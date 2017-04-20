Does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 have a gay subplot?



* The MCU has yet to introduce any LGBTI characters.

* When asked whether he would consider featuring a gay protagonist in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said, "Absolutely. I would love to be able to. We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think."

source

