Trailer for 'Marrowbone'



A young man and his four younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live.

Written and directed by Sergio G. Sanchez (The Impossible, The Orphanage, Palm Trees in the Snow) and starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split).

