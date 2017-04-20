Ugh, go away. Reply

She's corny but she always makes me laugh lol I love Crazy Ex-Girlfriend so much, but mainly for Darryl and White Josh. Reply

I'm with you. Reply

Darker hair really suits her.



Can't listen to the song rn, so won't comment on that. Reply

I've started watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on Netflix. I'm on the first episode of season two and I still can't decide if I like it or not. Reply

you should really know by now. it doesn't change. Reply

lol i love it Reply

YAS I just got on the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend train and I love it. I really like Greg though and am sad that I know he leaves. Reply

no offense i guess but i REALLY hate the phrase(s) "girl boss" or "lady boss". fnck that noise. if you're a boss, you're a boss. end of Reply

Same, it drives me nuts. Reply

I mean the song is a satire of the whole concept of being a #ladyboss . It's funny though that this came out just as Netflix is dropping Girlboss. Reply

true but still lol



and great thank god. i think Reply

oh sorry, I meant "dropping" as in Netflix is releasing the show for streaming tomorrow. I wish they were dropping/canceling it. I saw the trailer earlier this morning and it looked god awful. Reply

That's why I like that the song parodies it.



It's like ther term Manny. Why does it have to have a special term. Reply

i love CXG but all the music videos she's done on her own have really annoyed me. her writing team irons out the bad sense of humor that shines through otherwise i guess Reply

I've definitely done the "crying into a pillow so that male co-workers don't hear you and think you're weak" routine, lol. But the video was definitely missing "smiling and nodding politely while your gross old boss sexually harasses you in the conference room." Reply

She is talented and charming

I like her Reply

lmao I love this Reply

