Nicki Minaj faces backlash for Westminster Bridge scenes for No Frauds
Nicki Minaj faces backlash for Westminster Bridge scenes in her new music video shot before the deadly attack https://t.co/T9iLxjcnfI pic.twitter.com/EluFTuuara— People Magazine (@people) April 20, 2017
Tactless and self serving celebrity Nicki Minaj released her video for No Frauds. Apparently her team said they were going to cut scenes of Minaj on the Westminster bridge, the site of the deadly terror attack back in March. Footage of the Westminster were featured in the video and viewers quickly spoke out and criticized the video on how it was too soon and in bad taste to highlight the site of where multiple people died. Minaj also showed her dumb ass with a twitter poll mistaking the London Bridge for the Westminster Bridge.
Keep taking them Ls Onika
Edit: Also, it's amazing that her team had enough thought to think about editing the bridge out and then failing to do so.
I thought the footage was going to involve some violence or someone with a weapon. I agree that something like that would be in poor taste. Simply showing the area though? I don't get it.
Lolita is about hating pedos, tho. It just so happens that pedos love to quote the book. Nabokov himself was sick of that shit.
I identify with Lolita (the character) in some ways, too.
This is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. I cannot believe I have to defend this bitch but She didn't record the video at the scene of the crime with fresh blood all over the pavement. She used the country as a backdrop and that include some of its iconic spots.
but she should be called out more for defending her brother.
pick another landmark if y'all can't do your homework, its not like we don't have enough to choose from 💁
honestly i dont rly know what shying away from westminster because its been in the news would achieve. if this was an insensitive reference then fine, but its just a backdrop (she says, not having watched the video), not a big deal imo. but it IS disrespectful to not even get the name of the landmark correct given its presence in the media recently.
Mistaking it for London Bridge, however, makes us Americans continue to look stupid, so thanks Nicks.