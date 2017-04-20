The Agents of SHIELD cast at the GotG Vol 2 premiere

Too many pics of Bland Dalton. I just hope that Brett showing up at this doesn't mean he's coming back to the show.



Ming-Na's daughter looks like a little clone of her. They're really cute

Well, he's back during the entire framework arc, so i can see why they invited him. also Tripp...



Yeah. I know. Why the writers keep forcing that fucking character on me is beyond me. They hate their viewers, possibly.

And yet their ratings have gone up once they started the framework storyline.

Do you ever stop defending Nazis? Like, seriously. It's fucked up.



The framework storyline is great. They're showing how evil Hydra is, reconfirming that they're Nazis, giving us lots of good AU stuff. Grant Ward's shitbag ass is not the reason. Reply

Lol, you got all that from me saying the ratings went up? Okay.

You responded to me noting that Grant Ward is an unpopular character that I dislike greatly with "the ratings went up" like they're somehow related.



With your history of sympathizing with Nazis, it's a pretty reasonable conclusion to come to due to the character I was talking about. Reply

You're right, I'm sure nobody started watching the show again when they heard he was coming back.



And what history of sympathizing with Nazis? or are you also using the "Hydra are still Nazis even though they don't hate black or Jewish people, you don't have to be a racist to be a Nazi" argument that others here have?



Reply

...you defend Nazis constantly yet know absolutely zero about them. Please educate yourself.

Just stop. Please.



Reply

Please educate me. We've seen several people of color as members of Hydra, don't the Nazis hate people who aren't white?

Have you really never learned a single thing about WWII? Not even in school? Not a single, solitary thing?

So you're saying Nazis are cool with black people?

I would suggest googling "Axis Powers" and maybe looking into lebensraum. I think your mind is about to get blown based on what you seem to think Nazis are.

So you're using lebensraum to argue that the Nazis weren't racist?

Oh god. Are you really this dense? Nazis allied with people of colour all the time. IT DIDN'T STOP THEM BEING MONSTERS.



A person of colour or two in Hydra doesn't change the fact that they came from Nazis and are modern day Nazis.



There's quite a bit of this same Nazi denial and sympathy that you have in the Star Wars fandom right now because the new game features a brown woman. Because people are ignorant of history. Marvel is currently in a deeply anti-semitic place right now that is spitting in the face of the characters' Jewish creators. What you're doing, this defense of Hydra, insults the creators of the characters, and it insults the characters themselves. Reply

I'm aware of who Hitler considered to be "honorary Aryans," but I'm pretty sure he didn't include any black people there, and his ideology was still that white people were the master race. And today's Nazis are pretty much all white people, whereas Hydra is a lot more multicultural.



Hydra didn't come from Nazis, they originated thousands of year ago by humans who were worshipping the Inhuman Hive. And they're in power now and yet they're not wiping out the racial minorities or forcing them to leave. What exactly makes them Nazis, besides the fact that they worked with Germany during WWII before turning on them and trying to nuke Berlin? Reply

Can Elizabeth find a stylist or something? PLEASE. She looks like she's wearing a tablecloth or something.



Ming's daughter is a Stevie Nicks/Fleetwood Mac stan so A+ there. And I'm still surprised she walked the carpet with her injury (sill want to know what happened). And I love Mallory Jansen.



Chloe has a new stylist (I'm 99% sure) and I was hoping she'd switch her style up a bit but that hasn't happened yet. Looking forward to seeing what she wears to an event on Monday.



Brett and Melissa are adorable together and I love them both so much. And Melissa looked amazing both nights!



Reply

I don't think I've ever seen elizabeth in something I actually like tbh.

LOL, I think there's only been one or two outfits that I liked her in.

for me, the dresses are either frumpy / unflattering, a weird design or a weird fabric. her dress here is all three tbh. she's pretty, so half the job of looking nice is already done.

You are way too invested in these nobodies. It's creepy.

I thought Elizabeth Henstridge was Hillary Swank.....Who has completely disappeared after her Oscar win.

THAT's his wife??? No wonder his delusional stans have hope...

Hes really not that hot. All his features are squashed into the center of his massive head.

He's white and male, that's enough.

Melissa's actually pretty amazing and everyone (okay, there's a few gross people who don't but they need to stop) loves her and them together.

not my point.... but ok....

What is it, "his wife is ugly, hahaha"?

Which is far from the case - Melissa's very pretty (and also awesome).

That's fucked up, tbh.

Oh what happened to Ming-Na?

She hasn't explained!

Don't know who any of these people are but stoked for GotG Vol 2

Chloe looks so pretty!



also the woman who plays Aida... damn she's hot! Reply

Thought this post was going to be about the premiere of the movie

Was expected to see the stars of the movie lol Reply

LOL, I would have included them if this was a general giant post about the premiere!

I always get surprised when Ming Na Wen shows up with her kids. I know she's like 50 but when I think of her, I always seem to think of her as June in Joy Luck Club lol

Ming's kids! Her daughter is beautiful, and her son is so handsome. 😍

This 2nd world whatever is killing me I want it over with and I want Robbie back.

This cast always overdresses for everything imo. (not Ming)



Who powered up Aida or is she running this shit too?

Reply

Henry Simmons is too fine, Ming-Na needs to come up off that secret on how she's aging in reverse, and it's completely unfair how gorgeous Chloe Bennett is.

