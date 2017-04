Yaaas this bottom anthem. Reply

Thread

Link

How? Didn't this nigga just put out an album? Reply

Thread

Link

This dude needs to stop singing songs about how he's better than the girl he like's boyfriend it's ridiculous. I listened to his album yesterday and like at least half his songs were about that! Reply

Thread

Link

I guess that's a tiny tiny half-step above slut-shaming the object of their affection, like a NiceGuy(TM) lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his music is all Nice Guy douche Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shawna coming back again to show the girls how it's done! Ed Sheeran hew? Reply

Thread

Link

ed's album is absolute trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't get over this letdown Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cue "Who is Shawn Mendes?" Justin Bieber gif. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean you're a white man. of course there isnt. Reply

Thread

Link

oh my godddd i just did the loudest gasp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing holding you back? What about your closeted insecurity with yourself? Reply

Thread

Link

LOVE IT. Reply

Thread

Link

daddy Reply

Thread

Link

can twinks be daddies? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still think about that one post dubbing him underage bae Reply

Thread

Link

lol, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it. Reply

Thread

Link

This shit is mediocre... Reply

Thread

Link

He writes catchy songs, and he's got that whole Helix-Studios-but-set-in-the-sunless-mid west thing going for him. But I cannot stand the tone and color of his voice. It's so whiny to me. Maybe once his balls drop, his voice will change like Biebs into a more tolerable one (hopefully without all the fuckboi nonsense). Reply

Thread

Link

OMG, Helix? Not even Bel Ami? lol But yeah, I agree about his voice. Even Stitches, which I like, tends to make me irritated quickly because of his voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Even his name sounds like one of the Helix models! Evan Parker, Tyler Hill, Andy Taylor... Shawn Mendes. Maybe if his name were like Bert Hemingway or Kris Pratt... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his voice is honestly awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sounds great judging from his live album but he needs to work on not pushing his voice to straining it where is very noticable. Reply

Thread

Link

oh okay this is a jam NiceGuy™ lyrics aside. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh he's so beige Reply

Thread

Link

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes you are putting out lil bops Reply

Thread

Link

it's medicore but catchy so it'll do well Reply

Thread

Link

he has catchy songs but I just haaaate his voice. Not his fault, he can't change that whiny tone of his, but alas. Reply

Thread

Link

this is really cute, I like how to can hear the emotion in his voice. he gives off a wholesome/frankie avalon vibe. Reply

Thread

Link