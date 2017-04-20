Piper and Leo

The Agents of SHIELD cast at the GotG Vol 2 premiere



Elizabeth Henstridge attends the GoTG Vol 2 premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 19th, 2017







Ming with her kids, Michaela and Cooper







Henry Simmons





Mallory Jansen








Brett Dalton and wife Melissa Trn

Chloe Bennet














Plus, Brett, BJ, and Simon at the Unforgettable premiere the day prior








