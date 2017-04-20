Paramore Interview with New York Times

I'm still not totally sold on Hard Times but I'm looking forward to the album Reply

I'm so happy they're finally back. My life has purpose again. Reply

I feel like their back and its good vibes all around. I wanted this to be the trifecta for a while and I just love Zac's drumming. Reply

she looks so much like ashelee simpson in the hard times video that its distracting and makes me want new ashelee simpson music Reply

She's making me think of Aya Cash, I don't even know if they actually look alike or it's just me. Reply

Their evolution has been interesting and very on trend, but I gotta give them props for being the only "emo" band to reinvent themselves and continue to have success (without Green Daying themselves like FOB). The best thing about the group will always be the relationship drama with other bands in the "emo" scene though.



Also, when will Hayley Gwen Stefani herself because I feel like it's something that's kinda inevitable. Reply

What about Panic! At The Disco? Reply

Preach!



(tho idk what they mean by FOB "Green Daying" themselves...selling out? mehhh) Reply

FOB hasn't sounded "fresh" in years, much like Green Day hasn't sounded fresh since American Idiot. Reply

Meh, I disagree, when FOB came back from their hiatus they reinvented their sound. They got a bit stale sounding before their hiatus with Folie a Deux but obviously they changed since then.



I kind of understand your point about Green Day, but I loved 21CB and RevRad, and some of the trilogy is okay. Do they sound "fresh"? Not really. But they're still making good music imo. I love both these bands though so I have to defend them :) Reply

Eh idk, I wasn't a fan of ABAP, but I loooooooved Save Rock and Roll. I felt like a natural move for them. Reply

I hung out with HeyChris right when ABAP was released, and he said they definitely made a lot of songs solely to have singles from that album, but the rest of the songs (Jet Pack Blues and onward) are really solid. Basically the songs not getting the attention are the ones that still have their feel to it Reply

I don't think Hayley wants to be a ~pop star so I doubt she'll go Gwen. Reply

jeremy didn't initiate the lawsuit? he was suing for lost wages or whatever... wonder what he was sued for?



I kinda think that drugs/alcohol played a part in his departure but that might just be me tinhatting Reply

paramore actually filed the first lawsuit, and jeremy countersued. I think bc of whatever messy circumstances he left (was fired?) under, they sued him first to establish him as an employee and not a partner/founding member of paramore, so that he wouldn't be entitled to as much $$ as the other members Reply

cant believe they're still a band

they basically lost all their original members except her...gotta suck for the fans Reply

They've only really lost two people



Taylor had been involved in the band since the beginning just not ~officially Reply

I'm a stan but the embarrassing thing to me is how Josh Farro and the media paints Hayley as this scene diva when all these men leave and they all come back. Josh has been pandering to magazines about how desperate he is to join and you know he's bitter that Zac gets to. We all know Jeremy will be begging to come back sooner or later. It's not like he has any talents to support himself. All these departures delivers on a good album every time. Reply

yeah, i dont know the band's history too well but it seemed dumb that all of these dudes left in their 20s...were they gonna go work at mcdonalds afterwards? their success was tied to the band only. Reply

Isn't she the only one actually signed? Reply

Yes, which makes it even more idiotic that they left the band. Reply

their new song sounds like a rip-off of chvrches. i really like hayley's voice i wish she applied it to better music. Reply

I really like hard times Reply

Their new song is not good tbh. I'll still check out the album, but I don't have high hopes. Reply

I was excited to see they had a new song, but I don't like it. Guess this will be the year the bands I like make music I don't. Reply

She's looks very Jemina Pearl from Be Your Own Pet with this color. Reply

i miss them ;_; Reply

Same, like in the grand scheme of things they weren't together that long but I loved their two albums. Reply

Also I feel bad, she has always seemed like such a nice person but I get that fear she'd get when literally she has never been able to keep the same lineup album over album. I'd start to wonder "Is it me?" too. And maybe it is her.



Idk, I always felt like Zac only left because Josh did and he had to side with his brother, and him coming back only confirms that for me. Reply

Comment twins I do think Zac left because it would look bad if he stayed and only josh left. I think the reason there has been so many changeups is because they didnt know how the music industry works with the singer being signed and the others are the band. I think Josh got mad when he realized how much more Hayley was making compared ot them even though she had a contract written out giving them a decent amount of what she was making when she didnt have to do that. Reply

shouldn't he have been making a larger portion of money too though, since they both cowrote most of their music? Reply

He probbaly made some good money songwriting but counting appearances, promotion and other shit Paramore the name is owned by Varoom Whoa which is owned by Paramore. Hayley is making a significantly larger portion of money because she owns the name. So she was getting an extra cut from touring, merch, songwriting, features on other peoples tracks among other things. Reply

He basically confirmed that in their interview with Zane Lowe that aired today lol. He made some comment about Italian families having to stick together, and then also said he wanted a break from touring since he'd been doing it for basically all of his teen years. It came across to me like it was mostly out of loyalty to Josh, with the tour thing added in as an extra excuse. Reply

I don't blame her either. At least they all come running back apologizing for their damage control. First Jeremy now Josh. Reply

the single is a boP, love how fun it is juxtaposed w/ the lyrics, i warmed up to hard times quicker than "now" from the last album, which is my least fav but still a goodie



i'm not surprised w/ the poppier direction, reminds me of still into you & they pull it off just fine



Hello 2006 I hope you're doing well, but it's way too soon for you to be referenced Reply

Bah, I'm not 100% on Hard Times, but I'm so excited for new Paramore music. Reply

Their last album was my absolutely favorite. Not really loving the new sound though. Reply

I loved the last album I play Fast in my Car A LOT. Reply

Her hair needed a break from the constant dye jobs. That shit was thin as fuck the time I saw her live. Im glad their blank staling stuff and I love the song. In order to survive in the music industry I think you have to try new musical endeavors or be trapped playing the same shit over and over. I was hoping Zac would come back some day and base don the first single you can really tell everyones input on the song they put out. Hopefully Zac will get to do more background singing or co singign with Hayley but its cool that everyone gets along now.



I dont see Josh evver coming back because he turned that bridge ot ashes with that letter and that youtube video. I always felt like Zac was just going along with what he was saying but he left to support Joshs decision.



Jeremy's probably pissed right now though.



Also I am ordering dye fgrom her company because Ive heard its gentle on the hair. Reply

