Does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 have a gay subplot?
* The MCU has yet to introduce any LGBTI characters.
* When asked whether he would consider featuring a gay protagonist in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said, "Absolutely. I would love to be able to. We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think."
not this shit again
bradley cooper?
you don't want to know what horrors I've seen while googling this
give me the lesbian moon dragon
lmaoooooooo and I just noticed the pic in the post good job op
No.
Unless Peter is involved with a man at some point in GOTG 2, no, you have not "already done that", James Gunn.