Trailer for 'Marrowbone'

Is that Anya singing? It sounds like her.



I think so, it really does sound like her! Reply

Yesss, Anya Taylor Joy...so many amazing movies coming up for her. Reply

Anya Taylor Joy is like the "it" girl of horror right now, it's crazy how much work she's gotten (esp. since she only started acting like 2-3 years ago). Reply

She's been great in everything I've seen her in, too! Reply

Have you seen Split? Was that any good? I just googled her and she's in that. Reply

I have, and it is good! Reply

Sounds interesting.



I could never live in a manor unless I'm living with a lot of ppl. Living by myself?? NOPE. Manors are creepy AF. Reply

even with a lot of other people living there I couldn't deal

too many places to hide Reply

I stayed in one that had been converted into a hotel in Ireland and I convinced myself it was haunted. Probably wasn't, but it gave me my money's worth. Reply

I like Anya Taylor Joy and really liked The Orphanage so this should hopefully be really good Reply

so there's incest? if it's all siblings alone in the mansion, what's the kissing? Reply

God, I hope not. I'm so bored with incest as the default taboo shocker. Reply

I would be surprised if there isn't at least subtextual incest. It's the go to shock in horror films. Reply

Love it

Love Anya

kind of over the fun song sung ~emo~ device used in trailers but w/e Reply

yesss @ Anya Reply

Really over this trend of slow tempo acapella covers in trailers trying to be all haunting and shit. Reply

what an awful trailer Reply

wait wtf is this a movie that looks just like How I Live Now (complete with incest) starring the hot incest boy from How I Live Now?!?! Reply

it is. I think I am the only person who saw How I Live Now Reply

Well...I had that in my Netflix queue, but I'll probably delete it now. Reply

Aww, don't! It's good! They're not siblings or anything, at least. Sorry for the spoiler :/ Reply

Aw, I'm not going to complain about a spoiler for a movie that's been out for years! I do like Saoirse Ronan, so I'll probably still give it a shot. Reply

I really like Anya so I'm there. Reply

I love Anya but this trailer looks boring Reply

