The View talk O'Reilly, Anne Hathaway and Matthew Dowd
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel talks about the Bill O'Reilly leaving FOX News. Sunny and Jed talks about their experiences working at FOX News and as well as working on O'Reilly Factor. Whoopi wants FOX News to change their tone from being racist and anti-woman. Joy wonders why
ABC News' Matthew Dowd talks about his new book. Joy asks his thoughts on Spicer. Dowd replies that Spicer's audience is only
Anne Hathaway appears to promote her new movie, Colossal. She talks about her speech at UN in regards to parental leave. Anne thinks it's not easy to be Ivanka right now and her comments in regards to Anne's speech at the UN.
Clearly I have a lot of feelings about this lol
Who cares what it's like to be Ivanka right now? She's brought this on herself. She could have distanced herself, but she hasn't. The end.
I want to to be some sex scandal but I doubt it will be. Bitch is probably going to go into lobbying or Fox.
Is this like the Schock treatment where he resigned so that they couldn't force him to go through a congressional investigation about his Downton Abbey office?
