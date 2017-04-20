xtina 00s

Selena Gomez Has a New 'Most Liked' Photo on her Instagram

The empire that is Selena Gomez, The Queen of Instagram, is slowly falling; Ariana Grande has been catching up to snatch Selena's title as 'the most followed person on Instagram', and Beyonce now holds the throne of 'most liked photo', with 10.9m likes on her famous pregnancy with twins announcement photo to the world.

Looks like Sel won't have to 'wait' for people to forget about her.




Previously, Selena had the most liked photo on Instagram, which was a terribly photoshopped Coke #ad she posted sometime last year. It currently sits at 6.6m likes. But Selena beats her own record with 6.8m likes on her latest photo with her and The Weeknd at Coachella. Four for you, Selener.



Speaking of photos, here are two unpublished and unreleased photos of Selena; one from her Vogue 2017 Spring Issue cover shoot, another from her Revival tour:





And a bonus! Selena Gomez and Lana Del Rey at Coachella ~



