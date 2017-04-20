Solos

Star Wars: Rian Johnson Reveals Why Kylo Ren's Scar Was Changed



Some fans noticed that in the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' the scars on Kylo Ren were moved from across the bridge of his nose to across his eye. Director Rian Johnson was asked about this and he responded that he changed it purely for aesthetic reasons.



