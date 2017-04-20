Lil Yachty's New Super Inclusive Album Cover

This was nice to see 👍 Reply

I fucks with Lil Yachty heavy! His music is fun. I support carefree Black boys and hope we keep seeing more. Reply

this. There needs to be more carefree black boys in the media. The IG comments were a mess tho. Reply

exactly. i love him and Amine. Reply

MTE ♡ Reply

I mean, I guess... Reply

Click the X box, beyotch. Reply

Awww :3 this gave me the warm and fuzzies Reply

Lmao Reply

omg I have that bra CRJ's wearing. 12 bucks on amazon Reply

budget queen!!! Reply

You know it'll be on the Target exclusive. Reply

That's awesome! Little Yachty has an amazing series of GIFs he made with GIPHY and I would be super sad to not be able to use them. /priorities Reply

Those gifs are so good. I can't handle this much good feels from one rapper. Reply

Also tell D.R.A.M to drop a new album as well! Reply

This is really cool of him. From what I've heard of him in interviews, he seems like a good guy. Reply

He seems fun and harmless. I'm not a fan of his music but I have no problem with him. I was NOT HERE for charlamagne calling him a whack rapper. He seemed devastated and it made me really mad/sad. Reply

Honestly, I wouldn't even go on his whack ass show. Reply

Aww omg I'm not a fan of him but that is so mean Charlemagne is trash so I'm not surprised Reply

lol i used to find him and lil uzi vert very annoying but now i'm just like whatevs Reply

I've never seen Yachty give off anything but good vibes. Trips me out when I think about the fact that he's only 19. Reply

Right?! I was kinda shocked when I found out he and Desiigner are so young. Reply

same Reply

Yeah, my first thought is "what the hell am I doing with my life?" lol. Then the second is feeling bad for the hate they get, they're just kids having a good time with their music. Reply

whoa. mind blown. Reply

He's literally months younger than me *and* worth exponentially more than I am. Shit's wild. Reply

lmfao Reply

this is nice. i expected some tired male-gaze-y girl-on-girl action, e.g. Reply

I hope that trend fades. I like Trey Songz, Weeknd's, and Jason Derulo's music on their own merits. It doesn't need those trashy, sexist lyrics to give them masc cred. Reply

inb4 we praise black men in an inherently homophobic and sexist industry for doing the least. Reply

GORL -- can you please acknowledge a small step? We only have Frank Ocean rn Reply

rme Reply

I'm cynical as fuck, and even I think this is really cool. His album cover will be around forever, it's not like he's making a vague comment in an interview or something. Reply

MTE. What a stupid comment. Reply

you should apply to be Jeff Sessions assistant! Reply

lol Reply

I like it Reply

why has the above troll popped out of the woodwork again?



eta: the comment above the comment above this, btw.



Edited at 2017-04-21 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

lol @ the classic "this person post opinions I don't agree with so therefor theyre a troll"



Is this how you handle irl situations in which you disagree with someone? Reply

Nah you're a troll. Own it. It's more fun that way. Reply

