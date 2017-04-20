Directors' Fortnight announces lineup for #Cannes2017

I read the list hoping I'd find a name I knew but I'm not cultured enough. Reply

That makes two of us. My excuse is I don't have time to be cultured, lmao.

only recognize patti cakes but that's cuz it was in sundance lol

I only recognize Sean Baker because I watched Tangerine recently on Netflix and loved it.

You should also watch Starlet! It's the first thing I saw from him and it's really good.

thanks I'll have to check it out

excited for I Am Not a Witch but the title always reminds me of this omg



I only recognize Claire Denis and Abel Ferrara oop

Lol I only recognized Claire Denis..( and of course the actors mentionned in the article)

ofc Denis and Dumont end up here ughhh



stoked for Denis and Garrel and Zhao and Bartas Reply

damn Zama is skipping the fest completely

Oh damn, I forgot about Zama. Where is Zama??? Maybe they'll add it to UCR? Or maybe Martel wants to troll us all and will wait for a fall festival where it can play in competition.

yeah I'm thinking Venice for sure

I'd heard Martel had been ill for a long time and that led to a lot of delays finishing the film. It may just be that they want to skip Cannes due to conflict of interest with Almodovar being an executive producer.

The fuck has Denis got to do to get into competition

she's one of the world's most renoun working filmmakers and can't get into comp! fremaux has bad taste tbh it makes no sense. I get why Bastards was UCR, def too dark but ugh

i used to assume it was cannes' allergy to women, but public pressure seems to have forced them into at least acknowledging women filmmakers now so it must just be personal/BAD TASTE



unacceptable lack of respect imo, especially when fucking Hazanavicius is welcomed back with open arms Reply

Even then, the grand total of three women directors in competition this year have all been there before. It's sexism plus elitism plus Fremaux's twisted sense of duty.

I am going to laugh if the movies out of the competition turn out to be better than those in competition again.

they will it has been this way for years!

