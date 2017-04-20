[movie] batb:cuties

The View talk O'Reilly, Anne Hathaway and Matthew Dowd


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel talks about the Bill O'Reilly leaving FOX News. Sunny and Jed talks about their experiences working at FOX News and as well as working on O'Reilly Factor. Whoopi wants FOX News to change their tone from being racist and anti-woman. Joy wonders why 45 has not commented on this matter. A Bill O'Reilly accuser speaks out on The View.

ABC News' Matthew Dowd talks about his new book. Joy asks his thoughts on Spicer. Dowd replies that Spicer's audience is only 45 who watches more TV than a 7-year-old. He talks about how change is around you. He believes that we can lead the people in Washington as most of Washington just follow.

Anne Hathaway appears to promote her new movie, Colossal. She talks about her speech at UN in regards to parental leave. Anne thinks it's not easy to be Ivanka right now and her comments in regards to Anne's speech at the UN.











SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Tagged: , , , , ,