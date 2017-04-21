April 21st, 2017, 12:54 am p0uritup The Mummy International Trailer source Tagged: film - action / adventure, film - horror, film trailer / stills, tom cruise Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5757 comments Add comment
I can imagine superhero films still being a thing in ten years or so, if they get their shit together. But cinematic universes feel kinda dead on arrival.
I'm saying this as a huge fan of the Universal Monsters, no cares about Dracula, Frankenstein('s Monster) or the Mummy anymore. It's a dead genre at least when it comes to major blockbusters.
My favorite version of "Paint It Black":
Edited at 2017-04-20 10:14 pm (UTC)
No one will ever be as good as hottie Brendan Fraser.
I was so in love with him as a kid
The whole fun of the first couple of Mummy movies was how campy they were and how they didn't take themselves seriously. Making it into some big glossy Mission Impossible action piece is... meh.