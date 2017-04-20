Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Directors' Fortnight announces lineup for #Cannes2017

Directors' Fortnight is an independent section of the festival, held at the same time as the main competition occuring at Cannes. Directorial debut films that premiere there are still illegible for the Camera d'or AKA the award for Best First Film.

This year there are 19 feature films and 10 shorts programmed for the festival.

Tangerine director Sean Baker will premiere his film The Florida Project and Claire Denis will show her film Un Beau Soleil Interieur starring Juliette Binoche and Gérard Depardieu

source

ONTD do you recognize any of the names listed or are you a cinematic heathen?
