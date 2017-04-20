April 20th, 2017, 09:47 pm just444 The Ladies of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' at the world premiere Embed from Getty ImagesActress Karen Gillan attends world premiere of Disney and Marvel's' 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: actor / actress, karen gillan, marvel, red carpet and event, zoe saldana Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
Now where my king Groot?
Love this yellow on Karen
Elizabeth Debicki looks pretty kickass, too.
The only one I like is Elizabeth. Everyone else is a mess.