Total Shocker: Everyone at The Blaze hated Tomi Lahren
In a follow-up to the post about The Blaze counter-suing their former tv personality Tomi Lahren, employees of the network spilled some more tea on her unbearable ass to the Daily Caller and she's even worse than the countersuit describes.
‘Diva’ Tomi Lahren created ‘toxic atmosphere’ — demanded coworkers heat up her ‘butt pad’: report https://t.co/dCPnn2TFJl pic.twitter.com/u2EUckvlRI— Raw Story (@RawStory) April 20, 2017
A summary:
-- She reveled in creating a hostile work environment. She treated everyone around her with disdain even tho she expected to be treated like royality.
-- Besides all the complaints noted in the countersuit, she demanded a "butt pad" be heated before every show.
-- She hated when other network personalities got more attention then her. She particularly hated Dana Loesch and would avoid her at all costs.
-- Most were rubbed the wrong way at her comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
-- She cared more about the fact that people were talking about her then what they were actually saying.
-- Her show got no ratings and struggled to keep advertisers, as even they found her difficult to work with.
-- Her work ethic was shit. She refused to work morning hours and her ambition for fame was higher than her skill set (omg).
-- Sources say you never read any anon behind-the-scenes scoop of the network that spoke kindly of her because they dont exist.
Source
are you unhirable, ontd? do all your co-workers hate you? discuss.
Sure, Jan.
damn these spoiled, entitled millennials
Well, we're all really amazed that sack of toxic mold covered shit is the president, so eat a dick. As well as ~amazed~ you're the Attorney General, ya malevolent toxic mold spore.
Most were rubbed the wrong way at her comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
Was it because they think the Klan is great or.
...if youre gonna pepper in some lies at least try to make them believable.
I'm sure she's messy with receipts but I also think there is some fake piling on because hare dare she be messy BUT pro choice /backlash for not being a card carrying full on GOPer
This was why she was fired, LBR.
someone got him running scared, my pearls are clutched.
I’ve been given more enemas by more people over the last eight years than you can possibly imagine. From the Secret Service to the Democratic Party. I am who I am. If they had something really scandalous, it would’ve come out a long, long time ago.
This dude is a DISASTUH!
