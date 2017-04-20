Paramore Interview with New York Times
we hung out with The New York Times in our hometown. read all about it. https://t.co/xbQs53y6sL pic.twitter.com/FK669OO5oV— paramore (@paramore) April 20, 2017
Interview highlights:
On this album's sound: 70s/80s-influenced, lots of synths, and cleaner/more rhythmic than their old music
On the band's recent turmoil: Hayley says they've ve been undergoing line-up changes since Day 1 and didn't understand why. She began to doubt herself and think, "Oh, I must be some kind of diva bitch." On the flipside, Best Coast's frontwoman called Hayley one of the most humble people she knows. Ex-bassist Jeremy Davis's lawyer said he neither left the band nor initiated the lawsuit (implying he was kicked out?).
On writing this album: There was a new, collaborative energy due to ex-drummer Zac Farro's return. Their label used to try to make them work with songwriting "hitmakers" a la Max Martin, but the band gets freedom now to do what they want
On her hair: Hayley felt like her hair was becoming a "visual schtick" and changed her hair color to start this era with a "blank slate."
