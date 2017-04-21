really hope this dumbass doesn't have kids Reply

I really feel like BOB at a certain point had some bad drugs and its fucked up his brain. Like he didnt use to be like this. That or hes indulged in really weird interests a la Tom Delong being an alien hunter" since his career is going no where. Reply

Tom Delong's alien beliefs are so fucking extra I don't even know what's going on with him. He's always believed in it but he's really taken it to a new level lately. Reply

Tom hasnt been so open an adament about his alien beliefs until recently when he let it interfere with his return to Blink. I just dont understand where its coming from. Reply

Like why can't you just google. Reply

mte. preeeetty sure science covered this a while back Reply

mte Reply

Lol, what? I don't really want to understand though.



Also why the goat?



Does he make music still? Reply

the goat looks "high".



this just reminds me of O'Reilly's "tides go in, tides go out, you can't explain that" bullshit from awhile back. Reply

I don't recall the whole thing but basically, Bill was in a debate with some other guy and tried to claim that science couldn't explain why the tides acted how they did, ergo it proved the existence of a god. Reply

around 1:55



this interview gave us this old ass meme

this interview gave us this old ass meme

even miguel's dumb ass knows that the moon controls the tides. Reply

truly iconic. i thoroughly enjoyed the memes it spawned.



"bread goes in, toast comes out. you can't explain that."



Edited at 2017-04-20 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

It's the fucking moon, you dimwit



I got mad when i found out he's leaving fox with a golden parachute Reply

1. Asking the question from a pure place, ok, but don't pretend THERE IS NO ANSWER



2. I used to think a Flat Earthers of yore = Climate Deniers of today. Baffling that flat earthers still exist



3. 🐐 😂 Reply

Ok but is the sun round or flat? Solve that first Bobby Ray. Reply

Truly one of the greatest thinkers of our time! Kylie who? Reply

This is gonna be his year of realizing stuff. Reply

But Will He Figure Out Whether Our Eyes Are Real? Reply

This is SAD.



LMAO. Reply

not shocking considering he had a whole song dedicated to stars granting wishes... even airplanes Reply

that song was my jam as a young gay ngl Reply

ahahhahahahaha Reply

I fucking hated that song I wish you did not remind me of its existence. Reply

omg I can't. Reply

Lol jeez Louise Reply

Someone please get this man a few science classes, ASAP Reply

