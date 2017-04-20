Are there any POC on this show? It takes place in NYC right? Reply

Its on TVLand. Do you even have go ask?

Truuuuuuuu

if it starred a black or asian person then the premise would actually be believable

I loved season 1 of this show but then they took it off Hulu - is there somewhere else I can stream it without buying it?

tvmuse.com

primewire

Oh good.

I love this show but honestly how long can it go on before the title is irrelevant to the actual plot of the show.

i'm starting to wonder that as well. there are only a handful of people who don't know her secret yet.

lmao mte, i am starting to get sick of that damn lie, it makes no sense anymore lol



i mean it can still be called younger because she's friends with younger people and living a life as a younger woman idk lol the meaning can be changed Reply

Not gonna lie...I love this show!

I love this show, so that's great!

I've yet to watch this show but this is one of my favorite GIFs:

Really? That's one of ur fav gifs? You? Your fave gif?

*does not compute*



*does not compute* Reply

You caught me, bb, I just wanted to use the GIF because this is the only time anything with the random dude from Younger has ever been relevant to a post, LMAO <3

Reply

I was about to fucking say.... you never post basic gifs and that one was basic so for it to be your fav is extremely bullshit. 🙄

he would be so hot to me if it weren't for his tattoos. and extra-ness.

Best news I've heard all day.

really? why? is this their only semi-successful show?

I love this show. And I kind of want a Nico and Hilary sandwich.

i'm still hanging onto my theory that they hook up in this new season ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Yeah, I kinda can't believe that hasn't happened yet. They are so hot together.

That's my theory too. They're going to get together out of anger/revenge and then fall in love.

i would love that tbh

I love this show and I lowkey want Hillary and Nico's characters to get together

lol i literally just finished watching season 3, i've been marathoning the show over the past few days. give me liza/charles in season 4 please, i'm so over her and josh. he is a sweet guy who didn't deserve what happened in the finale but they have no future together. and honestly, their chemistry pales in comparison to liza/charles

you have great taste in ships :D

MFTEEEEE

Liza has way more chemistry with Charles than she does with Josh.

No lies!

all of this

Nico's hot but such a pretentious douche.

YES!!!!



I love this show so much and honestly look forward to it more than any other show.



Charles/Liza, please! Reply

This has been around for 5 years!?!? Where the fuck has the time gone? I feel like I remember reading about this debuting last year.

haha no, it aired Feb. of 2015

And it's already on season 4!?



Edited at 2017-04-20 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

2 of the seasons aired last year

I LOVE THIS SHOOOOOOOOW



LIZA/CHARLES PLEASE Reply

It pains me to look at that damn pic



EVERYONE IS WHITE WTF Reply

Season 5? I thought this show just started like last year WTF.

yup!



1: March 31, 2015 - June 9, 2015

2: January 13, 2016 - March 23, 2016

3: September 28, 2016 - December 14, 2016

4: June 28, 2017 - ?

5: TBD Reply

ill never watch this show but i do love nico's podcast tbh

You should. It's surprisingly great.

What is it about and called?

YESSSSSSSSSS! Can't wait! This show is so adorable and fun!



And I love the fact that they give the viewers what they want by airing multiple seasons per year / not dragging storylines out forever.



I s2g watching some of my other favorite shows is like pulling teeth—I have to wait so long for so much sub-par shit. Reply

Ah I love this little show, glad it got renewed already! I hope she ends up with Charles though this season

