The Wedding Party' is the highest grossing film in Nollywood box office history
The Wedding Party” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall. It has since gone on to make 450,000,000 Naira ($1,472,760/£1,149,426) on a N60 million budget (about $196,000) not bad considering how prevalent piracy is in Nigeria. My friends actually went to see this in the cinema!
Unlike the Nollywood films of yesteryear your parents used to make you watch, “The Wedding Party” has a cohesive plot, no sequels and minimal sound issues!
The Wedding party is a bit of a slapstick comedy and it follows the shenanigans that take place on wedding day in Nigeria. Watch it for - class issues, cheating spouses, uninvited quests, dodgy pastors, useless friends, nice white lady trying to steal your show, and not forgetting the all important crazy mother in-law...everything you expect from a typical Nigerian Wedding.
The film is produced by EbonyLife Films and Exec Produced by Mo Abudu - think of her as the African Oprah Winfrey. Mo Abudu started her career in TV as the host of syndicated show - "Moments with Mo" before she set up her own network and film production company.
Her fake death is better than marion cotillard's tbh.
What nollywood films or afrobeat are you currently enjoying ONTD? This is drake free zone, so speak freely. If you have seen this film, what are your thoughts? .
I was like.. he's cute.. but then it kinda felt like that scene from Alien..
Does anyone have any Nollywood recommendations for someone unfamiliar with the genre?
it's the only nollywood movie i've seen, the plot reminded me of a long daytime soap episode
well i'll be damned
re: music burna boy is performing in nyc in a few weeks but idk if i wanna go. isn't he pretty messy irl?
recommendations for newer stuff would be much appreciated!
The producers also made a film called Fifty, but I haven't seen it yet.
As for Afrobeats; I'm always so behind with it but right now I'm still obsessed with Iskabba (WTF does that mean though?) Skin Tight & Duro. Every time I listen to them I get feels cause they remind me of my last trip to Lagos where I did nothing but Henny & Moet, smoking weed and hooking up with hot guys :-(.
Going to a Nigerian wedding this weekend so I can't wait to hear good music and eat copious amounts of party rice!
PS, I can't be the only one who can't stand Runtown's Mad Over You? That song is terrible, don't get the hype around it all.
My mother is a Nollywood film hoarder
really? I thought it was pretty standard. I've seen fancier naija weddings on instagram.