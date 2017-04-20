Fifth Harmony Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy doing press for 'Dancing with the stars'

Spongebob & Patrick the Star



There's an iconic duo, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis hdu his name is Patrick Star, don't insult an icon like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ashamed tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their dance was amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe they gave Nancy and Artem "Free Your Mind" for a Paso. That's setting them up for failure.



I'm excited to see Normani, Heather, Simone and Rashad. The music should be fun this week. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like there's some major passive aggressiveness going on in that song/dance selection. All the producers need to make it shadier is to bring back Derek Hough as the guest choreographer tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No 98 Degrees? Smh Reply

Thread

Link

Normani is such an expressive dancer, watching her is a joy. Reply

Thread

Link

4 things:

- "Free your mind" as a Paso? Just to piss Maks off, I hope they nail it.

- A Fifth Harmony song in the girl group dance is bullshit.

- The female pros >>>>>>>>>>> the male pros. So my money is on the boyband.

- Normani's body is ridiculous. Just ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link





name a more iconic duo.. I'll wait.

normani's legs/thighs are a work of art Reply

Thread

Link

Maks should've stayed at home this season. Before he got injured his choreo wasn't that good. Alan's was far superior. And Normani deserved all 10s last week. Reply

Thread

Link

Agree on all 3 counts! Let Peta earn the money and he can stay at home with their bb, tbh.



I think Len wants to give the first perfect score to Nancy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Len is in love with Nancy, it's embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nick Carter is also going to be a guest judge so I am looking forward to next week!! Reply

Thread

Link

5 judges?! Or is Julianne sitting out a week? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The article I read didn't say. Five judges does seem like a lot though, they barely have enough time to get through all four judges as it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she'll sit out because of the Move Beyond tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Free Your Mind Paso? Lol, really? That's like Maks' one iconic dance. And Nancy is good, but she's too vanilla for a convincing paso. Kyle Massey did a good remix to that song, though.



I feel like they're trying to make Maks flounce.



Lipstick Alley going crazy over Normani and Val. Reply

Thread

Link

I swear LSA had me watching Zendaya and Val like a hawk. I'm not falling for this again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, those were the days. I still remember that "insider" with the "tea' that Val had a marriage pact with Zendaya's parents when Zendaya turned 18, 19, 20, etc. I can understand Z's teenie fans shipping them, the conspiracy theories were out there.



I do think Z & V had one of the best partnerships in the show's history, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believed every second. I can't even believe I shipped that. I'm wiser now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Lipstick Alley going crazy over Normani and Val."



as the rest of America.



but seriously, I love the attention she's getting. I know some people say she's boring, but she's a very drama free girl. and there's not a lot they can show on TV. she has no problem with her partner (their chemistry is amazing and they're already good friends) or the choreography, she don't have a sob sorry (even tho she has tons), is kind of shy but she always brings IT. the show is a great way for her to showcase her showmanship, get her name out there and it gets people to talk about Fofth HArmony before the new music comes out. proud of my bb gurl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, that wasn't meant as a diss at Normani, I like what I've seen of her as well. Just more loling at the fact that LA always ships Val and every WOC that he's partnered with. I do think her lack of "story" and the fact that this show isn't typically kind to black women will put her at a disadvantage. Simone was the hero of the olympics and doesn't like to be thought of as black oops , and Normani isn't an athlete or a "diva" like Tamar Braxton so it's harder to put her in a box. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are way better girl band songs they could have picked. I mean I like DC and TLC but they have better songs Reply

Thread

Link

I get that they want one of the Olympians or that Glee becky to win but its so painfully obvious that Normani is killing every single performance and getting bullshit scores. Reply

Thread

Link