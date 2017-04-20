Conservative pundit Stephen Colbert says good-bye to Bill O'Reilly
Colbert made his return on The Late Show to say farewell to Papa Bear invites him to come live in the mountains where he's been staying with Jon Stewart
Later Lewis Black and Stephen celebrated in the No Job Zone
Goodnight, everyone! Join @StephenAtHome and @TheLewisBlack in the No Job Zone! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/x428fQT9r9— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017
sourcesource
Also, OMG, the shade Colbert's staff is throwing at Jimmy Fallon behind the scenes is glorious! <3
So when you go to live showings of comedy talk shows (Late Show, Daily Show, Conan, etc.), the staff has to tell you some ground rules about how you're supposed to act as the studio audience. The usual "Cheering is good but don't do it out of nowhere just so you can hear yourself on television," things like that. So the staff member doing the rules yesterday said "Okay, when you laugh at jokes, laugh like you actually mean it, not just a laugh for politeness' sake like you would if you were watching Jimmy Fallon."
Plus, they repeatedly mentioned how, thanks to the audience and fans, they've overtaken Fallon in the ratings. <3
Honestly, I assumed he was just waving at the crowd and urging them to cheer and hoot.
Edited at 2017-04-20 05:07 pm (UTC)
I forgot about this video recently. Imagine working with this asshole?
tantrum like child
Whenever we finally do unravel all of this Russia shit, it's going to make for one hell of a movie.
Edited at 2017-04-20 04:12 pm (UTC)