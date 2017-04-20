Hilary Duff Jogs with Ex Boyfriend Jason Walsh
E! News: Inside @HilaryDuff's Playful Reunion With Ex Jason Walsh https://t.co/raYm7SUmG2 pic.twitter.com/OhzLh5ee2j— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) April 19, 2017
Summary:
- They called it quits in December due to a complication in their working relationship, so she fired him and found a new trainer, but the two got together again in New York
- Jason trained Jessica Biel and Justin Theroux, and is seemingly doing the same for Hilary
- Eyewitnesses say, "They were playful with each other. They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together. They would pause to talk in between workouts, she was laughing a lot."
- They weren't holding hands or kissing, but the eyewitness insists Hilary "seemed very flirty"
Hilary's quotes
- "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband."
- On going public, "I was like, 'fuck it. He's my boyfriend.' I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"
Hilary also admitted, "I've never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."
April 17th Candids: @HilaryDuff and Jason Walsh going for a run along the Hudson River in New York City pic.twitter.com/MmUdYTCxlL— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) April 19, 2017
Detour....
Sources: 1, 2
how's the dating life and/or bikini bod, ontd?
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
Edited at 2017-04-20 06:53 pm (UTC)
how's the dating life and/or bikini bod, ontd?
I need a workout buddy like crazy :( Also money so I can join FlyWheel again.
Miley hew?
"What's this? You're only deadlifting 245 today? 2 weeks ago you were maxing out at 300! Your headspace is an ab.solute.MESS!"
eww
These eyewitnesses know a lot!
I see TJ Holmes from Good Morning America all the time, last time was last week. And honestly, unless you are really looking you will miss them. I've seen Tyra Banks, DL Hughley, Sade Baderwina, Beyonce, CT from Real World and Josh from Project Runway around the city before
Edited at 2017-04-20 06:58 pm (UTC)
More unrealistic body expectations set by society.
damn i wish i could go for midday runs