Star Wars: Rian Johnson Reveals Why Kylo Ren's Scar Was Changed

Then why to put it there in the first Place? Flop. Reply

He didn't direct TFA. Reply

Rian could have taken this opportunity to do a full on prosthetic mas tbh Reply

Probs will save time in the makeup chair too. I know if that shit was on my nose I would be accidentally scratching it off all day. Reply

realistically if you got a scar from a lightsaber from that angle (the angle they changed it to) kylo would be wearing a evil sith lord eyepatch. Reply

especially if the scar goes into the eye socket like it does here Reply

mte Reply

It's gonna look goofy either way my man. Reply

well kylo ren deserves a goofy scar Reply

ia, make him look ridic. he's not menacing, he's emo. Reply

He's a taller Dark Helmet from spaceballs. Reply

He follows in the long line of Skywalker emo children. Reply

lol ia Reply

Whatever. Instead of moving the scar, move Kylo Ren a little to the left until he's completely off-screen. I love Star Wars, but we need better villains than just whinging Skywalkers. Reply

lmao Reply

We need better protagonists while we're at it. Reply

Rey, Finn and Poe are perfect. GTFO with this flop opinion Reply

He could just move even a tad more to the left and right into an active volcano ty! Reply

His midichlorians used the force to warp the cells on his face in an attempt to make him less ugly.*







*I actually thought he looked good in TFA, but only there. Reply

well, at least he's up front about it? Reply

Yep! I would have rolled my eyes if he tried to go into some mystical explanation about, I don't know, trying to use the Force to heal himself, but the best he could do was move the scar. hahaha Reply

seriously. the explanation about his "sword" lightsaber is so cringe too, just admit it's because it looks cool Reply

That's a silly justification but I guess it won't really be noticeable unless you watch them back to back



I liked the original placement better but it's whatever Reply

Whats bothering me more is that The Last Jedi picks up immediately after TFA right? SO why does his scar look completely healed like in your icon? I guess he could have used a Bacta Tank but that still seems unbelievable but this is fiction so I guess I need to let it go. Reply

We know the film starts straight after TFA but I guess there could be a time jump to explain it, especially with Rey training for who knows how long. But yes, other than that, because it's Star Wars. Reply

just because the first scene picks up straight after the end of tfa doesn't mean that there won't be a time skip/training montage before it cuts to kylo ren Reply

I mean I think the movie is going to be over a period of time (for Luke to train Rey), and the big fight scene is probably towards the end of the movie, so it could be several months from the end of TFA. Reply

I agree that the original was better, the new one(at least right now) appears to be way to small imo



I also really don't understand what's "silly" about it...it's fine? Reply

They changed it so he has more sex appeal as Rey's love interest d u h Reply

lol probably or at least to keep the ~tension~ Reply

lmao I will laugh so hard in the cinema if this is true



Edited at 2017-04-20 05:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't like Reylo, but the hate it gets at Tumblr its so extra that I would like it to happen, just to see the outrage. Reply

I don't think I have ever seen anyone actually shipping Reylo, but oh my god so many people screaming against the ship. Like, you can't even mention Kylo without them showing up. I would laugh so hard if it became canonical lol. Reply

agreed, the way tumblr can be about a lot of ships is baffling to me.



like, most the time when I see people shipping Reylo(or any villianxhero) they're younger girls and yet these assholes think it's okay to go and call them garbage people for "supporting abuse"



like damn



calm down my guy, it ain't that serious... Reply

At least the scar would draw attention away from the rest of his face if they kept it there. Reply

I still maintain that its because he has to look pretty. Reply

I agree, I think the people who did TFA didn't anticipate the reaction to Kylo Ren and now they're trying to keep him "pretty" to keep his fans happy. Reply

I'm gonna be mean, but if they wanted pretty they shouldn't have cast Adam Driver in the first place. Goofy looking mofo. Reply

they'd have to do way more than move a scar to make him look pretty Reply

I'm haunted by why I find Adam Driver attractive. He's one of those people I won't admit is attractive to anyone in real life. I keep that on the DL. Reply

He seems to have a fun personality. I like him. He could fix his ears though. Reply

He's attractive. Like what you like. Reply

I think he's attractive too. He's not conventionally handsome, but there's something about him and I like all the interviews I've seen him in (and the TED talk) Reply

I'm attracted to him as well and all I feel is shame. Reply

I totally have a weird crush on him too and thought I was going to have to hide that forever, but actually, after talking with various girlfriends and female co-workers about the subject it honestly seems like the prevailing opinion is "we all know he's weird-looking but somehow I'm still into it" lol Reply

Why? It's not like he's grotesque or anything. He's hot, charming, talented, and seems to be a decent person.



I think he's far more attractive than, say, the new Superman. Reply

I find him attractive too. ONTD is full of supermodels, so that's where the "ugly" comments are coming from. Reply

I do find him ugly, but I get it at the same time. He has nice hair, he's tall, has a badass physical presence/demeanor, deep voice. His face is the downside lol. Reply

I'm attracted to him and feel no shame. I honestly think he's very handsome and interesting looking. I like out of the ordinary faces and if ppl think that's ugly that's cool Reply

Lmao so dramatic. It's reminding me of so many feeling the same way after TFA was released and were freaking out about it as well. Reply

"keep that on the DL"



I lol'ed. Reply

the kylo hate is so ott sometimes



(tbh most of the fan reaction to this boring movie is) Reply

