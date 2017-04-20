The Wedding Party' is the highest grossing film in Nollywood box office history

The Wedding Party” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall. It has since gone on to make 450,000,000 Naira ($1,472,760/£1,149,426) on a N60 million budget (about $196,000) not bad considering how prevalent piracy is in Nigeria. My friends actually went to see this in the cinema!

Unlike the Nollywood films of yesteryear your parents used to make you watch, “The Wedding Party” has a cohesive plot, no sequels and minimal sound issues!

The Wedding party is a bit of a slapstick comedy and it follows the shenanigans that take place on wedding day in Nigeria. Watch it for - class issues, cheating spouses, uninvited quests, dodgy pastors, useless friends, nice white lady trying to steal your show, and not forgetting the all important crazy mother in-law...everything you expect from a typical Nigerian Wedding.

The film is produced by EbonyLife Films and Exec Produced by Mo Abudu - think of her as the African Oprah Winfrey. Mo Abudu started her career in TV as the host of syndicated show - "Moments with Mo" before she set up her own network and film production company.



shadow and act, youtube, twitter

What nollywood films or afrobeat are you currently enjoying ONTD? This is drake free zone, so speak freely. If you have seen this film, what are your thoughts? .
