Fifth Harmony Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy doing press for 'Dancing with the stars'
the DWTS couple talk about their near perfect scored performance, the show experience, etc.
talk about the training for their disney performance, the girls, etc.
also Ally cried when she saw that Normani was in jeopardy. bless her heart
On #DWTS, Normani will be dancing to "When I Grow Up" by PCD & the female stars will dance to a medley w/BO$$ https://t.co/mEDURY8HpM pic.twitter.com/hZofNGIEi7— 5HonTour (@5HonTour) April 20, 2017
The boy band — Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings— will dance to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction.
The girl group — Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris — will be dancing to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.
Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Samba – “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child
Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Rumba – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys
Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Tango – “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops
Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Paso Doblé – “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue
Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Salsa – “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Waterfalls” by TLC
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “I Want You Back” by *NSYNC
Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Jive – “Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys
name a more iconic duo.. I'll wait.
I'm excited to see Normani, Heather, Simone and Rashad. The music should be fun this week.
- "Free your mind" as a Paso? Just to piss Maks off, I hope they nail it.
- A Fifth Harmony song in the girl group dance is bullshit.
- The female pros >>>>>>>>>>> the male pros. So my money is on the boyband.
- Normani's body is ridiculous. Just ridiculous.
I think Len wants to give the first perfect score to Nancy.
I feel like they're trying to make Maks flounce.
Lipstick Alley going crazy over Normani and Val.
I do think Z & V had one of the best partnerships in the show's history, though.
as the rest of America.
but seriously, I love the attention she's getting. I know some people say she's boring, but she's a very drama free girl. and there's not a lot they can show on TV. she has no problem with her partner (their chemistry is amazing and they're already good friends) or the choreography, she don't have a sob sorry (even tho she has tons), is kind of shy but she always brings IT. the show is a great way for her to showcase her showmanship, get her name out there and it gets people to talk about Fofth HArmony before the new music comes out. proud of my bb gurl!
and doesn't like to be thought of as black oops, and Normani isn't an athlete or a "diva" like Tamar Braxton so it's harder to put her in a box.