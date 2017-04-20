kate

Fifth Harmony Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy doing press for 'Dancing with the stars'


the DWTS couple talk about their near perfect scored performance, the show experience, etc.



talk about the training for their disney performance, the girls, etc.
also Ally cried when she saw that Normani was in jeopardy. bless her heart



The boy band — Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings— will dance to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction.

The girl group — Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris — will be dancing to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.


Simone Biles & Sasha Farber – Samba – “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess – Rumba – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater – Tango – “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev – Paso Doblé – “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Salsa – “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls

Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Waterfalls” by TLC

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “I Want You Back” by *NSYNC

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd – Jive – “Fun, Fun, Fun” by The Beach Boys



