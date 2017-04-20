Lea Michele wants to play a lesbian + girl crushes, questions her narcissism, doesn't deny Naya feud
Summary:
How the gay community influenced her
"Growing up on Broadway there was always this sense of being who you are - you just have to be true to yourself and be who you are, and I saw it. I saw people living their true lives and being their true selves, and for me that was such an incredible vibe to be around growing up. It really did develop me, and you have to really have a strong backbone and you have to have strength - and it comes with a lot of difficulties - and it was such an incredible way to grow up. Honestly, I wouldn't change it for the world."
Who her "dream girl" make-out sessions would be with
"You know what's funny, because I was just talking to Brad Goreski who I love the most, and I was like, "Brad, if you were gonna be with a girl, who would you be with?" He said Scarlett Johansson, and I stopped for a minute and was like, "Oh my god, I think me too!" Also, Penelope Cruz, but I've been told that she kind of looks like me, so I don't know what that says about me - that I'm narcissistic?!"
Talks about where her life is headed
"It's just gonna be me in bed with gay people and I'm gonna be alone forever like Cher, and that's totally fine by me. That's just the story of my fuckin' life, all right."
Naya Rivera's mention of a feud with Lea in her memoir is brought up, then is asked if she has trouble watching episodes of Glee with the two of them in them
"(Laughs) Actually, I think we should - I don't like to talk about that. There are so many more fun things to talk about."
On getting half-naked in her Instagram 'bed series' posts
"I'm not getting enough attention from the ladies, let me say that. I mean, what does a girl need to do? For God's sake, come on! I need to think of someone else to do the "Bed Series" with me. I'm probably gonna do one with Jonathan soon. I'm always thinking of who I can get in bed with me next."
yasss this girls' girl queen of self love, marry yaself sis
what horrible taste
why not just "crushes"
"It's just gonna be me in bed with gay people and I'm gonna be alone forever like Cher, and that's totally fine by me. That's just the story of my fuckin' life, all right." - Same girl
She never said that she was straight, right? I think that she always left that part ambiguous. She seems straight but then she says stuff like "I'm not getting enough attention from the ladies, let me say that." *knife emoji*
Although her body lately is banging