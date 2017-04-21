H - SNL

Kylie collabs with Kim Kardashian West



Kylie did a collaboration with her younger sister Kim Kardashian West, these limited lipsticks launch next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com. The 4 piece launches @ $45, which is not a bad deal imo.







sources: 1 2 3 4
What's your favourite liquid lipstick ONTD ?
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: ,