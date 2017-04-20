winter

Conservative pundit Stephen Colbert says good-bye to Bill O'Reilly


Colbert made his return on The Late Show to say farewell to Papa Bear invites him to come live in the mountains where he's been staying with Jon Stewart

Later Lewis Black and Stephen celebrated in the No Job Zone

Goodnight, everyone! Join @StephenAtHome and @TheLewisBlack in the No Job Zone! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/x428fQT9r9

— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017



