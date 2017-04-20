Directors' Fortnight announces lineup for #Cannes2017
Directors' Fortnight is an independent section of the festival, held at the same time as the main competition occuring at Cannes. Directorial debut films that premiere there are still illegible for the Camera d'or AKA the award for Best First Film.
RDV à Cannes du 18 au 28 mai 2017 pour découvrir la sélection #quinzaine2017 #sogno #cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/BN0KVLKhjt— Quinzaine des Réal. (@Quinzaine) April 20, 2017
This year there are 19 feature films and 10 shorts programmed for the festival.
Tangerine director Sean Baker will premiere his film The Florida Project and Claire Denis will show her film Un Beau Soleil Interieur starring Juliette Binoche and Gérard Depardieu
ONTD do you recognize any of the names listed or are you a cinematic heathen?
stoked for Denis and Garrel and Zhao and Bartas
unacceptable lack of respect imo, especially when fucking Hazanavicius is welcomed back with open arms