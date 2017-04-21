Kylie collabs with Kim Kardashian West
Only 5 days until the KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches on https://t.co/rkT2b8JJL5 for $45! pic.twitter.com/PzeQXcxrH1— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) April 20, 2017
Kylie did a collaboration with her younger sister Kim Kardashian West, these limited lipsticks launch next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com. The 4 piece launches @ $45, which is not a bad deal imo.
What's your favourite liquid lipstick ONTD ?
it's FINE it's a good mascara but it still won't top ELF, those in the US, know your worth 😭😭
i need to find an ELF dupe asap lol
Tell me more about this ELF mascara? I swear by roller lash cause most everything makes my lashes fall out.
it's become my signature tbh I get so many compliments on it!!
Sobbing every time I look @ her current/newest face ;__;
but they have amazing liquid lips
I really like beauty bakerie but my lips have to be in great condition to wear their lipsticks. It's tough for me to use their stuff more than once a week. I also like sephora's liquid lipsticks and milani's.
I judge myself for it