Tinder, Porn, and Camgirls: Rashida Jones Explains the "Sex-Tech" New Normal



It's the subject of her new Netflix docuseries, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.
It premieres on Netflix on April 21.

"Every single day our entire lives are subsumed by technology, especially when it comes to sex and intimacy—it's hard to ignore."
"You look at your phone and you're adding things to your Amazon cart, then you go over to your Tinder app and you're swiping through, you're shopping for clothes, and you're looking at memes...we just treat everything like these little icons. So you lose all that humanity that's behind the person in the picture because it's all designed to make us swipe through it."


looking online for intimacy
"If you look at the history of monogamy and relationships and sex and families, they've changed so many times. I just wish there was a way to communicate better about what it is that people want. I do think that we're probably training our minds to want different things."

change the way women are portrayed in porn
"I think it's about representation. Get people who make content to represent themselves better. I think if there were more women directors then we would probably see more of those movies. Women have a variety of things that they like and that turn them on, so to see that in a larger spectrum would be really great."

pressure to perform some acts
"It felt like something we're not really talking about, because on the one hand, you can't criticize anybody for any kind of sex choices they make as adults, and on the other hand we live in this hypocritical puritanical country. There's not a lot of room to have the conversation."

talking more about porn
"It has to be about people en masse saying, 'I don't like the way that is. I do watch porn and I don't want to have to sort through all this abusive horrible stuff to just feel aroused, because that's not what arouses me.' It's going to take more people being upfront about their own personal preferences. It's a scary conversation, and it's very private, and I think it's the kind of industry that does benefit from the shadows, so we have to move it out of the shadows."

future seasons
"There are so many more things to talk about. We wanted to talk more about race and we wanted to talk about sexual preference. We didn't get to talk about gay porn and we didn't talk about young people and sex ed. There are many, many stories we would love to tell."


