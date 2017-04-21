17 Creepy True Crime Documentaries You Need To See.
Who Took Johnny
About: WHO TOOK JOHNNY is an examination into an infamous thirty-year-old cold case: the disappearance of Iowa paperboy Johnny Gosch, the first missing child to appear on a milk carton. The film focuses on the heartbreaking story of Johnny's mother, Noreen, and her relentless quest for the truth about what happened on the tragic September morning in Des Moines when Johnny never returned from his paper route. Along the way there have been mysterious sightings, strange clues, bizarre revelations, and a confrontation with a person who claims to have helped abduct Johnny. Steeped in intrigue and conspiracy theories, WHO TOOK JOHNNY explores eyewitness accounts, compelling evidence, and emotional discoveries spanning three decades of the most spellbinding missing person's case in U.S. history
Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer
About: Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer (1993) is a documentary film about Aileen Wuornos, made by Nick Broomfield. It documents Broomfield's attempts to interview Wuornos, which involves a long process of mediation through her adopted mother Arlene Pralle and lawyer, Steve Glazer.
The film essentially highlights the exploitation of Wuornos by those around her and questions the fairness of her trial, given the vested interests of the police.
Paradise Lost
About: Berlinger and Sinofsky's documentary of a gruesome triple murder in West Memphis, Arkansas and the subsequent trials of three suspects, takes a hard look at both the occult and the American justice system in 'small-town' America. Three teenagers are accused of this horrific crime of killing three children, supposedly as a result of involvement in Satanism. As in their previous documentary, things turn out to be more complex than initial appearances and this film presents the real-life courtroom drama to the viewer, as it unfolds.
Child of Rage: A Story of Abuse
About: This documentary tells the story of a six year old girl, Beth Thomas, labeled as "The Child Of Rage," tells her story of healing from Reactive Attachment Disorder as a result of being sexually abused. This is a bone-chilling story with scenes that you will never forget. The film features footage of Beth revealing to her therapist that she has tortured animals and sexually abused her younger brother. A consequence of the abuse she endured as an infant. Her road to healing and recovery is recorded in this fascinating documentary.
The Iceman Tapes: Conversations with a Killer
About: Richard Kuklinski was a devoted husband, loving father--and ruthless killer of over 100 people. You'll meet him in this powerful documentary that features one of the most vivid and disturbing interviews ever recorded--taped behind the walls of the prison where Kuklinski is serving two consecutive life sentences for multiple homicide.
source 1 2 3 4 5
what true crime story scares you??
just realizing that there are people who without a doubt are evil whose only goal in life is to bring pain and misery
Edited at 2017-04-20 10:41 pm (UTC)
...Then I finished the documentary :(.
The strength of the grandparents still amazes me. The director posted a video update on the grandparents- I'm glad they seem to be okay. I don't know how they've gotten through this and still can find joy in life.
would have been better off
Yeah my jaw dropped when I got to the end of it.
Spoiler alert but when she said he came to her door... why did you let him leave??????
i have no doubt johnny is dead. i feel really awful for the mother but i don't think she's a reliable witness. i think she dreamed johnny came to her door but she's fooled herself into believing it actually happened.
in fact the last body they found was so warm they tried to revive him but it failed, the kids last meal was kentucky fried chicken, which his parents on the news said was one of his favorite foods
what if that murderer is still alive out there
it's just a segment on E true hollywood story about unsolved murders
I've seen bits of a few of child of rage and who took johnny, cuz my attention span sucks, but i do instend to watch them again.
Same. The Sword and Scale eps on it in particular are fascinating (even though I've soured on the show since, I still think about those eps)
like Maura Murray and Jennifer kesse
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappear
anyone know what i'm talking about?? i can't remember her name and google isn't helping me
i really hope he gets exonerated before it's too late
Edited at 2017-04-20 10:51 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-20 11:02 pm (UTC)
I've watched everything on here except Child of Rage. I listen/watch so much true crime stuff it almost feels unhealthy lol.
Edited at 2017-04-20 10:57 pm (UTC)
Some other scary af true crime stories: Albert Fish (REALLY fucked up stuff, omg, do not go into his wiki page lightly), Lawrence Singleton (there's an episode of My Favourite Murder about what he did; it's #18 and it's fucked. up. Luckily his victim survived, but she survived HELL), the Zodiac, Jeffrey Dahmer... Also maybe the Somerton Man, if that counts as true crime and not just a weird mystery? I so wish that one would be solved.
also this one case w/ a little girl - i don't remember her name but i remember basically the case was (trigger warning cause this is rly messed up and sad) [Spoiler (click to open)]she and her father lived in a trailer park and she got kidnapped and bc of the state of her dad's living situation they assumed he had murdered her. turns out it was this close neighbour who stole her away in the night , raped her multiple times, and locked her away in a closet. the police kinda suspected him, and came to his house looking for her, but never bothered to check the closet, where she was the whole time. after they came, he freaked out that he was gonna get caught, and threw her into a plastic bag, and buried her alive. the father was finally cleared innocent when they found her body the next day in a shoddy grave with the actual kidnapper's semen all over her, and the saddest fucking part was her fingers were poking out of the plastic bag in three little holes where she had tried to poke through for some air. i think she was about 7.