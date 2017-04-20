how weird, i just started making a 90s female singer playlist lol Reply

Ha, me too! I only got as far as Fiona Apple, Alanis and Natalie Imbruglia before getting distracted tho.

haha how weird! something's in the air~



why is 90s music so good?!?

If Tori Amos and Bjork aren't on there I will poop on your Spotify.



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:18 pm (UTC)

you better have some lush, elastica, and republica on that bitch.

I love that she has Alain Johnannes playing with her

My art teacher in college also taught her. That's my contribution to this post. West Country connections~

Gonna see her at Pitchfork this summer. Can't wait!!

I'm seeing her for the first time next month. I'm so excited. She's one of my all-time faves.

That's awesome!! I see her for the first time on Saturday. I'm slightly freaking out, and I'm not worthy.

Have fun!!!

relax and let the music take you places, it's what she does best. Have fun!!

OMG so happy for you, you will love it!

I still can't believe my damn panic disorder got in the way of my seeing her finally. Fuck you, panic disorder.

yeah that was me last year (i think) and to top it all off, nobody wanted to buy my ticket off craigslist... :(

Me neither! lmao It happened to me with Garbage and Sarah McLachlan too.



oh well. maybe she and Parish will tour again someday. in the meantime, I'm going to U2 if I have to pay an Uber like 100 bucks to drive me to the stadium. IDC. Reply

I'm so sorry :(

Ooh, I should be back in Sweden when she plays Oslo and it's only a 2 hour drive!



I was really embarrassed for a while about all the music I listened to high school but I don't really fucking care anymore. I loved "Down By The Water" when I was 15. Reply

i saw her on the white chalk tour in nyc like 10 years ago now, and again in nyc when she was here last summer (man it was so fucking hot that day it was brutal)

i'd love to see her again but it wasn't in the cards. she's amazing 💗💗💗💗



i'd love to see her again but it wasn't in the cards. she's amazing 💗💗💗💗 Reply

Are you talking about the Terminal 5 show? I've read that venue is awful. I was so close to driving 6 hours to see it. I'm so jealous you saw her for WC! That's when she was performing alone, playing all the instruments herself and had a kickass setlist.

yes. we waited for hours in line and they took us inside and we waited on these huge steps and it was just so hot and humid i wanted to die. the first time i saw her she was indeed solo and it was incredible.

I went to one of the recording sessions for the album and she was amazing. It was so fascinating to watch the process. I need to see her live this summer but don't have a ticket yet

WOW! I still find it fascinating how she put the entire recording process on display for people, especially since she's so reserved about her music making. There's supposed to be a documentary coming out about those sessions and her travels for the record. Do you remember what song they working on that day?

i like her music (lol i was listening to big exit the other day on metro headed from work) and there's something really attractive about her to me. it's too bad i won't be in DC around that date bc i would like to see her live :/

I love Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea. I think its different from her other work? But it was still fantastic

it's the poppiest of her releases, that's for sure. not a bad thing, just different.

what do you think is PJ's weakest album? I loved her through the first 6 albums but then something changed in her work IMO

Totally different. She wanted to prove to herself that she could make super radio-friendly pretty music, and she ended up winning the Mercury prize for it. She said it was her least favorite and I agree. It's a solid record though especially for PJ newcomers who aren't ready to sink into her deep abysses lol

ugh i want to see her but i don't have the cash :(

I love her

