"The Get Down" star Herizen Guardiola (20) is dating a 16 year old boy

girl....ew.



wait, does she live in California? bc then this is straight up illegal



They don't have the Romeo and Juliet clause, where underage kids can date partners up to four years older? Reply

I just looked it up and apparently not really? From what I've gathered it's still a crime but it's bumped down from a a felony to a misdemeanor. Reply

this is what Google tells me



"In California, there is a Romeo and Juliet exemption for consensual sex between minors who are three or fewer years apart in age. However, this is a limited exception because it serves to reduce the conduct from a felony to a misdemeanor offense. The conduct is still illegal, but someone protected by this exception will face smaller fines and reduced jail time"



since there's a 4 year difference, the law wouldn't cover her at all (plus even if it did, it would still be a crime) Reply

lmao is it really called a romeo and juliet clause? idk why this is so funny to me lol Reply

Pretty sure that is only used if both started dating as minors to protect the other party and wouldn't really count in this case. But I could be wrong. Reply

I believe she lives in Miami I know she from there. Reply

until this comment, i didn't know that there was anything more than a 2 year difference allowed. now i need to google my state bc i always heard it was 2 years here, but if it's legal in others then idk how it's not legal here. oklahoma is backwards af



damn apparently here there's not even a 2 year thing. 14-17 is the romeo & juliet thing and if you're over 18 and they're under 18 it's a no-go period unless they're married



what a pedo what a pedo Reply

Best word to describe her, hope ONTD doesn't come with the excuses on this one .....its gross period. Reply

disgusting and yes i would feel the same way if their genders were reversed. no one in their 20's should be dating a 16yo ew. Reply

Ikr? Also 16 year old boys are gross as hell why would you ever want to be associated with them. Reply

Right? By the time I was 14 I was beyond done with teenage boys. Luckily I had some guys in their 20s to help me out. Reply

Mte. 16 year old boys are not appealing unless you're 14 or 15 and even then. Reply

Yup. I always think of the fact that this would be someone almost graduating a 4 year university program dating a sophomore/junior. D: Reply

a 4-year difference at that age is huge and gross. when i was 20, 16 year old boys looked and acted like children - they were like feral little underdeveloped creatures.



this girl is disgusting Reply

mte. im 20 and the thought of dating a 16 yr old makes me wanna gag Reply

Link

I lifeguarded at Six Flags when I was 20 and my 17 year old male co-workers used to hit on me all the time. I was both disgusted and offended that they'd even think I'd want their young asses!



Girl, what you doing? This is gross. Reply

yikes Reply

16 year old white boy at that. Girl... Reply

Doubling on the "Girl, why." train of thought. Reply

She needs an intervention. Someone call Iyanla. Reply

yes a 16 year old black boy is so much more attractive to adults





what even is this comment. Reply

i thought i was the only one not getting the comment



it reads as "wow if you're gonna commit statutory rape at least get yourself something other than mayo" tf Reply

lol at the yts not getting this Reply

OMG I was going write that. The exact same words!

But seriously, not that a male teenager of color would be any better, but teenage white males are so... not cute and they reek of casual racism. Girl... Reply

Lol he looks like a 4 chan user too. Reply

LMAO my thoughts sis! Reply

lmfao i fell out at this comment. mt fucking e, she's crazy. Reply

Romeo and Juliet clause, but still. 16 is such a baby IMO. Even 17 is a huge jump forward from 16. Reply

20 doesn't even fall into that in a lot of states, and def not CA. Reply

That will always remind me of this creepy fucking scene from professional hack michael bay







sorry for the dumb editing thing at the end i couldnt find a better clip Reply

why would anyone put this in a movie, why do you even need this subplot, omfg. Reply

YAAAAS at this nasty ass carrying around a laminated copy of the statute in his wallet Reply

lmao I remember this from the honest trailer. It was ridiculous. Reply

lmao this is awful writing Reply

it's such a huge leap at that age. :/ i felt like i was rapidly growing up until i was like 22-23. everyone a year (or more) younger than me seemed light years away maturity wise. especially guys. Reply

ew and and from my high school experience, 16 year old boys are at peak immaturity. what 20 year old wants that?! Reply

lmao it's seriously the greasiest, squeakiest, cluelessist year in a man's life. Reply

lol @ those descriptors. so true. Reply

The cluelessness remains throughout their lives lbr. Reply

from 16 to 18 they're ~the worsssssst~ Reply

When I was 19 my school we had a class of 14 years old who suddenly looked like our age. We were all so irritated. Reply

so are 20 year olds tbh imo Reply

mte, i'm a teacher and i think 3rd grade is the last decent year for boys, once they hit 4th grade, all those hormones start building up and it's all downhill from there. Reply

wtf. this is disgusting. wtf. this is disgusting. Reply

Yikes, nagl (and gross, he's still a baby tbh). At-least wait until he's in his early twenties or something, it wouldn't seem as skeevy. Reply

Ted Nugent teas. Reply

