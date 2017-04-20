Marlene King wanted 'Famous In Love' to be female version of Entourage
.@imarleneking previews her new series #FamousInLove: "I wanted to do a sort of female-driven #Entourage" https://t.co/KTnrwumrIU pic.twitter.com/bheLg5Q5Ik— Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) April 18, 2017
-All 10 episodes are available to watch
-Hollywood is “a lonely place to be, because you’re in it by yourself and you have to learn who you can trust and who you can’t,” King notes. “It’s a wild, wild ride.”
-There's a love square on the show
-She wanted PLL cast to play themselves on the show
source
Did you watch the show? Thoughts?
I might check this out if it's ridiculous enough, lmao.
It's trash but so was Entourage and I loved that shit too, oop @ me
Edited at 2017-04-20 08:12 pm (UTC)
and ia about Cassie, she adds absolutely nothing to the show
Entourage (the series, not the movie) was awesome, no one can ever copy that dumb fun show. Ari Gold forever *insert ari gold "fuck" rant towards marlene*
also why is it always "a female version of" even though that's important, why not just make your own thing? idgi
Sad she has to make a pitch from a male perspective but that's Hollywood I guess.
I liked the Snapchat filter they had for this. I'd never heard of it before then though.
The acting is some of the worst acting I've ever seen
the dialogue is sooooo awfullllllllllllllllllllllllllll
all the characters are boring
The cast is pretty though
except jordan. he's cute.