Kylie collabs with Kim Kardashian West

I'm going to have nightmares with that instagram pic Reply

those all look like almost exactly the same color?????? Reply

They sure do Reply

Yep, and the color is ugly. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

Right?! Like I know MS has fucked up my eyes but shit this color difference is so incremental that it's a visual (and probably literal/monetary) scam Reply

mte like i get the difference but theyre still basically the same Reply

they're not supposed to be?? Reply

I want a nice pale pink lip color Reply

How about a butthole color Reply

lol Reply

everyone's perfect nude is to color match to your vag lips, duh Reply

lol Reply

me too, but it's so hard to find it :/ at least so far i miserably failed Reply

i FINALLY bought roller lash and



it's FINE it's a good mascara but it still won't top ELF, those in the US, know your worth 😭😭 Reply

high end mascara is just so dumb imo Reply

it truly depends on the shape of the wand. once you figure out what works for you, you can either go for a $140 mascara or a $5.



i need to find an ELF dupe asap lol Reply

this reminds of Katya saying that if you spend over 5 dollars on mascara you probably have something to prove and need to work on that lol Reply

I love the maybelline mascara Reply

Does ELF hold a curl? I use roller lash bc my eyelashes are so long they knock into the lenses of my glasses ( #humblebrag ) and the only way I can get them to not is curling them. My eyelids are also super oily and most of the mascaras I've tried don't hold the curl well enough. Reply

wait like elf the 3 dollar stuff? Reply

I've tried a shit ton of different mascaras and Givenchy's phenomen'eyes (the one with the single ball at the end) is hands down my favorite. It makes my lashes look SO long. Reply

tbh maybelline lash sensational (waterproof) changed my life. I have very average looking eyelashes but when I use a curler + lash sensational, my eyelashes look so freaking long. people ask if I'm wearing falsies. Reply

Tell me more about this ELF mascara? I swear by roller lash cause most everything makes my lashes fall out. Reply

Okay, but they're all the SAME FUCKING COLOR. Reply

i thought you were talking and kim and kylie lmfao Reply

I love tartes and hudabeauty's liquid lipsticks Reply

Hudabeauty's instagram has some real ugly looks tho Reply

I don't have instagram so idk about that but I'm brown and her colors suit my complexion lol. Reply

every day i wonder why i follow this insta lol Reply

YES. I legit thing Huda is trolling or she has eyesight problems. There was one recently where the girl painted her face with very yellow foundation and everyone in the comment section was LOVING IT. I was like, no, that foundation is too warm, how do you not see that. Reply

That picture of Kim is scaring me. Too close! TOO CLOSE! Reply

Same. Her eyelashes are freaking me out Reply

it's become my signature tbh I get so many compliments on it!! this is my fave liquid lipstick:it's become my signature tbh I get so many compliments on it!! Reply

i love the nyx lip creams. i have three so far (athens, stockholm and rome) and I'm currently considering the next one. I want a nice brown nude so I'm going to go for either London or Abu Dhabi Reply

I loooove London. Go for it. Reply

Have you tried Seoul? It's so pretty. Reply

I have the darker shade of that one but i have to put tons of it so it wouldn't look weird Reply

NYX lip creams are amazing. I have London, Stockholm and Buenos Aires. Reply

looks streaky Reply

Kim was so pretty, tbh.



Sobbing every time I look @ her current/newest face ;__; Reply

those look ugly af Reply

also as much i hate to say this Jeffree and LimeCrime have the best liquid lips out there. I've tried every single brand, nothing felt as lightweight and remained for so long. Reply

ooh looking into limecrime Reply

lmao don't look too hard, their reputation is rank

but they have amazing liquid lips Reply

Forget that. Get dose of colors. Reply

I totally agree, it's truly unfair.



I really like beauty bakerie but my lips have to be in great condition to wear their lipsticks. It's tough for me to use their stuff more than once a week. I also like sephora's liquid lipsticks and milani's. Reply

i've never tried j* but limecrime is truly amaze (for the most part - i think bloodmoon is supposed to not be as good or something). Reply

I get why people have issues with LimeCrime, but so many companies suck but I still shop there anyways (Walmart for example). In the grand scheme of things, they're not the absolute worst. Plus I've tried all the supposed dupes and there's really nothing like the Riot matte velvetine. Reply

Yep, I have the Jeffree Unicorn Blood lipstick (I bought it based on a recommendation/before I knew of his bs) and no other matte formula works as well for me. Reply

in my experience the smashbox ones last a whole day, and one time i even ate super greasy food and it still held up Reply

IA on lime crime.



I judge myself for it Reply

ia. I still buy Lime Crime when it's on HauteLook. Reply

You can see the injection site for her fillers in that close up Reply

lmao mte Reply

Oooh, that's what it was. I was starting to think it was a sore, LOL Reply

i don't think it's kim because someone pointed that out about one of the models on an older kylie post. they need to hire a different model though. Reply

lmao Reply

no thanks Reply

No one who loves themselves would take beauty tips from Kylie freakin Jenner. Reply

Yeah no thanks Reply

mte Reply

