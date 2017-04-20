Total Shocker: Everyone at The Blaze hated Tomi Lahren

Most were rubbed the wrong way at her comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK.



Sure, Jan. Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she demanded a "butt pad" be heated before every show.



damn these spoiled, entitled millennials Reply

Thread

Link

The employees who heated her butt pad are creating a culture of dependency. Let her heat her own butt pad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First it's heated butt pads then it's going to be a livable wage. Will it never be enough for them? Always wanting more!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a joke in here about snowflakes somewhere.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when people who willingly work for the blaze hate you ... Reply

Thread

Link

She sounds like me. ....Minus the racism. Reply

Thread

Link

You sound terrible, racist or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do you feel about that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless you for being so honest out here in these streets lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The enemy of my enemy is my friend? Reply

Thread

Link





Lawmakers criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions for calling Hawaii ‘an island in the Pacific’https://t.co/u7iC8gUm2y — TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017

Ya'll see what this idiot said? Sorry Hawaii, I guess you aren't real Americans. Reply

Thread

Link

If there was any indication that Sessions was an ancient white guy, calling the 50th state in the US "an island in the Pacific" was that thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his antediluvian ass was definitely in hibernation when they inaugurated the state, lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after his ilk went through the trouble of imperializing and annexing the hell out of the place and overthrowing Queen Lili’uokalani the very least this hell demon needs to be doing is respecting the fact that Hawai'i is a legit state that's part of the country and not some rando isle in the middle of the pacific lmao



Edited at 2017-04-21 08:57 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, I saw that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



he legit looks like Dopey (no disrespect to Dopey, all disrespect to Sessions) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i HATE this fucking demonic leprechaun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want a countdown clock for how long it takes for Sessions to be indicted for his involvement with Russian tampering in the election. He sold his soul to get Trump elected, there has to be some dirt on his racist ass somewhere. I cannot believe I'm living in the United States and watching all this go down. It's like a bad movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does this mean the admin is giving sovereignty? That would be the only positive lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thing is, I know a lot of Americans, well, I've seen a lot of Americans who don't know Hawaii is a part of America. Like ??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's such a piece of shit and I'm so glad the Dems are getting there backbone back and calling him out. Fuck Sessions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President."



Well, we're all really amazed that sack of toxic mold covered shit is the president, so eat a dick. As well as ~amazed~ you're the Attorney General, ya malevolent toxic mold spore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a surprise... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still shocked she's my age.



Most were rubbed the wrong way at her comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK.



Was it because they think the Klan is great or. Reply

Thread

Link

omg i never thought of it from this perspective, but that probably is why the were rubbed the wrong way -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most were rubbed the wrong way at her comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK



...if youre gonna pepper in some lies at least try to make them believable. Reply

Thread

Link

lol met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah mte

I'm sure she's messy with receipts but I also think there is some fake piling on because hare dare she be messy BUT pro choice /backlash for not being a card carrying full on GOPer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao they were probably insulted because they love the KKK and hate BLM let's be real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr? I would say they were trying to win over the public but their viewers dont care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her show got no ratings and struggled to keep advertisers, as even they found her difficult to work with.

, as even they found her difficult to work with. This was why she was fired, LBR.

Reply

Thread

Link

sis r u seeing this shit about shitfetz might not even finish his term.



someone got him running scared, my pearls are clutched. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



YAAAASSSS, I have been perched all afternoon. He did an interview with Politico an hour or so ago and in response to scandals coming about he said this: I’ve been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine. From the Secret Service to the Democratic Party. I am who I am. If they had something really scandalous, it would’ve come out a long, long time ago.



This dude is a DISASTUH! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The rumor on Twitter for the last week is that there's some nasty blackmail out there on him re: an affair and dirty money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's probably it but I'll celebrate any little victory in this hellscape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sources say you never read any anon behind-the-scenes scoop of the network that spoke kindly of her because they dont exist.





Reply

Thread

Link

sis introduce me to your gif 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sebin from Snuper Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like Lee Min Ho in his BoF prime.



RIP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like his lip color Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif getting such a workout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toyota Lasgana really thought these men gave a shit about her. This is what happens when you have zero independent thoughts and the one time you disagree with these crusty white men they ditch you. Toyota got burned and I'm living for it.



Edited at 2017-04-20 10:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Shocker. A woman famous for being abrasive, ignorant and rude is... Actually abrasive, ignorant and rude. Reply

Thread

Link