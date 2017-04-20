Tinder, Porn, and Camgirls: Rashida Jones Explains the "Sex-Tech" New Normal
It's the subject of her new Netflix docuseries, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. https://t.co/xvoZRx7yNJ— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 20, 2017
It's the subject of her new Netflix docuseries, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.
It premieres on Netflix on April 21.
"Every single day our entire lives are subsumed by technology, especially when it comes to sex and intimacy—it's hard to ignore."
"You look at your phone and you're adding things to your Amazon cart, then you go over to your Tinder app and you're swiping through, you're shopping for clothes, and you're looking at memes...we just treat everything like these little icons. So you lose all that humanity that's behind the person in the picture because it's all designed to make us swipe through it."
looking online for intimacy
"If you look at the history of monogamy and relationships and sex and families, they've changed so many times. I just wish there was a way to communicate better about what it is that people want. I do think that we're probably training our minds to want different things."
change the way women are portrayed in porn
"I think it's about representation. Get people who make content to represent themselves better. I think if there were more women directors then we would probably see more of those movies. Women have a variety of things that they like and that turn them on, so to see that in a larger spectrum would be really great."
pressure to perform some acts
"It felt like something we're not really talking about, because on the one hand, you can't criticize anybody for any kind of sex choices they make as adults, and on the other hand we live in this hypocritical puritanical country. There's not a lot of room to have the conversation."
talking more about porn
"It has to be about people en masse saying, 'I don't like the way that is. I do watch porn and I don't want to have to sort through all this abusive horrible stuff to just feel aroused, because that's not what arouses me.' It's going to take more people being upfront about their own personal preferences. It's a scary conversation, and it's very private, and I think it's the kind of industry that does benefit from the shadows, so we have to move it out of the shadows."
future seasons
"There are so many more things to talk about. We wanted to talk more about race and we wanted to talk about sexual preference. We didn't get to talk about gay porn and we didn't talk about young people and sex ed. There are many, many stories we would love to tell."
And I know she got into that ignorant twitter fight, but we all know people hated her before that. And honestly, has she ever even said anything else that is offensive? Or are people just hung up on that one time?
i have been trying to read more side research about porn/sex addictions, i would love to do more work with it but it's hard rn because it doesn't fit that well into my current work.
i talk abt how i don't watch porn anymore a lot and even straight men i know are starting to agree with me that porn isn't ethical and videos are too hardcore/normalize abuse and that they're not rly watching it anymore so that gives me a little bit of hope.
One of my fields of research is the effect frequent consumption of pornography can have on adolescent men and how it may affect existing mental issues and yeah, it is sobering almost frightening. I really feel for the boys and girls who grow up in this world.
Like..have you seen the scene about when a sex worker was racially abused? It's important to talk about this side of porn.
like even talking to the men involved in making soft porn abt it even when theyre trying to sell it as a good thing u can tell...the way its produced is horrible. like maybe in an ideal world the porn could be ethical but rn the whole industry is incredbly abusive from the top down.
Donny Pauling on recruiting over 500 1st time porn actresses. He says most were college students (its not rlly triggery or graphic)
