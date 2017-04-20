like who?



bradley cooper?

lmao stahp

you don't want to know what horrors I've seen while googling this what a great idea

Someone please stop the hets.

lol mte

idk if I agree with this hetred

hetred LMAO

Signing the petition for "hetred" to become a thing, tbh.

LOL

ngl I snorted loud

lmao omg

where is the lesbian dragon

give me the lesbian moon dragon



Edited at 2017-04-20 06:50 pm (UTC)

Mike Rosenbaum

Whatever man, after Marvel quickly no homoed Black Panther I can't take this seriously (I mean, I wasn't going to anyway but you know what I mean)





lmaoooooooo and I just noticed the pic in the post good job op



Edited at 2017-04-20 06:52 pm (UTC)

I missed it, what did they say?

A marvel spokesperson said that the two Dora Milage aren't in a romantic relationship, even though ppl said it was hinted at in the teaser stuff and one of them is a lesbian in the comics.

ikr? Marvel put out a statement PRONTO holy shit

yeah right... i'm still not giving you my money!

probably a subtle 5 sec throwaway scene -_- stop this f*@&ing queer baiting already



Edited at 2017-04-20 06:52 pm (UTC)

Does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 have a gay subplot?



No.

Unless Peter is involved with a man at some point in GOTG 2, no, you have not "already done that", James Gunn. Unless Peter is involved with a man at some point in GOTG 2, no, you have not "already done that", James Gunn.

Please stop mocking my gay heart, Marvel. I've been burned before by your Ayo/Okoye shit.

will marvel ever stop queerbaiting? it's getting a bit old. just admit you won't introduce any LGBT+ characters and move along.

they are so brave



irl lol

Lmaooooo

lmaoo

loool

lmao

I want this movie to flop so we can finally be done with fat ugly animal abusing Pratt.

Don't worry, sis. He'll be gone eventually, Marvel success or not.

Did the Pratt/Passengers post from earlier disappear?

lol yas

Go full gay or go home. No more of this blink-and-you-miss-it bs.

