Marlene King wanted 'Famous In Love' to be female version of Entourage




-All 10 episodes are available to watch
-Hollywood is “a lonely place to be, because you’re in it by yourself and you have to learn who you can trust and who you can’t,” King notes. “It’s a wild, wild ride.”
-There's a love square on the show
-She wanted PLL cast to play themselves on the show


source


Did you watch the show? Thoughts?
