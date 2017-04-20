The Agents of SHIELD cast at the GotG Vol 2 premiere
Elizabeth Henstridge attends the GoTG Vol 2 premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 19th, 2017
Ming with her kids, Michaela and Cooper
Henry Simmons
Mallory Jansen
Brett Dalton and wife Melissa Trn
Chloe Bennet
Plus, Brett, BJ, and Simon at the Unforgettable premiere the day prior
Talk about unforgettable!!! Look who I ran into at the @Un4gettablefilm premiere: @iambjbritt @simonkass pic.twitter.com/OYDX7NZXiI— Brett Dalton (@IMBrettDalton) April 19, 2017
Ming-Na's daughter looks like a little clone of her. They're really cute
The framework storyline is great. They're showing how evil Hydra is, reconfirming that they're Nazis, giving us lots of good AU stuff. Grant Ward's shitbag ass is not the reason.
With your history of sympathizing with Nazis, it's a pretty reasonable conclusion to come to due to the character I was talking about.
And what history of sympathizing with Nazis? or are you also using the "Hydra are still Nazis even though they don't hate black or Jewish people, you don't have to be a racist to be a Nazi" argument that others here have?
Just stop. Please.
A person of colour or two in Hydra doesn't change the fact that they came from Nazis and are modern day Nazis.
There's quite a bit of this same Nazi denial and sympathy that you have in the Star Wars fandom right now because the new game features a brown woman. Because people are ignorant of history. Marvel is currently in a deeply anti-semitic place right now that is spitting in the face of the characters' Jewish creators. What you're doing, this defense of Hydra, insults the creators of the characters, and it insults the characters themselves.
Hydra didn't come from Nazis, they originated thousands of year ago by humans who were worshipping the Inhuman Hive. And they're in power now and yet they're not wiping out the racial minorities or forcing them to leave. What exactly makes them Nazis, besides the fact that they worked with Germany during WWII before turning on them and trying to nuke Berlin?
Ming's daughter is a Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac stan so A+ there. And I'm still surprised she walked the carpet with her injury (sill want to know what happened). And I love Mallory Jansen.
Chloe has a new stylist (I'm 99% sure) and I was hoping she'd switch her style up a bit but that hasn't happened yet. Looking forward to seeing what she wears to an event on Monday.
Brett and Melissa are adorable together and I love them both so much. And Melissa looked amazing both nights!
Love BJ (really hoping he's guest starring in next week's AoS) and Simon too!
also the woman who plays Aida... damn she's hot!
Was expected to see the stars of the movie lol
This cast always overdresses for everything imo. (not Ming)
Who powered up Aida or is she running this shit too?
I'd rather have Aida stay than that white bread Nazi wet dream Grant Ward.
Edited at 2017-04-20 11:40 pm (UTC)