Nicki Minaj faces backlash for Westminster Bridge scenes for No Frauds




Tactless and self serving celebrity Nicki Minaj released her video for No Frauds. Apparently her team said they were going to cut scenes of Minaj on the Westminster bridge, the site of the deadly terror attack back in March. Footage of the Westminster were featured in the video and viewers quickly spoke out and criticized the video on how it was too soon and in bad taste to highlight the site of where multiple people died. Minaj also showed her dumb ass with a twitter poll mistaking the London Bridge for the Westminster Bridge.

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/855093722693988352 & http://metro.co.uk/2017/04/20/nicki-minaj-slammed-over-westminster-bridge-music-video-for-no-frauds-and-she-mistakenly-calls-it-london-bridge-6585476/

Keep taking them Ls Onika
