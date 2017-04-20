X-Files renewed for 11th season!
'The X-Files' revived again for 10 new episodes at Fox https://t.co/VtLDnImCoF pic.twitter.com/e3ydr95uw0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 20, 2017
FOX has picked up X-Files for another ten episodes, set to premiere next season.
I need answers after that cliffhanger and I NEED MULDER AND SCULLY TO FUCKING GET BACK TOGETHER! bonus if we see william!
but mte on everything else. but if cc is head writer you know damn well zero msr will be allowed. it'll prob be WORSE.
believebe excited, but the s10 revival could've been so much better :(
We're the first generation to have our childhoods aggresively marketed back to us before we ever really had a chance to leave them.
I mean the X files is a huge deal
Revivals I don't mind include Xfiles and Samurai Jack.