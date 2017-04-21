Netflix announces premiere date for Kathy Bates pot comedy "Disjointed"
DISJOINTED, a new Netflix original comedy series starring Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, announced its August 25th premiere today.
Disjointed is a 30 minute sitcom from creators Chuck Lorre and former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum. Ruth, a lifelong advocate for legalization, is finally living her dream as the owner of an Los Angeles cannabis dispensary, Ruth's Alternative Caring. Joining her are three charismatic "budtenders", her entrepreneurial twenty-something year old son and a very troubled security guard.
In addition to Bates, the series stars Tone Bell, Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dougie Baldwin and Elizabeth Ho.
I heard that weed infused massage oils are a thing. A new friend I made (and slept with) said he will gladly rub me down with weed oil.
i wish weed was legal here bc I keep getting the shittiest stuff like i'm pretty sure i just inhaled mold tonight. but i'm high and relaxed and after the horrible day i had its all i can really ask for