ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, April 19, 2017:
- Kendall Jenner is not the 'Girly' one
- Convicted Murderer & Former Patriots Player Commits Suicide in Prison
- YouTube Drama: Abusive Family Exposed after Prank Video goes Viral
- Fox News officially fires sexual harrasser Bill O'Reilly
- Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual
- The Simpsons Debuted 30 Years Ago Today
- Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber After Driver Body-Shames Her
- Chris Pratt was 'caught off guard' by "Passengers" criticism
- Someone left a message about "13 Reasons Why" on Dylan Minnette's car
- Bella Thorne: "I Don't Use Birth Control"
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
tw: ed
what are some raw vegan recipes that you guys like? i can't bring myself to eat, and it might help if i get used to the sensation of eating, so i should start with something that won't make me feel like i need to purge it afterwards.
actually i found this vegan bread that i like... i eat it as toast and spread 1/4 of a mashed avocado on a slice and it really helps my stomach
i don't mind eggs either btw as long as they aren't cooked in any oils
Re: tw: ed
Re: tw: ed
Re: tw: ed
I wish you a good recovery bb.
Re: tw: ed
wishing you the best :)
Re: tw: ed
Re: tw: ed
Take care of yourself, bb. I've been there, and I made it through. You can, too. <3
Re: tw: ed
Good luck bb! Recovery is hard but totally possible! Stick with it
tomorrow is a holiday in brazil whatsuuupp
Edited at 2017-04-20 04:36 pm (UTC)
I hope she's ok!
my old boys been like that recently so we've been spoiling him everymeal
I GOT THE JOB!!!
I'll be terrified soon enough, but right now I'm pretty ecstatic.
Not only did I get the job, but my two biggest concerns resolved themselves! The position evolved slightly and is now actually better suited to me than it was before AND I won't start until June so I have an entire extra month to figure out where I'm going to live and arrange everything! I'm so relieved that I don't have to find a short-term apartment in LA by the end of this month!
I can't quite believe this is real, tbh. And to think I applied for this job assuming that there was no chance I'd ever get a response...
i love those flavors and i tried the salad and it was p good
So have we talked about this yet?? I know no one wants to deal with her anymore, but that's kind of the point of the article and it's really well-written and clever.
Dolezal looked at me with a smirk and said accusingly: "Then you'll look darker and I'll look lighter, because the light's on me. I get it."
I realized that like all other black people who had challenged Dolezal, I had been written off as a bitter, petty black woman. She was concerned that the wrong lighting would make her look white.
She could not see that there was no amount of lighting that would make her look whiter than that interaction had. Perhaps that itself was the secret to the power of the Dolezal phenomenon—the overwhelming whiteness of it all.
omgggggggggg
Sorry to hear about your friend <3
but to those who were friends with her it's like awe i feel for them
i've been having severe upper abdominal pain on and off for about a year and am supposed to get the results from an ultrasound in the next day or so. the doctor thinks it's probably something related to my gall bladder but i just want to know what da fuck is wrong with me so i can feel better
thankfully my boss is understanding but i hate missing work. the upside is the painkillers they gave me which are fun, but i'd rather be healthy.
I hate my coworkers 😒😒😒