely concerned about the results of the election. The rest of the housewives only care about how the election will impact them and their income as oppose to how it will affect and influence the rest of the country/world. And then there is Luann who doesn't even realize there is an election happening because she's getting married and no one is asking her how the wedding planning is progressing. Reply

Carole's passion for the election made me love her again.



You can tell Bethenny doesn't follow or care about politics and just lives in her own bubble where her young assistants pretend to care about her.



I said as much on Twitter last night. She reminds me a lot of scheana in that it only matters when it's about making her look good. Like on the reunion when S was doing her make up between crying takes. Betty Sue's so narcissistic that it's hard to watch the show when she's on. There's nothing of real value there as a cast member. because all she does is hold that nose up high at anyone else.



Did you see the Twitter messages about Carole, saying that she was on ABC 25 years ago and clearly isn't keyed in to how things are done now? Because, yes that's exactly how journalists are. Really. When it's just as obvious that Ramona believes everything put in front of her. Reply

ETA:

http://i.imgur.com/6WjAYPu.jpg



I'm guessing her reluctance to talk about it has to do with alienating part of her audience for her brand.



Bethenny donated 20,000 to the DNC. I think she cares but just doesn't like talking about it.

I'm guessing her reluctance to talk about it has to do with alienating part of her audience for her brand.

I don't follow the show, but why does she wear wigs? She has hair, right? Reply

She's a moron and thought she had cancer that was causing her hair to fall out. She didn't understand that it's chemo that makes your hail fall out and hers was just abandoning her because it was over processed. Reply

I mean, if her hair was falling out, I'd understand why she'd wear wigs then. Reply

OMFG are you serious?



and She really doesn't have hair? Reply

Kim is the epitome of lazy, she enjoys wigs since she can have them styled without having to sit in the hair and are easy to maintain. She has great hair underneath (she flys to LA to get her blonde highlights) but she just enjoys the simpleness of a wig and claims she doesnt wear them that often when she is just at home and the cameras arent filming. Reply

she has cancer Reply

She has hair. Reply

All that plastic surgery/injectables and she's still just so.....plain. Reply

I'm watching part 2 of the BH reunion and they just did the whole "return the bunny" thing. SO AWKWARD. Reply

It was so fucking weird lmao. Just having this crinkled ass bunny appear. Reply

i'm honestly skipping the reunion and the vpr reunion it's so fucking boring jesus CHRIST Reply

VANDERPUMP REUNION WAS SO BORING the season was so boring katie is so boring stassi crying is so boring kristin not being crazy is boring everyone was just a druggy boring mess this season zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz Reply

The Lisa Rina single tear is iconic and I need a gif of that Reply

Kyle looked so obnoxious biting her finger and trying not to laugh. If Lisa Rinna gave something back to Kim at the reunion, Kyle would be boohoo crying and screaming how Rinna is a mean girl. Reply

I can't with her swollen, anus-y lips.









Plz bring back NeNe, for the love of God. Reply

Omg they are as big as that family's ego I cannot Reply

Yes! It's so sad. Reply

well i'll have to FF through all her scenes bc her botched face makes me want to vom Reply

it'll prob be a situation like sheree when she came back at first, basically a housewife but not actually credited and if she brings the drama she'll get her peach back next season



i hope shes messy as fuck again, fights with her were some of my favorite in the series Reply

The shifting your wig fight and the bus one with the moose were iconic Reply

I hope Kenya goes after her.



kim z looks so much like louis tomlinson's baby mama. Reply

i dont watch the show, i just came in to ask wft was going on there? was she having a stroke? giving her best detox impression? What is wrong w that woman?? Reply

Kenya called her out on her ducks lips. Reply

Oh, goodie. Kim Z, Porsha, and Phaedra. Hard pass next season if I have all three of them on my TV. I'd take watching more Kenya over those three. I'm loving Kandi going after Porsha. Someone needs to send that woman to the poor house and leave her there. Or at least at her mama's since that's the only place that'll take her broke ass.



I actually really understood why Kim R didn't give the bunny to her grandkid. She knew it was a Rinna ploy and didn't fall for it. Rinna crying over the fact her manipulation didn't work was great. And what's Eileen talking about? Can she go back to being wallpaper? It's her only real point of being on the show.



I still hate Bethenny. That'll never change. She makes me dislike watching RHONY, honestly. Reply

lisa was messy with the bunny, but kim was uber messy bringing it up at the reunion. They're both trash tbh, let's not kid ourselves.



It was an amazingly awkward moment tho and i lived for that one tear and the "can we talK? NO" Reply

there was literally no other reason kim was fighting with kenya like that at sheree's party. too obvious.

i was SILENT SCREAMING SO HARD during that fucking bunny scene oh my GOD KYLE ALMOST EATING HER OWN FINGERS SHE WAS CRINGING SO BAD wow i think my head actually spun. that was unreal.

rhony is such a snooze so far. dorinda needs some martinis and ramona needs a muzzle already. she continues to be terrible.



flawless A+ icon, op xoxo Reply

