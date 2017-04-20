Erika Jayne

The wig is back! Kim Zolciak returns for S10 of RHOA




-She'll return for Season 10
-Won't be a full time HW but will be part time just like when she left the show
-NeNe has not signed on to return yet




-The ladies continue to scream at one another over what happened during the season
-Porsha attempts to play the victim who is constantly attacked by the ladies
-Sheree discusses her abusive relationship with side-eyed Bob




-Fallout from the controversial return of the baby gift bunny!
-Rinna continues to "own it"
-Bethenny and Carole discuss Ramona bringing up Bethennys daughter and if they can ever repair their relationship

