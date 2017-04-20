Drake's bizarre week continues: Woman breaks into his house; steals his hoodie and raids his fridge

Bizarre niggas have bizarre weeks. Gotta keep the world in equilibrium. Reply

Thread

Link

It's our turn to shine! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does this make her mentally ill, tho? Maybe she was hungry, Drake. Reply

Thread

Link



To be fair, anyone who willingly drinks Pepsi should probably have their competency tested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coke tastes like liquid pennies to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IAWTC! Groce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone stole my moms purse when i was 4

i saw her do it and if i ever find that bitch, i'm gonna give her a knuckle sandwich Reply

Thread

Link

It's more likely that she saw something else that she shouldn't have and he doesn't want cops digging deeper. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she hope that by stealing the Pepsi she could give it to the cops and get off scot free? Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL IRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your icon makes your comments so much funnier to me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These Pepsi jokes/memes will never get old, idec. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bITCH FAOFSDMCKLVX Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLLLLLLLLL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever had your home broken into? Ever stole you something?



One summer night I was half asleep and my window was open/tv on. I heard this voice outside from the driveway of this kid and his friends mocking back what was on the tv so it woke me up. Then I heard them try to open my car door. I got my ass up so fast and turned the light on and ran downstairs as they were running off. The ugly little white boys were trying to steal change from my car. The dumbass ringleader lived directly across the street. I already had a feeling it was him cause he's a mess of a human. I called the cops to scare them and they came knocking on his door. That little greasy faced motherfucker and his friends were so scared. He's lucky I like his mom or else I would have made life much worse for him.

Reply

Thread

Link

Apartment that was placed exactly like my family's when I was young, in the same building but in a different porch, sold cheap alcohol 24/7, so we had a lot of shitfaced people trying to break into our house to give them more, and it usually was at, like, 3AM. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why tf are ppl so obsessed w/ drake Reply

Thread

Link

The same reason why ppl like the rando in your icon. Sometimes ppl like basic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol oo burn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you see that ultra cringe dialogue where he said he was weird

it was fucking lame

a hot topic shirt qoute holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

http://www.polygon.com/2017/4/20/153731 48/riverdale-jughead-weird-meme

look at this shit look at this shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How did she have 3 cases of drinks on her? How tf big was the hoodie? Reply

Thread

Link

LoL IRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's a typo in the summary. I read elsewhere that she drank a can of sprite, pepsi and bottle of water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I hope she found his bathroom, before they took her in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is horrible and funny at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

drake is soft! Reply

Thread

Link

we went to a house party once where we didn't know a single person and my friends decided to steal a load of the owners hoodies and noodles, dipped a clean tampon in ketchup then put it in the water jug in the fridge??? (I can't believe this was real) and ran home. I just stayed to pet his dog and then around 5am he started crying bc his favourite hoodie was missing, he started blaming his ex gf who he cheated on so at least he was an asshole I guess? and then people started screaming about the tampon. I was in this guys room watching disney movies at this point so nobody blamed me for my fucked up friends thank god Reply

Thread

Link

Your friends some awesome, ngl.



Except for the tampon thing wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I've never really liked them tbh, they always had a huge problem with my school friends and thought they were weird af and did fucked up shit but then.... they do shit like that?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was like "wow, rude" until you said he cheated on someone and then I just kinda ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no offense sis but your friends sound real shitty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just stayed to pet his dog



lmaaoooo me AF



me at any party-

person: hey

me: i'm just here for the dog/cat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are your friends 13 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we never stole shit but senior year of high school if my girlfriends and i ended up at a party where we knew no one, we would slowly start rearranging all the decor in the house. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what Reply

Thread

Link

She probably saw some illegal shit and that's why Drake doesn't wanna press charges, just in case she might spill. Drake's "brother" Baka is back to his old ways of "recruiting women for videos" aka human trafficking/pimping and they use Drake's house to corral the women, so she most likely did see something. Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit you're right :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, what? This is the first I've heard of this. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To sum it up - Baka was using Drake's name to recruit women into a sex trafficking/prostitution ring and housing them on Drake's property. Baka's girlfriend was one of his original "hoes" and she tried snitching on him once he started using underage girls. Baka beat her up, she went to the police, they raided his house, and he went to jail. Drake's lawyers stopped a lot of details from leaking, but one of the women spilled a bunch of details on Lipstick Alley way back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh this is the first thing i thought as well -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly where my mind went Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess Drake has something in common with Nicki, then... :l Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I was more-so thinking it was a male ego/rapper pride thing. He would probably get a lot of shit for pressing charges against a woman. Other rappers would be gross/misogynistic and claim he was afraid of a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link