Trailer for 'Marrowbone'
A young man and his four younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live.
Written and directed by Sergio G. Sanchez (The Impossible, The Orphanage, Palm Trees in the Snow) and starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split).
I'm into this.
I could never live in a manor unless I'm living with a lot of ppl. Living by myself?? NOPE. Manors are creepy AF.
too many places to hide
Love Anya
kind of over the fun song sung ~emo~ device used in trailers but w/e