The View talk O'Reilly, Anne Hathaway and Matthew Dowd

Chaffetz isn't sure even he's going to complete his term. Reply

Thread

Link

It wouldn't surprise me if it were another ploy. Like how he said he couldn't in good conscience vote for Agent Orange because he has daughters, but eventually buckled under pressure. He is spineless. But I guess you have to be when you look that much like a baked potato. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

insult to baked potatoes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it's because there's some big shit coming down the line that he hopes to avoid. But probably he just can't handle getting yelled at by his constituents for not doing his gd job Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is apparently preparing to join Fox News. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, what a piss-baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Maybe it’s not for US to get @JoyAnnReid. The presumption of #whitemaleprivilege is not just reserved for the GOP. I can’t. I’m still salty. https://t.co/lNyhOxwn3L — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) April 20, 2017 I love this tweet and its subtweet and replies to this tweet and everything. Reply

Thread

Link

lol political commentary from those two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not a single lie in that tweet/subtweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kewl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Preach. I'm so sick of his cult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their moral superiority complex is gross. And they never have solutions. They just want to cry about the shoulda coulda wouldas. I've asked several hardcore Bernie supporters how we all meet in the middle and bridge the gap, kiss and make up, whatever, and they're always too bitter to even answer that question because everyone needs to pass their ideological purity test (which never seems to include POC, oddly enough 🤔). They even call him a sellout for this DNC tour. So. IDK.



Clearly I have a lot of feelings about this lol



Edited at 2017-04-20 08:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her answer about Ivanka was...interesting. Reply

Thread

Link

It really must be so difficult to be Ivanka. She's profiting off of her position in the White House. Poor her :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Her Ivanka Trump answer............... sis......................... Reply

Thread

Link

such a fucking joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually love Anne, but I don't agree on Ivanka. Her life is super easy. She doesn't have to be there if she doesn't want. I sometimes wonder what Ivana thinks of her kids being so close to her rapist. Reply

Thread

Link

People need to stop sympathizing with her or thinking Ivanka, a grown ass woman, isn't responsible for her actions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who raped her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sarah Palin posing in front of that Hillary portrait really pissed me off lmao. I hate them all! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that seriously pissed me off. These people have absolutely no ethics or class. If Democrats pulled this shit with a portrait of Reagan or Nixon, the GOP would burn everything down trying to put them in jail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that fucking Kid Rock was invited to the White House. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I've been in meetings all morning so catch me up, ONTD: rumors are spinning that WaPo is about to drop a bombshell on Chaffetz tomorrow? IDK, IDK, anyone have a legit source on this or is it BS? Reply

Thread

Link

well he is talking about not finishing out his term, but this feels like a chicken and egg thing. Are ppl speculating WaPo is dropping something bc he said that, or did he say that bc WaPo is about to drop something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You're most definitely correct, I saw the tweet but didn't ~vet the source so if you need me I'll be in time out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk where i read it but it could be accusations of him cheating....im hoping for a russia scandal tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where do you hear your rumors? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God speed WaPo. They are national heros. I hope something big drops! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Sources say there is kompromat on @jasoninthehouse; that this is why he turned and that @fbi know it. #traitorinthehouse — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 13, 2017 This was tweeted last week so... IDK. I'm ready for the FBI to bust all this shit wide open so we can stop speculating. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who cares what it's like to be Ivanka right now? She's brought this on herself. She could have distanced herself, but she hasn't. The end. Reply

Thread

Link

there's never a good reason to feel bad for ivanka sis Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone who has even an iota of sympathy for Ivanka Trump is immediately placed on my shit list Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Ivanka Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not hard being Ivanka Trump. She is the most priviliged woman in the US and will never face any true hardships. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck off with your Ivanka Trump sympathy. Reply

Thread

Link

Report: Jason Chaffetz expected to resign as early as tomorrow — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) April 20, 2017



I want to to be some sex scandal but I doubt it will be. Bitch is probably going to go into lobbying or Fox. I want to to be some sex scandal but I doubt it will be. Bitch is probably going to go into lobbying or Fox. Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking about how Pawlenty was the face of the moderate Republican Party a while ago, and I was surprised to learn that he went into lobbying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who would replace him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Evan McMullin said he was seriously considering. There's a Dem also but it's an uphill battle, of course Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't really follow what he's doing but this seems awfully fast. Like it seemed like he just announced that he wasn't going to re-up his seat and then fast forward to he's going to resign tomorrow.



Is this like the Schock treatment where he resigned so that they couldn't force him to go through a congressional investigation about his Downton Abbey office?



Edited at 2017-04-20 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link