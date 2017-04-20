Selena Gomez Has a New 'Most Liked' Photo on her Instagram

when will your favs Reply

they're cute and i love that photoshoot with the bike. reminds me of my friend Reply

I see you with this reference bb. Reply

lmfao Reply

LMAO Reply

Ugh! People need to stop squinting and wrinkling their forehead when they take selfies. It's really unflattering. It's one of my biggest pet peeve tbh.



With that aside, they look cute together. Hopefully this means she has moved on from Bieber. Reply

imo it seems like she's finally moved on, but fallen hard with abel. which means if it ends badly (which it will lbr), she's gonna downward spiral hard more than likely. idt she's all that sober rn Reply

This seems true. :/ Reply

She's most definitely not sober, I'd like to sell a bridge to anyone who believes that bullshit. Reply

I wonder if they're gonna last. Reply

if they were first seen together in january im guessing it was prolly lowkey for a awhile? Reply

so i'm guessing celebs have turned notifications off ? because it would drive me crazy to get 5 million likes in seconds Reply

i think you can switch all the SM stuff to only who you follow notifs Reply

there's a video of someone getting a ton of notifications on their post, not sure about which website. it's crazy to watch. Reply

that pic of her and lana is cute Reply

now what will she do when they break up Reply

third canadian's the charm? Reply

find a more famous man to keep her relevant probably Reply

it must kill her that ariana is younger/more talented/prettier with the growth potential to totally eclipse her within a few years

or not cause she can't wait for people to forget her Reply

i think the only artist selena checks up on is bieber Reply

Prettier though?



I think not. Reply

You're confused. The only thing Selena really has going for her is that she is by far the prettiest "popstar" in the game. Reply

Rihanna & Beyonce tho sis.... Reply

loll the replies. I think Ariana is just as beautiful for sure, she just has shitty styling sometimes. I think selena's natural look is what makes her seem "prettier" than ari Reply

Parent

prettier where? Reply

I think Ariana is prettier but Selena's fanbase is more dedicated and Selena can get songs up on the Billboard charts without features and the excessive amount of promo Ariana does. The thing is Selena definitely has more money because she has bigger and better endorsements where as Ariana only seems to really focus on her music and not necessarily on building a brand. Selena also has a lot more famous friends and knows how to work that to her advantage where as Ariana only hangs out with her hideous boyfriends and gay back up dancers Reply

she seems happy. i'm all for happy people.



*goes back in her corner feeling like ted from scrubs* Reply

Lana is the most chill pop queen out there right now isn't she? Reply

Thread

Idk how she has any fans



Please don't give me reasons stans Reply

her stans work hard. if you tag anything selena, you get like 20 likes within seconds lolol Reply

lmao i once tagged selena in a photo i took of a can of coke and i got 3 selena fan page followers Reply

they are the most active fanbase according to instagram stats. selena's name was the most hashtagged last year. everyone's most liked picture is a picture with selena. that's why all the accounts like billboard, mtv etc post pics of selena so often Reply

i believe it. my pix form her concert, were my most liked pix last year lmao Reply

how are we supposed to forget about you if you won't go the fuck away Reply

Their relationship scream staged to me, I feel like they schedule meetings to take pictures together and then barely text Reply

i'm a stan no they clearly spend a lot of time together

they're not out with their friends as much Reply

I know you can get follower bots but can you get like bots as well? Reply

yes, and view bots too for videos Reply

