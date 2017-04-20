Nicki Minaj faces backlash for Westminster Bridge scenes for No Frauds

It's like watching someone actively try to sabotage them self. It's truly amazing.



Edit: Also, it's amazing that her team had enough thought to think about editing the bridge out and then failing to do so.



When is Onika going to face blacklash for ha brother outside of ONTD? Reply

Probably when Trump gets impeached, which is never. Reply

when she apologises for being trash, aka never Reply

she's kind of irrelevant now, so I guess nobody cares anymore? Reply

Nicki just had a song in the top 10 on billboard lol She's not irrelevant Reply

Hopefully sooner rather than later Reply

When all the pedos in the industry get exposed so never Reply

Most people don't care. Many rappers support pedophiles, rapist, abusers, and murderers. Him being her brother gives Nicki more reason to support him, in the eyes of many other people. Reply

Did she commit the crime? Reply

probably never since so many people think supporting your family is above everything. Reply

when she stops paying blogs not to talk about it probably

when drake faces backlash for supporting sex trafficking, when caitlyn jenner gets backlash for killing someone, when trump gets backlash for being a rapist, and when rich ppl stop getting away with everything. Reply

Never. All the people at my bar love Nicki and when I brought up her brother they were all "how is that her fault??? it's her FAMILY. what is she supposed to do? if it was MY family" ugh everyone is so awful. Reply

there are other bridges right fucking next to it as well Reply

Too soon for what? To acknowledge that the area exists?



I thought the footage was going to involve some violence or someone with a weapon. I agree that something like that would be in poor taste. Simply showing the area though? I don't get it. Reply

mte. i'll be the first to drag her for messiness but i'm not seeing it here. i understand that people are still impacted by what happened but i'm not sure there's a set time period for when a place should be avoided altogether after an attack, especially for a location as iconic as this. i also think there's a certain value to life going on as usual after these attacks happen (speaking as a new yorker). Reply

ia londoners are definitely the kind of people to get on with things Reply

Seriously it's the most iconic place in england I believe (even to Buckingham) and most people just don't associate that area with an attack. The day after the attack happen I can assure you people walked across that bridge. Reply

Right? This is ridiculous. Reply

mfte, it's an incredibly famous area, and not because of the attack. I live in London and don't associate w the attack at all. Reply

Yeah, Nicki is a fucking moron but this doesn't seem to warrant backlash. It's tragic that something awful happened there but it's still a beautiful place so I don't see what's wrong with showing it. Reply

Fuck the Londoners have been over it literally the day after it happened. I saw so many retweets from Londoners (my lecturer and mentor included) and they were all like "oh yeah we kind of just went on with it". I know this sounds insensitive I'm repeating what they've said but most said they're not going to stop living because of one tragedy. Reply

ia Reply

ia Reply

Nothing will ever be worse than her supporting her pedo brother, tho. Reply

Sis, I love you, but I don't get the Lolita gifs, if you hate pedos. Not being snarky, I just don't understand. Reply

lmao it's ok.



Lolita is about hating pedos, tho. It just so happens that pedos love to quote the book. Nabokov himself was sick of that shit.



I identify with Lolita (the character) in some ways, too. Reply

viewers quickly spoke out and criticized the video on how it was too soon and in bad taste to highlight the site of where multiple people died.



This is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. I cannot believe I have to defend this bitch but She didn't record the video at the scene of the crime with fresh blood all over the pavement. She used the country as a backdrop and that include some of its iconic spots.



did you even watch the video? she's licking a machine gun and is wearing a shirt that says "Romans Revenge" in blood Reply

the new version of ontd didn't read - ontd didn't watch! Reply

... lmao Reply

Was the attacker's name Roman's revenge?, plus he used a knife not a gun. Here's a better reach: around the 45 second time mark, we see a few vehicles drive by. The attacker whose name is apparently roman's revenge, used a vehicle as a weapon. Reply

Glad I stopped stanning this heaux 4 years ago. Reply

I think she should be called out for this, definitely.

but she should be called out more for defending her brother. Reply

Are you British? Reply

meek even said she was paying off media outlets to not report on her bro so any bad news for ha is good news for us. Reply

What? You clearly don't live in England. Londoners have gotten on with their lives and as it's an incredible iconic area people aren't going to stop walking across it because a few people died. Reply

fergie also did not know which bridge was london bridge, and that was literally the name of her song

pick another landmark if y'all can't do your homework, its not like we don't have enough to choose from 💁 Reply

did Fergie's song feature it in the music video though? and was that shortly after an attack happened on it? Reply

fergie's song featured tower bridge in the video for london bridge iirc



honestly i dont rly know what shying away from westminster because its been in the news would achieve. if this was an insensitive reference then fine, but its just a backdrop (she says, not having watched the video), not a big deal imo. but it IS disrespectful to not even get the name of the landmark correct given its presence in the media recently. Reply

Yeah, seriously! If we can't trust Fergie to tell the kids the truth, we're totally fucked! Reply

tbh to londoners tower bridge is london bridge.. london bridge is just known for the station, no one cares about the bridge part... which is right next to tower bridge anyway



i'd love to see one actual londoner who was offended tbh Reply

there was a blink-and-you-miss-it shot in the music video (around 0:42) with some memorial covered in flowers. i went all b i c t h for a second thinking it was the terrorist attack memorial, then realized it was a battle of britain monument. still the whole thing is hella tactless.



I hate nicki but whats the problem here Reply

She's the worst but I don't care about this "controversy". Her brother is a pedophile that she actively supports and she's done music videos in the past with Nazi imagery. Reply

literally this. it's just a shot of the bridge.... Reply

Is that Mark-Paul in the gif? Reply

lol no but it kind of looks like him! It's Mark Mckinney from Kids In The Hall



I'm not one to defend Nicki, trust, but this is the dumbest thing I've ever heard.



Mistaking it for London Bridge, however, makes us Americans continue to look stupid, so thanks Nicks. Reply

