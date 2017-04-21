I wonder if this Universal monster mash cinematic universe will even make it.



I can imagine superhero films still being a thing in ten years or so, if they get their shit together. But cinematic universes feel kinda dead on arrival. Reply

Thread

Link

It won't.



I'm saying this as a huge fan of the Universal Monsters, no cares about Dracula, Frankenstein('s Monster) or the Mummy anymore. It's a dead genre at least when it comes to major blockbusters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks... idek Reply

Thread

Link

why is this being remade. like, wtf. Reply

Thread

Link

my instinct is to say this looks like shit, but at the same time it looks like it'd be so fun in dbox Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I love DBOX, I will totally use it for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only mummy star we needed!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This iconic movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaaaas this iconic scene! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



No. That said... My favorite version of "Paint It Black":





Edited at 2017-04-20 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I haven't thought of Jonny Lang in years. Saw him live with Buddy Guy once. Good stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Jonny. He was everywhere and then just...wasn't. Wonder what he's up to these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





No one will ever be as good as hottie Brendan Fraser. No one will ever be as good as hottie Brendan Fraser. Reply

Thread

Link

God his whole life and career just upset me

I was so in love with him as a kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what even happened to him, btw?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was so beautiful :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pre-teen/teen me loved him sooooo much ♥_♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god, he was a fine specimen back in the day. the downfall of his career is so tragic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was everything in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. My sister and I loved those movies; we taped them off TBS, I think, and wore the tapes out rewatching them so many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He was so gorgeous in this & George of the Jungle... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looking few to this no lie. Trailers look good Reply

Thread

Link

me too. i was skeptical, but i wanna check this out tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it makes me lol when people think the brendan fraser movie is the original Reply

Thread

Link

It's suffering from a lack of Rachel Weisz!



The whole fun of the first couple of Mummy movies was how campy they were and how they didn't take themselves seriously. Making it into some big glossy Mission Impossible action piece is... meh. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like it will be stupid and really fun. Reply

Thread

Link

did that trailer not just reveal like the whole movie...? Reply

Thread

Link