Marlene King wanted 'Famous In Love' to be female version of Entourage

A love square, though?



I might check this out if it's ridiculous enough, lmao.

Love square? Groundbreaking.

lmao I started this last night and shamelessly loved it, those two twists at the end of the pilot had me shook



It's trash but so was Entourage and I loved that shit too, oop @ me

Entourage was fun though, especially the first 3 seasons. This not so much.

meh, I think this is still fun in a more vapid, gossip girl-y kind of way.

entourage was gold. might be because of my trash taste, but i LOVED that show.

jordan's mom, paige liking her roommate + rainer, cassie & the naked cleaning, or jordan sleeping with his best friend's girl AND mom wait which twists. i've watched the pilot twice (just yesterday too) and i already forgot LMAO

Trash. If they get a season 2, they should have the male cast be shirtless every episode. Also, write out Cassie, she doesn't really add anything to the show. Lame.



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:12 pm (UTC)

BUT NAKED CLEANING

they had the male cast shirtless almost every episode this season too, it was kind of hilarious lmao



and ia about Cassie, she adds absolutely nothing to the show Reply

I think I meant, continue their tradition of keeping their male cast shirtless. And up the ante, like really random things so that they take their shirt off. Like a PA trips and splashes water on Rainer, take off shirt. Jordan's reaching for something and shirt rips, OFF. Alan Mills plays football with his son and sweats, OFF lol

I think I'll check it out tonight. Is it at all like Gossip Girl or PLL?

It is a lot like both.

Yesss that's exactly what I want out of this show. Thanks!

both but much worse

obligatory comment: Fuck you Marlene.



Entourage (the series, not the movie) was awesome, no one can ever copy that dumb fun show. Ari Gold forever *insert ari gold "fuck" rant towards marlene* Reply

Curtis from Misfits is in this, right? There was a movie on "Freeform" that I had playing in the background and at some point it ended and this show began so I wasn't really paying attention but I could sworn Curtis was on my big ass TV screen.

Yes, he's in it.

That's who that was!!! Omg it was mildly driving me crazy. I wish his US career was better though :(

i'm not gonna lie to you. he does not act well in this

does Bella?

lmao i love him but you're not wrong at all

OMG my beautiful bb

this gif makes me feel motion sick lol

he's in it, he's the worst on the show lol

Entourage sucked tho

I hope you're not serious

Entourage was sexist garbage but it was charming and hilarious as hell. Good escapist entertainment tbh.

Entourage was ontd my friend with a bike stories and therefore amazing

i never got entourage



also why is it always "a female version of" even though that's important, why not just make your own thing? idgi Reply

I loved Entourage mostly.



Sad she has to make a pitch from a male perspective but that's Hollywood I guess. Reply

I liked the Snapchat filter they had for this. I'd never heard of it before then though.

where can you watch this?

The whole season is streaming on Hulu.

ondemand and the freeform.com site and their app

Sorry I meant in the UK

lol i started watching this and it's not bad. cheesy and about as well acted as any freeform show.

...Entourage, which is known for being intolerably douchey?? Might wanna set ya sights higher.

So it's actually good? Slay Bella

no it definitely isn't good lol

The acting is some of the worst acting I've ever seen

the dialogue is sooooo awfullllllllllllllllllllllllllll

all the characters are boring

The cast is pretty though

Reply

i thought the cast looked bargain bin



except jordan. he's cute. Reply

