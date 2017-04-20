Fuck yes! I needed an answer to that cliffhanger. And more of Mulder and Scully. So excited for this! Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO HAPPY!! I just need Queen Scully back!!



I need answers after that cliffhanger and I NEED MULDER AND SCULLY TO FUCKING GET BACK TOGETHER! bonus if we see william! Reply

Thread

Link

lowkey i don't wanna see william. i'm tired of that story and ik it's MAJOR in their character development and lives and it's heartbreaking, but idk i like that they don't know him or have him.



but mte on everything else. but if cc is head writer you know damn well zero msr will be allowed. it'll prob be WORSE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia but watch them turn william into the new samantha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so happy but can Chris Carter be cancelled before this starts production tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay? I love the old show, Mulder, Skinman and Queen Scully, but I couldn't finish the 10th season. I hope this one is better. Reply

Thread

Link

Please stop wasting our time and just have them bang in every episode. The little green men can watch along with us. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Chris Carter going to be writing half the episodes again? Can't say I'm too excited if he is. Reply

Thread

Link

He should have stepped back after the mess that was I Want to Believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to believe be excited, but the s10 revival could've been so much better :( Reply

Thread

Link

I remember like 28 years ago there was a song.. David Douchevny why won't you love me?



Edited at 2017-04-21 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so it happened... right?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao im still obsessed w this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Catatonia's Mulder & Scully, no care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEEEEESSSSSS Reply

Thread

Link

Really hope it's not as painful as most of last season. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope they spend more time on the alien mythology. Reply

Thread

Link

i actually hope it's the opposite lmao. the only eps the last season worth watching were the motw ones lowkey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm very happy about this but I'm hoping for new writers cause the mythology last season was embarrassingly bad. The monster of the week episodes were fine tho so that gives me hope Reply

Thread

Link

what's with 90s show being on again? do people love nogiscia ? because it seems so random how x files is back but then again never watched this series Reply

Thread

Link

All boils down to people who were kids in the 90's now being adults with disposable income. Happened a little with the 70's, gained serious traction with 80'stgia, now full blast with the 90's. Most of it is fleeting, forgettable, and utterly soulless "hey, remember this??" cashgrabs. The 2000's are next. Eventually we're going to hit a recursive loop of stagnation because the culture and trends every successive decade are just empty rehashes of one 20-25 years prior and don't stand on their own at all.



We're the first generation to have our childhoods aggresively marketed back to us before we ever really had a chance to leave them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn you ain't lying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the 60's were aggressively marketed to baby boomers and their kids in the 80's though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a huge cult show rather you watched it when it aired originally or not. people are just thirsty and can voice their demands for MORE.



I mean the X files is a huge deal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link