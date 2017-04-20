Lil Yachty's New Super Inclusive Album Cover
EMBRACE THE YOUTH ✨🙌 https://t.co/GjCbMjvjit— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 20, 2017
To my true fans, there is no more confusion. My album drops May 26. This is the cover and the tracklist. Embrace The Youth. 5.26.17 ⛵️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hcxg8WYfKh— lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) April 20, 2017
Lil Yachty's new album features a young gay couple making out, people with albinism and vitiligo, and people of different races and body types. Embrace the Youth comes out May 26!
I fucks with Lil Yachty heavy! His music is fun. I support carefree Black boys and hope we keep seeing more.
Also tell D.R.A.M to drop a new album as well!
Right?! I was kinda shocked when I found out he and Desiigner are so young.
Is this how you handle irl situations in which you disagree with someone?