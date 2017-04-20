ONTD Roundup





what are some raw vegan recipes that you guys like? i can't bring myself to eat, and it might help if i get used to the sensation of eating, so i should start with something that won't make me feel like i need to purge it afterwards.



actually i found this vegan bread that i like... i eat it as toast and spread 1/4 of a mashed avocado on a slice and it really helps my stomach







i don't mind eggs either btw as long as they aren't cooked in any oils bah recovery is fucking my shit up. this is so difficult

i have 0 knowledge on vegan anything but i'm sending you good vibes <3 Reply

tysm <3 Reply

Not really a recipe but I like avocado sandwiches with sprouts. I mash them before putting it on and add some type of olive oil as a finisher.



I wish you a good recovery bb. Reply

i'm not sure i know how to help (recovering myself and not currently following a vegan diet) but i'm glad you found something you like to eat. i've found that to be the thing for me, too. something that keeps my head on straight but doesn't make me feel so full or ~saturated that i don't want it in me anymore.



wishing you the best :) Reply

would smoothies help? I like avocado or banana based smoothies for my stomach/digestive issues. kombucha and other probiotics help my stomach a lot. maybe try sunbutter with banana slices on toast or an apple and sun butter as a snack. buddha bowls are also good - like rice, kale or spinach, sweet potato, carrot, and beets and then maybe a dressing or avocado. Reply

Maybe try mashing a hard boiled egg up with that avocado? I find it just adds texture and very little taste.



Take care of yourself, bb. I've been there, and I made it through. You can, too. <3 Reply

Do you like chopped up fresh veggies? I would always eat sliced red bell peppers with some ranch dip or hummus. You could make the ranch with pea protein milk and a dip packet mix.



Good luck bb! Recovery is hard but totally possible! Stick with it Reply

omg hi



tomorrow is a holiday in brazil whatsuuupp Reply

My dog is having issues with her heart condition. She's been pretty sick the last few days. She's on new meds. I'm praying that they work. But she hasn't been eating. Any easy fun things I can cook for her to stimulate her appetite?



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:36 pm (UTC)

I don't have any recipes for you, but I'm sending your dog (and you) good thoughts! I hope she starts eating and feeling better. <3 Reply

Its not super fun but my dog looooved eating eggs and rice when she had tummy troubles. And blueberries.



I hope she's ok! Reply

rice is good for dogs. my dad sometimes cooks a load of rice in meat stock and gives it to ours, they go wild for it. Reply

Reading the comments below my first one reminded me that a few years ago when my dog was throwing up (because of the stress of my parents being out of town, because my dog is actually that melodramatic) the vet told me to give him rice, cottage cheese, and chicken-flavored baby food. I don't know if it really helped anything (since his problem was emotional), but he loved it. Reply

Boiled chicken w/ rice is good for an upset tummy. If she's just refusing to eat, maybe try giving her some extra stinky canned food. Something that she usually can't resist. Reply

just mix up a bunch of her favourite stinky foods and leave it for her to have in her own time



my old boys been like that recently so we've been spoiling him everymeal Reply

Pumpkin filling usually does the trick with my dog. Reply

I GOT THE JOB!!!







I'll be terrified soon enough, but right now I'm pretty ecstatic.



Not only did I get the job, but my two biggest concerns resolved themselves! The position evolved slightly and is now actually better suited to me than it was before AND I won't start until June so I have an entire extra month to figure out where I'm going to live and arrange everything! I'm so relieved that I don't have to find a short-term apartment in LA by the end of this month!



I GOT THE JOB!!!

I'll be terrified soon enough, but right now I'm pretty ecstatic.

Not only did I get the job, but my two biggest concerns resolved themselves! The position evolved slightly and is now actually better suited to me than it was before AND I won't start until June so I have an entire extra month to figure out where I'm going to live and arrange everything! I'm so relieved that I don't have to find a short-term apartment in LA by the end of this month!

I can't quite believe this is real, tbh. And to think I applied for this job assuming that there was no chance I'd ever get a response...

Congrats!! That's like the best feeling in the world. Reply

Thank you! It really is a great feeling, especially combined with the relief over not having to relocate in like 10 days. Reply

congrats Reply

Congrats! What job is it? Reply

That's amazing and I'm so happy for you, sis. Hopefully good vibes keep flowing your way! Have a good day ❤️ Reply

cheers! go out and celebrate! Reply

yay congrats! Reply

baby's 1st doctor's appt tomorrow.. i can't wait until i'm safely able to take her out & about! Reply

congrats on having your baby!!!! Reply

thank you. i have a whole new respect for anyone whose gone through labor, i was actually crying out for my mom lmao Reply

Parent

woohoo congrats! Reply

Happy 4/20 ontd!



I miss this show sfm. "The va-ya-na is nature's pocket." Reply

I love this show sfm Reply

Lol, I never saw this one before. Love it. Reply

I'm super broke lately, so I've convinced myself that now's a good time to take a month-ish tolerance break *sob* Reply

I had a job interview yesterday, and I know I screwed it up. I get super nervous at interviews, and I ramble. Ugh, I hope I get it though. :/ the pay is so much more, and I'd get my own office. Reply

Ugh, I do the same thing in interviews. I hope you get it<3 Reply

I have a doctor's appt tomorrow to talk about medication and then I have therapy in the afternoon. Thank God tbh because I'm not doing too well rn. Reply

What's everyone doing for lunch? I can't decide what I want. Reply

i brought leftovers from last night to the office. still undecided if i'll eat in the office or go out and eat at a park. Reply

tbh prob getting the new wendys chicken mozzarella pesto sandwich lol

i love those flavors and i tried the salad and it was p good Reply

that sounds good. i love mozz tomato & pesto Reply

how did I not know this exists omg Reply

making a salad or going out, it depends on my dinner plans which is SUPER ANNOYING. Reply

I'm going to put yesterday's salad in a wrap with guacamole and hummus Reply

Artichoke caprese panini, veggie chips and water Reply

Parsnip chips from Trader Joes. Reply

greek chicken, kale lasagna, and green beans. it was gr8 Reply

postmates has unlimited free delivery today for 4/20 so chick fil aaaaa, which is normally 20 bucks for delivery. we'll see if my order isn't cancelled or not. Reply

Ok ok *deep breaths* here it is - the Dolezal interviewhttps://t.co/sd55XZyjMX — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2017





So have we talked about this yet?? I know no one wants to deal with her anymore, but that's kind of the point of the article and it's really well-written and clever.

i read that yesterday. loved how the interviewer was not here for her shit at all Reply

It was such a refreshing take on this story, and I honestly can't imagine any other worthy writing on the subject. Reply

I read it yesterday. it was a great read but quite frustrating and a bit offensive hearing her ramble on Reply

As the writer points out, she's had AGES to think of better answers to these very understandable questions. I mean, it's never gonna make sense no matter what, but by now she should at least be able to do better than basically just Reply

I loved this article, definitely going to check out the writer's book instead of Dolezal's. I loved how many times she dragged her for her nonsense. Reply

reading now, already love it Reply

Rachel came off as such an asshole in this interview Reply

I have such a visceral reaction to her that I don't even want to read this Reply

I read it yesterday. I think it may be the only thing about her I've ever enjoyed reading. Reply

ooh I have to read this Reply

I read it yesterday and I loved it. Bless the author for being able to keep her composure during that interview. Rachel is so frustrating, I wouldn't have been able to stay that calm. Reply

that article was amazing Reply

The natural light from the sliding door by the kitchen was great for photography, but with our current seating arrangement, that light was falling on me and leaving her in the shadow. It is standard practice to have the interviewee sit in the best light, so I asked her to switch seats. The photographer thanked me for the suggestion, and I stood to allow Dolezal to take the chair I had been in.



Dolezal looked at me with a smirk and said accusingly: "Then you'll look darker and I'll look lighter, because the light's on me. I get it."



I realized that like all other black people who had challenged Dolezal, I had been written off as a bitter, petty black woman. She was concerned that the wrong lighting would make her look white.



She could not see that there was no amount of lighting that would make her look whiter than that interaction had. Perhaps that itself was the secret to the power of the Dolezal phenomenon—the overwhelming whiteness of it all.



omgggggggggg Reply

Currently rolling around in gymnastics coverage and v. happy about it. Got a driving lesson tomorrow, first time in a couple of weeks, need it to go well lol. Would probably help if it weren't at 8:30am 😴 Reply

someone from my highschool suddenly passed away, i knew her like i had a class with her never talked tho. but from the posts of her friends it sounds like she ended her life . not sure but i was like aw man and it's werid how the facebook is still up when someone has died. Reply

6 people from my high school class have died, 2 suicides, and they all died within 5 years of leaving school. Someone still posts from the one guy that committed suicides account, its definitely disturbing.I have no clue why the account hasn't been memorialized or deleted yet.



Sorry to hear about your friend <3 Reply

i wouldn't consider them a friend if that makes sense more like someone i had a class with and maybe said a word too,

but to those who were friends with her it's like awe i feel for them Reply

good morning ontd!



i've been having severe upper abdominal pain on and off for about a year and am supposed to get the results from an ultrasound in the next day or so. the doctor thinks it's probably something related to my gall bladder but i just want to know what da fuck is wrong with me so i can feel better



thankfully my boss is understanding but i hate missing work. the upside is the painkillers they gave me which are fun, but i'd rather be healthy.



sending you good vibes! my bf has an abdominal pain for a few years now... it's not his gallbladder though because he had that removed when his problems started. GI problems suck especially when you don't know what's causing them :( Reply

I hate when you realize people don't value you as much as you value them.



I hate my coworkers 😒😒😒 Reply

ugh mte. sorry you're going through that bb :( Reply

coworkers are they worst they pass the buck and will throw you under the bus Reply

Exactly. That shit is crazy. Like damn I hide your dirt but I feel like you'd expose me for the littlest shit if you wanted to. These niggas ain't SHIT Reply

sometimes i'm afraid i'm that person bc i'm always in my own head, oops Reply

I'm so cranky and argumentative this week. I'm stressed, my job will be ending in a year or so and I desperately want to save up money but my paycheque barely covers rent, bills and food plus I have a $3500 medical bill to pay off. Reply

it's retro. my god that shit is too fucking real no matter how you fight it. i've had a shit week and half so i feel you. hopfully things get better. Reply

I hope next week is better for you too Reply

