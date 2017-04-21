Netflix announces premiere date for Kathy Bates pot comedy "Disjointed"

Cannabis comedy? How dull. Reply

Kathy Bates and weed, two of my favorite things! Will probs watch. She looks adorable with that hippie hair lol. Reply

seems kinda boring Reply

im down Reply

I'll check it out. Reply

Kathy Bates is doing well.



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:05 pm (UTC) Reply

I hope it's better than Weeds. Nancy Botwin was an insufferable gringa.

I heard that weed infused massage oils are a thing. A new friend I made (and slept with) said he will gladly rub me down with weed oil. Reply

Nancy became such a ridiculous character and terrible mother. After a while her motivations became so unclear and you really had no idea what she was doing. She just lost all characterization besides being a power-hungry psycho. Reply

i loved nancy as a female anti hero Reply

Claire Underwood is a fantastic anti-hero. Nancy Botwin is just a horrible gringa with flop taste in men. Reply

I've seen pomades or lotions that look and go on like Egymptian Magic and they truly do work in terms of pain relief and soothing*



sorry, my response was a mess lmao



Edited at 2017-04-20 10:09 pm (UTC) Reply

I really wanna watch this! I wonder why weed comedies always choose female leads? Reply

i miss 'weeds' Reply

i love kathy but this sounds boring. chuck lorre is the worst. Reply

I was excited until i found out it was a chuck lorre thing Reply

meh Reply

Chuck finally figured out what Netflix is then. He seemed so confused by it during that round table thingy a few years ago. Reply

i will totally watch this. esp when im high Reply

