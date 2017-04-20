Arrow sizzle reel for final 5 episodes + new poster
New addition to Arrow's art department, Trevor Hanowski, worked up this amazing piece. pic.twitter.com/df41lPxBOe— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) April 18, 2017
source / source
New addition to Arrow's art department, Trevor Hanowski, worked up this amazing piece. pic.twitter.com/df41lPxBOe— Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) April 18, 2017
I guess Laurel gonna be trolling her not dad.
-rene reunited with his daughter!!!!
-i love prometheus
-yao fei?
-dinah drake being a mega badass on the bike with her cry. i'm so glad she's a series reg
-NYSSA VS TALIA
-i'm so exciting for these last few episodes but esp the next two omg
-slade's voice at the end was chilling in a good way
it just made them all look stupid
That poster
Only care about the next two was tbh.
Hopefully Dinah uses her powers more often because she really doesn't even in situation when she could.
Poor Lance. Although I do d b.s. to be more tolerable not really looking forward to it.
NYSSA AND TALIA! That's all I really wanted and so glad we're getting it. But again they both better be ok so they keep showing up. Talia should be the big bad! Just so we get to see her face more often.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Sometimes I mourn Green Arrow because we'll never get a decent Green Arrow tv show and are instead stuck with murderous monster Oliver Queen and knock-off Chloe Sullivan.
Seriously I wish they would have just killed off Oliver and replaced him with Nyssa. She's hotter, more interesting and, for an assassin, much less murdery.
Has Robbie landed a new show yet?