PJ Harvey Performs on The Late Show
PJ Harvey made her Late Show debut with a performance of 'The Community Of Hope' along with her 10 piece band.
She is currently on tour in North America doing her largest run in a decade.
Sources: 1 + 2
She is currently on tour in North America doing her largest run in a decade.
Sources: 1 + 2
why is 90s music so good?!?
Edited at 2017-04-20 08:18 pm (UTC)
oh well. maybe she and Parish will tour again someday. in the meantime, I'm going to U2 if I have to pay an Uber like 100 bucks to drive me to the stadium. IDC.
I was really embarrassed for a while about all the music I listened to high school but I don't really fucking care anymore. I loved "Down By The Water" when I was 15.
i'd love to see her again but it wasn't in the cards. she's amazing 💗💗💗💗