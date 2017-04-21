17 Creepy True Crime Documentaries You Need To See.

the dear zachary story

just realizing that there are people who without a doubt are evil whose only goal in life is to bring pain and misery



I didn't know the story so when he was being cared for by his grandparents, I thought that was the end. Somewhat happy, more bittersweet.



...Then I finished the documentary :(. Reply

The "twist" of "Dear Zachary" is literally devastating Reply

That documentary is like a punch to the gut. I really thought that kid would get to see it and that ending was just so sad. Reply

That doc literally made me feel hollow. Reply

I have never cried so hard as when that twist happened. The film is so well done...I'm glad(?) I didn't look it up before I watched it and went in totally blind. Reply

I ugly cried throughout that whole documentary.



The strength of the grandparents still amazes me. The director posted a video update on the grandparents- I'm glad they seem to be okay. I don't know how they've gotten through this and still can find joy in life. Reply

i curled up in the fetal position and cried for like 20 minutes after i watched that, my voice still gets shaky when i try to talk to people about it Reply

Dear Zachary is my #1 doc because I don't cry at movies of any kind but that one made me bawl like a baby in sadness and sheer rage. My heart still breaks for the Bagbys. Reply

Those grandparents are some of the strongest, most grounded people in the world. I have no idea how they can go on after so much tragedy in their lives. Reply

i honestly wished the grandpa killed the bitch

would have been better off Reply

I didn't know anything about this story. Just that it was recommended. I started it and was blown away. It was almost over and I was like "oh man I can't wait to see what this kid looks like now."



Yeah my jaw dropped when I got to the end of it. Reply

I came home once to my roommate at the time and a friend sitting on the couch both sobbing after finishing that movie. I was just like "dude, I told you it's depressing." They didn't believe me prior to watching it. Reply

i feel like a heartless bitch but dear zachary didn't make me cry at all. i wasn't even emotional or anything and I usually cry over the stupidest stuff. idk idk Reply

this doc ruined me for a long time after i watched it. Reply

I cried my eyes out. And the next day I went to a wedding and everyone thought I was crying because of that but it was because I remembered the movie. Literally fuck that judge. Reply

Omg who took johnny.



Spoiler alert but when she said he came to her door... why did you let him leave?????? Reply

I know eh? That story/doc is wild. Reply

I need to watch Reply

He was accompanied by some sketchy dude I think Reply

because it never happened.



i have no doubt johnny is dead. i feel really awful for the mother but i don't think she's a reliable witness. i think she dreamed johnny came to her door but she's fooled herself into believing it actually happened. Reply

Yes, this is what I think, too. Reply

This is probably the most likely explanation Reply

Yeah, I think he was taken by that pedo ring but I don't think he's still alive. I feel so badly for the mother but I think her brain tricked her because she wants to much to think he's alive somewhere. Reply

Yeah, that's the most likely :/ Reply

I felt bad for the mom, but she was nuts. Obviously driven crazy by grief but nuts. Reply

I saw this the other day and can't get it out of my head. Like after everything she did to get him back, and KNOWING what he was most likely going through, WHY LET HIM LEAVE?!? Reply

if the conspiracy is true, and he was captured by some powerful child pornography/sex ring, how would she just not let him leave? was she supposed to keep him in her living room? or take him to the authorities, when they were the people who were keeping him from her in the first place? Reply

also the murderer in the 1970's who killed 4 10-11 year olds

in fact the last body they found was so warm they tried to revive him but it failed, the kids last meal was kentucky fried chicken, which his parents on the news said was one of his favorite foods

what if that murderer is still alive out there

Reply

See that one freaked me out. Like you got him his favorite meal and then killed him. That some sick shit right there. Reply

OMG WHAT Reply

what doc is that?? Reply

it's not a doc

it's just a segment on E true hollywood story about unsolved murders Reply

idk the doc but the killer is called the oakland county child killer Reply

Reminds me of Anatoly Slivko the Russian youth club leader who would talk boys into letting him hang them in the woods and then revive them. There's footage out now, and in some footage he revived and some never were :-( Reply

I've seen bits of a few of child of rage and who took johnny, cuz my attention span sucks, but i do instend to watch them again. Reply

man, i've had some sleepless nights because of reading up on johnny gosch and all these theories about government pedophile rings Reply

Same. I started reading about it but then I had to stop because I got paranoid and the thought of government pedophile rings was too unsettling. Reply

Wasn't something like that was discovered in the UK after Jimmy Savile died? Reply

Government pedophile ring theories make me want to never leave my home. Reply

I watched a documentary on Marc Dutroux and the resulting investigation and cover-up, and it totally fucked me up. I'd never heard of it before. Reply

Same. The Sword and Scale eps on it in particular are fascinating (even though I've soured on the show since, I still think about those eps) Reply

people who just up & disappear creep me out



like Maura Murray and Jennifer kesse Reply

Have you listened to someone knows something? Reply

Michael Lavoie so obviously did it. Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappear ance_of_Joan_Risch same, the one case that weirds me out of the most is the disappearance of joan risch Reply

Me too. I hike a ton in NH and I'm really familiar with the White Mountain area. Some creep had to have picked Maura up because I don't believe for a second she's alive somewhere. Its the boonies. Reply

I feel bad for Maura's dad because he keeps going back to look for her and people think hes interfering but if my kid was missing you bet your ass im not gonna sit around and wait for someone to tell me something. Reply

I get so freaked out whenever I watch Disappeared on ID. The fact that someone you love could just disappear without a trace one day, and that you may never truly know where they are or what happened, is just a nightmare. Reply

can someone help me remember the name of the case i'm thinking of? this woman was being stalked, getting phone calls from the same number where the person on the line would indicate to her he knew where she worked and what she did during the day etc etc. one day one of her colleagues hurt himself somehow, so she and another co-worker took him to the hospital. that was the last time they saw her, except for when the two coworkers were in the carpark and a car raced past them with her in the passengers seat. they never saw who the driver was. that was the last time anyone saw her alive. then her sister and i think her mother kept getting calls from someone saying they killed her, and it wasn't until one time the father answered that the calls stopped being made.



anyone know what i'm talking about?? i can't remember her name and google isn't helping me Reply

i want to know what happened to joan gay croft Reply

I was just reading about the Springfield Three on /r/UnresolvedMysteries earlier today. That and reading about Madeline McCann took up a good chunk of my day. Reply

richey edwards is the one that sticks with me. that someone famous might have just walked away from his life unnoticed is wild. Reply

Speaking of true crime, I get chills every time i drive past Michael Peterson's neighborhood Reply

kind of related - did anyone watch the killing richard glossip specials on ID this week? i think he's innocent and i can't believe how shitty his defense teams were during his two trials(never bringing up the interrogation tape of justin and how he was obviously coerced into implicating richard, never checking into the financials thoroughly, etc)



i really hope he gets exonerated before it's too late



Edited at 2017-04-20 10:51 pm (UTC)

I did. It's infuriating that his team has collected so much evidence that he might be innocent, and yet the state is so hell-bent on killing him. Hopefully the specials will at least buy him more time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since I was 14 or so I cant read or watch stuff related to child crime/abuse even if its fiction. It will start filtering into my dreams and takes months to get out of my mind. It got worse after I had kids, then even worsening once my husband began traveling that left me at home with the kids. Even being in a safe neighborhood. My paranoia was paramount and probably still is.



Reply

Same here. Once I had kids I couldn't handle these types of things anymore and my husband works long and late hours all the time. They make me so paranoid about something happening to me or my kids. Reply

Dear Zachary fucked me up forever. Reply

idk if you'd classify it as true crime because iirc they couldn't find anything to charge her with (although they tried), but The Woman Who Wasn't There is SO good. The story and investigation is so fucking fascinating.



Reply

I've been meaning to watch this! Reply

This doc was wild. Reply

ugh this was so good, i just couldn't believe how brazen she was with her lies(like speaking to survivor groups and everything) Reply

Seriously, and the whole thing about her fake fiance that died. It's unbelievable how she got away with it for so long. Reply

reminds me of the secret that said they used the 9/11 attacks as an excuse to start a new life Reply

There are two cases related to 9/11 that haunt me - whatever happened to Sneha Phillips (I think she might have been killed before the towers fell) and Henryk Siwiak, who was killed after the towers fell (maybe because people thought he was a terrorist, but no one knows). Reply

It's on my list ! Reply

I've been meaning to rewatch this doc - fucking nuts Reply

That is wild. I grew up across the river in NJ & was a senior in high school during 9/11. Shit like this is just insane to me. Reply

This doc blew my fucking mind. I could not BELIEVE this bitch Reply

this was insaaaaane Reply

People who claim to have been in the towers or knew someone in the towers on 9/11 baffle me. Like how can you lie like that with a straight face and be okay? There are people who really lost their loved ones that day and your what? Lying to be apart of the conversation? I dont understand people like that and I dont think I ever will. Reply

this woman, i cannot with her. Reply

It's unbelievable she got away with her lies for so long. Reply

Don't even get me started on this documentary. I couldn't sleep for days because I was so frustrated. Reply

this doc was wiiiild Reply

i love this and all fakers/catfishers Reply

omg this case is so fucked. She is awful. Reply

I love reading about true crime stories. I'm looking up Johnny Gosch now. What do you guys think about the mom finding a dollar bill that says "I am alive" on it with what was confirmed to be Jonny's handwriting?



Edited at 2017-04-20 11:02 pm (UTC)

i honestly think ppl were fucking w/ her Reply

Definitely need to check out more documentaries, have been binge watching Louis Theroux on Netflix. Reply

Not a documentary but the Brandon Lawson disappearance creeps me tf out. I don't know how many times I've listened to that 911 call (especially slowed down) and listened to every podcast on his disappearance. Like was he attacked? Police coverup? Drugs? Although I still don't think he was on them.



I've watched everything on here except Child of Rage. I listen/watch so much true crime stuff it almost feels unhealthy lol.



Edited at 2017-04-20 10:57 pm (UTC)

Seeing the pictures of his kids makes me tear up :/ Reply

Some other scary af true crime stories: Albert Fish (REALLY fucked up stuff, omg, do not go into his wiki page lightly), Lawrence Singleton (there's an episode of My Favourite Murder about what he did; it's I haven't watched the Iceman Tapes or the Aileen Wuornos ones, but the rest are very creepy. The ones about kids being abducted and never being found again scare me a lot, actually even the ones where they do find them later scare the shit out of me (eg. Jaycee Dugard).Some other scary af true crime stories: Albert Fish (REALLY fucked up stuff, omg, do not go into his wiki page lightly), Lawrence Singleton (there's an episode of My Favourite Murder about what he did; it's #18 and it's fucked. up. Luckily his victim survived, but she survived HELL), the Zodiac, Jeffrey Dahmer... Also maybe the Somerton Man, if that counts as true crime and not just a weird mystery? I so wish that one would be solved. Reply

this case legit gave me nightmares when i first heard about it. smh Reply

that one was nuts. i rememeber being in shock almost the first time i read about it Reply

omg that MFM episode FUCKED. ME. UP. i had crazy ass nightmareS. and kept getting up between nightmares to check if I locked the door. Reply

the albert fish shit is one of the worst things i've ever heard that i live in denial and choose to believe he was lying in his letter. Reply

Lawrence Singleton as in Mary Vincent? I haven't heard the MFM ep, but I've read about that and I can't even imagine. How do you recover from that kind of trauma?? Reply

also this one case w/ a little girl - i don't remember her name but i remember basically the case was (trigger warning cause this is rly messed up and sad) [ Spoiler (click to open) ] she and her father lived in a trailer park and she got kidnapped and bc of the state of her dad's living situation they assumed he had murdered her. turns out it was this close neighbour who stole her away in the night , raped her multiple times, and locked her away in a closet. the police kinda suspected him, and came to his house looking for her, but never bothered to check the closet, where she was the whole time. after they came, he freaked out that he was gonna get caught, and threw her into a plastic bag, and buried her alive. the father was finally cleared innocent when they found her body the next day in a shoddy grave with the actual kidnapper's semen all over her, and the saddest fucking part was her fingers were poking out of the plastic bag in three little holes where she had tried to poke through for some air. i think she was about 7. albert fish is something i'll never read again. especially that letteralso this one case w/ a little girl - i don't remember her name but i remember basically the case was (trigger warning cause this is rly messed up and sad) Reply

I hate this comment because now I'm super curious about all these crimes but I know if I read about them they'll upset me. Damn you! Reply

