The Wedding Party' is the highest grossing film in Nollywood box office history

That poster is giving Kardashian Christmas cards a run for their money. Reply

And lmao op, did you write this up?

man i miss watching ott nigerian movies Reply

The full film is on youtube, I watched it over easter.



oooh thanks :) im going to watch it! Reply

Okay, so I've never seen anyone with a bellybutton as big as the guy at 2:26..



I was like.. he's cute.. but then it kinda felt like that scene from Alien.. Reply

Omg, thanks for this, bb! Reply

I'm gonna watch it tonight. Thanks! Reply

Omg, thanks so much!!! I'll watch this weekend. Reply

This looks like so much fun. I have such a soft spot for fun wedding movies. Reply

I want to watch this but as a non-Nigerian, I don't think I'd understand about 40% of the jokes. It'll be just like when I started with Bollywood all over again.



Does anyone have any Nollywood recommendations for someone unfamiliar with the genre? Reply

This film is a pretty good intro. Reply

i randomly watched Beyonce The President's Daughter and i liked it



it's the only nollywood movie i've seen, the plot reminded me of a long daytime soap episode Reply

Beyonce The Presidents' Daughter is the best. Reply

same. now if it was about a bunch of west indians, i'd totally get it! Reply

Unlike the Nollywood films of yesteryear your parents used to make you watch, “The Wedding Party” has a cohesive plot, no sequels and minimal sound issues!



well i'll be damned



re: music burna boy is performing in nyc in a few weeks but idk if i wanna go. isn't he pretty messy irl? Reply

The sequels are the best part tho! Reply

I've yet to come across a Nigerian celeb that isn't messy irl. Reply

i'm so behind on nollywood/gollywood the last movie i watched was ciara vs beyonce



recommendations for newer stuff would be much appreciated! Reply

The producers also made a film called Fifty, but I haven't seen it yet.







Lmao I already like it based on this gif Reply

Everyone has this aunty. Reply

Gollywood is a misfire of a name omg Reply

Lmao I did watch that one Reply

is that different than beyonce and rihanna? Reply

Still haven't seen this I'm saving it to watch while I do my braids lol.



As for Afrobeats; I'm always so behind with it but right now I'm still obsessed with Iskabba (WTF does that mean though?) Skin Tight & Duro. Every time I listen to them I get feels cause they remind me of my last trip to Lagos where I did nothing but Henny & Moet, smoking weed and hooking up with hot guys :-(.

Going to a Nigerian wedding this weekend so I can't wait to hear good music and eat copious amounts of party rice!



PS, I can't be the only one who can't stand Runtown's Mad Over You? That song is terrible, don't get the hype around it all.



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:36 pm (UTC)

The bane of my childhood was nigerian movies; I'm still bitter. Good on them for the high gross though! Reply

at 1:37 is such a GIF lol Reply

lol...I have a gif of it, but I didn't want to spam the post. Reply

In undergrad people looked at me like I had two heads when I said never grew up on Nollywood films at ASA.





My mother is a Nollywood film hoarder



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:59 pm (UTC)

I've gone through phases with them, I hated them growing up but had to watch because I grew up in Naija so couldn't escape them...then I moved to the UK and stopped watching except for the odd one that someone recommends because it is hilariously bad. I heard about this doing well so i had to watch and I'm glad I did. Reply

I'm so glad iroko and youtube exist. We used to have piles of nollywood movies in our house bc my mom watched so many. Reply

lol my sister saw this one! She said it was okay, but was shocked at how opulent the wedding was. I saw Green White Green at TIFF instead since the City to City programme was featuring Lagos last year and I try to see at least one from that programme each year. Reply

was shocked at how opulent the wedding was...



really? I thought it was pretty standard. I've seen fancier naija weddings on instagram. Reply

We're white and had never seen any Nigerian film before ;) Reply

The last Nigerian movie I watched was Road to Yesterday with Genevieve Nnaji. It was awful. Reply

even the trailer looks bad. Reply

lol the gif. this sounds like fun. tbh i'm not at all familiar with nigerian cinema, but are there any "must see" movies i should check out? Reply

