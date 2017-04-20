Tinder, Porn, and Camgirls: Rashida Jones Explains the "Sex-Tech" New Normal

sexual preference? oh girl i hope you get it together Reply

is this post gonna be messy, y/n? is this post gonna be messy, y/n? Reply

I'm settling in Reply

0 days without last mess Reply

I literally have popcorn that I just bought from Target. Reply

I saw 200 comments and decided to check it out Reply

LMAO perfect gif for this post. Reply

i love her adjective usage for ann LOL





edit: aren't naive and sophisticated antonyms?!



Edited at 2017-04-20 09:53 pm (UTC)

I don't like her. Reply

same here Reply

nobody does Reply

Right, she is one of those actresses that people irrationally dislike for no legitimate reason, it's so transparent.



And I know she got into that ignorant twitter fight, but we all know people hated her before that. And honestly, has she ever even said anything else that is offensive? Or are people just hung up on that one time? Reply

I've always disliked her, but surprisingly enough she doesn't ruin Angie Tribeca for me. Reply

I dont like her and she didnt make me change my opinion even by going on Desus and Mero. Reply

God, Reese Witherspoon was so perfect in Big Little Lies. Reply

seriously Reply

This truth. Reply

idk why i forgot she could act, but i havent seen a reese witherspoon movie in a long time and watching big little lies was like 'wow shes talented' lol Reply

She really was. Reply

she's so slut-shamey tbh, i don't like her. i hate it when ppl are all "stop dressing like a whore" or whatever. people can do what they want, as long as they do it safetly and don't hurt anybody. literally i get so upset with the words slut/whore. i hate them with the core of my being Reply

is she? damn. i haven't seen hot girls wanted, so idk how she is about this topic, beyond what she is saying here. Reply

she is but oh my god you should totally watch it, it's really good. she just uses a very poor use of words -- not to defend her. she could exclude the words from her vocabulary Reply

I have a terrible memory but I remember she had said slut shaming things in the past so I do not like her either. Reply

i hate those words w the core of my being too. it says a lot about a person's character when they use them. Reply

Yeah, she's made some seriously shitty comments. Reply

yeah that's why i'm so reluctant to watch those documentaries honestly, that rihanna tweet was a mess Reply

acting like it!”.



Rme. Oh yeah, I remember her tweeting #stopactinglikewhores and going on a rant. When people criticized her for slut-shaming, her response was “I didn’t say stop being whores, I said stoplike it!”.Rme. Reply

i remember comments about miley lmao she's messy Reply

There are so many sex documentaries like this now that they're dime a dozen. Reply

And most if not all barely scratch the surface of the sex industry. They just be telling the same info that has been out there for years. Reply

sex queen! Reply

this is super important tbh. porn addiction is a major public health issue that no one is discussing because it's uncomfortable or taboo or whatever, but it's far more common than people think. also, has anyone read pornland? it was difficult for me to read but so informative. Reply

someone posted a lecture of hers on here a while ago, and it was pretty sobering. Reply

i'll have to look that up. i'm a social scientist and i really appreciated her take on things, especially about how the strong themes of power, abuse, and humiliation in gonzo porn is desensitizing to the women and men who have their expectations of themselves and of their partners and sex in general, as well as their behaviors, shaped by those themes, and then these images trickle down into TV/movies/other media, etc.



i have been trying to read more side research about porn/sex addictions, i would love to do more work with it but it's hard rn because it doesn't fit that well into my current work.



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:43 pm (UTC)

porn culture is so fucked up and i hate it :/ i'm glad we're talking abt it more instead of being ~pro everything because it makes us feel good~



i talk abt how i don't watch porn anymore a lot and even straight men i know are starting to agree with me that porn isn't ethical and videos are too hardcore/normalize abuse and that they're not rly watching it anymore so that gives me a little bit of hope. Reply

Her lecture on how porn created the John should be mandatory for just about everyone.

One of my fields of research is the effect frequent consumption of pornography can have on adolescent men and how it may affect existing mental issues and yeah, it is sobering almost frightening. I really feel for the boys and girls who grow up in this world. Reply

It's such a mess when even feminists are porn positive. Reply

Oh and Gail Dines? Tumblr will tell you she's a SWERF. Reply

I read Pornland years ago, it's such an important book. I really hope they do an updated version in the future. Reply

just finished pornland! gail dines is my fave person alive. what a book. her lectures are brilliant. she introduced me to radical feminism and im eternally grateful Reply

Pornland was so good, but it was definitely hard to read. I really struggled to get through it because of how sickening it was, but it's absolutely an important read Reply

pretty much all my exes have had porn addictions they didn't wanna admit to. lol Reply

i don't think this is as bad as her interviews can often get Reply

I didn't know before how good tumblr is for finding decent sources of porn; I don't have an account, I just google "type-of-porn-i-want tumblr" to get it. I avoid the "professional" porn and anything that looks like revenge porn.



Just give me people having orgasms in a consensual way and I'll eat it, all of it. Reply

i wish she focused more on the harm porn industry does to women, both those within it and not. Reply

Her documentary Hot Girls Wanted was basically all about that actually Reply

oh i'll have to check it out Reply

Like..have you seen the scene about when a sex worker was racially abused? It's important to talk about this side of porn. idgaf, I think the documentary was great, and I really fail to see how people were all #notallporn when it came out.Like..have you seen the scene about when a sex worker was racially abused? It's important to talk about this side of porn. Reply

racism, sexism, homophobia etc. are openly criticised everywhere else but when it happens in porn everyone is just supposed to ignore it. it's fucking bizarre Reply

yeah IA... I think it's important to be sex positive, but like all aspects of feminism you have to really think critically about what you're promoting / condoning. I think it's refreshing to have a voice like Rashida's talking about things that a lot of people find uncomfortable tbh Reply

people never cease to show me, sheesh. i never heard about it when it came out, and never watched it later bc it had a 1 star user rating. i'm realising now it was probably a bunch of misogynists in the #notallporn camp rating it lowly.people never cease to show me, sheesh. Reply

like even talking to the men involved in making soft porn abt it even when theyre trying to sell it as a good thing u can tell...the way its produced is horrible. like maybe in an ideal world the porn could be ethical but rn the whole industry is incredbly abusive from the top down.



Donny Pauling on recruiting over 500 1st time porn actresses. He says most were college students (its not rlly triggery or graphic)











Edited at 2017-04-20 08:36 pm (UTC) ppl dont realise u can be sex positive n still be critical/against an industry which exploits women and their bodies for mens material gain. the health problems alone the actresses get is horrible. but ppl dont want to face up to it bc then theyd feel compelled to stop consuming porn so.like even talking to the men involved in making soft porn abt it even when theyre trying to sell it as a good thing u can tell...the way its produced is horrible. like maybe in an ideal world the porn could be ethical but rn the whole industry is incredbly abusive from the top down.Donny Pauling on recruiting over 500 1st time porn actresses. He says most were college students (its not rlly triggery or graphic)

omg so creepy Reply

This man needs to put down. Reply

Wow that's fucked up. Reply

This feels like watching those serial killers/rapists being interviewed in jail about how they choose their victims. Horrifying. Reply

hang him Reply

Looking at the titles in the ebony tab or any other minority tag would show anyone that the porn industry has a problem with fetishing men and women who are minorites. There is literally a porn company called Blacked which has white women getting dicked down by some huge black guy. Eveyr single title has the word pain in it. Like this shit is a giant problem. Reply

I feel like I will never find a partner ever again because of the way sex and dating had changed. I'm just disgusted my most men now. Reply

MFTE. I have such anxiety just thinking about it. Reply

Like how do I explain this. So I was at a bar last night with my friend. She's going through a bad breakup. One of the bartenders there, I thought he was kinda cute. He knows us. He was sitting next to me and got up to smoke and covered his drink. I made a joke "don't worry, I won't mess with your drink" and he said, dead serious, "I didn't think you would. You're a fine upstanding citizen. You don't do anything wrong." But like, the way he said it, he was calling me "boring and hard to get". What did he end up doing? Giving my (obviously already drunk) friend more shots and she went home with him. Like, he just went for easy sex with a unstable girl. Men are trash. Reply

https://www.buzzfeed.com/scaachikoul/ra pe-culture-is-surveillance-culture?utm_t erm=.bvD3b7OAW#.bhrMQy6Y0 i read a p good article recently on how common it is for men to deliberately get women drunk or watch women to see whose the most incapacitated :(( Reply

That bartender can go play in heavy traffic. Reply

Sis this sounds like some projecting...



Don't blame the bartender for consensual sex...

Sorry your friend is more open than you? Reply

Oh nooooo :( I'm sorry. That nearly happened to one of my friends last month too. Reply

I'm right there with you, bb. Reply

I had a guy tell me that he viewed choking during sex as vanilla at this point. How much porn do you have to watch to view choking as just a casual thing everyone does during sex? Reply

I feel you. I'm not really looking for anything, but I've been thinking about it more lately. I don't think I'm cut out for the digital age of dating and swiping right. Reply

Same. I'm fine just being single. Reply

Me too, I'm scared that I'll never find love because of this. :( Reply

Same. I really don't want to be in this mindset, but every dude I meet disappoints me so... Reply

My mom gets mad when I say im going to die unmarried and probably alone. I cannot see myself being with a man in this day and age. With everything that has happened in the last decade I just find myself unattractive to being in a relationship with a man. Reply

