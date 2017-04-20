Drake's bizarre week continues: Woman breaks into his house; steals his hoodie and raids his fridge
Drake 'tells authorities to DROP burglary case' after fan breaks into his $7.7million home https://t.co/OJv7wWPe2s pic.twitter.com/d7HmMycH8h— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 20, 2017
A 24-year old woman broken into Drake's YOLO estate and was found by a member of his posse wearing the rapper's hoodie.
She also must've gotten thirsty because she had a case of Pepsi, Sprite and water in her possession.
Although the intruder was charged with felony burglary, Drake's lawyers have made it clear that he will not cooperate with any investigation into the matter.
Drake allegedly believes the victim is "mentally ill" and it would be "cruel" to make her a felon.
Have you ever had your home broken into? Ever stole something?
One summer night I was half asleep and my window was open/tv on. I heard this voice outside from the driveway of this kid and his friends mocking back what was on the tv so it woke me up. Then I heard them try to open my car door. I got my ass up so fast and turned the light on and ran downstairs as they were running off. The ugly little white boys were trying to steal change from my car. The dumbass ringleader lived directly across the street. I already had a feeling it was him cause he's a mess of a human. I called the cops to scare them and they came knocking on his door. That little greasy faced motherfucker and his friends were so scared. He's lucky I like his mom or else I would have made life much worse for him.
