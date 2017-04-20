Ashley smarter

Hilary Duff Jogs with Ex Boyfriend Jason Walsh



Summary:
- They called it quits in December due to a complication in their working relationship, so she fired him and found a new trainer, but the two got together again in New York

- Jason trained Jessica Biel and Justin Theroux, and is seemingly doing the same for Hilary

- Eyewitnesses say, "They were playful with each other. They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together. They would pause to talk in between workouts, she was laughing a lot."

- They weren't holding hands or kissing, but the eyewitness insists Hilary "seemed very flirty"

Hilary's quotes
- "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband."

- On going public, "I was like, 'fuck it. He's my boyfriend.' I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"

Hilary also admitted, "I've never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."





Detour....

