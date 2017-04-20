Drake putting in that work

Drake's bizarre week continues: Woman breaks into his house; steals his hoodie and raids his fridge



A 24-year old woman broken into Drake's YOLO estate and was found by a member of his posse wearing the rapper's hoodie.

She also must've gotten thirsty because she had a case of Pepsi, Sprite and water in her possession.

Although the intruder was charged with felony burglary, Drake's lawyers have made it clear that he will not cooperate with any investigation into the matter.

Drake allegedly believes the victim is "mentally ill" and it would be "cruel" to make her a felon.

source

Have you ever had your home broken into? Ever stole something?
Tagged: ,