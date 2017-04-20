Conservative pundit Stephen Colbert says good-bye to Bill O'Reilly

so many dickholes of the year Reply

Thread

Link

I used to think Lewis Black and Al Franken were the same person Reply

Thread

Link

lol same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I used to think Bernie Sanders and Barney Frank (and I legit JUST realized his name wasn't Bernie Frank lol) were the same guy until last year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever seen the two of them in the same room at the same time? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was hoping Jon would stop by to join in on the celebration. Reply

Thread

Link

I was actually at the filming of this episode and, just in case you were wondering what Colbert was doing when the camera was off of him so that he could gloat, he was actually rubbing his groin and twisting his nipples, lol.



Also, OMG, the shade Colbert's staff is throwing at Jimmy Fallon behind the scenes is glorious! <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Please, do tell more about this shade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shade deets, pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ETA: Ah, okay, the shade itself:



So when you go to live showings of comedy talk shows (Late Show, Daily Show, Conan, etc.), the staff has to tell you some ground rules about how you're supposed to act as the studio audience. The usual "Cheering is good but don't do it out of nowhere just so you can hear yourself on television," things like that. So the staff member doing the rules yesterday said "Okay, when you laugh at jokes, laugh like you actually mean it, not just a laugh for politeness' sake like you would if you were watching Jimmy Fallon."



Plus, they repeatedly mentioned how, thanks to the audience and fans, they've overtaken Fallon in the ratings. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was watching it, my first thought was I do hope someone who was there tells what he did when the camera was off.



Honestly, I assumed he was just waving at the crowd and urging them to cheer and hoot.



Edited at 2017-04-20 05:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I forgot about this video recently. Imagine working with this asshole?



Never forget...this is the real Bill O'Reilly. pic.twitter.com/Zt4FCt4gJ6 — Yashar (@yashar) April 2, 2017

Segments like this should remind Fallon that he will never be like Colbert.I forgot about this video recently. Imagine working with this asshole? Reply

Thread

Link

and people hate women when they hear rumours on them being a "bitch" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What an ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haaa, that was well done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a fucking tool, like for real hahahaha

tantrum like child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How people like him get so far in life I will never understand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao I was waiting for this! I only wish Jon had come down from his mountain. Reply

Thread

Link

roflllll yess. like everyone else i really want jon stewart to do one of these about this Reply

Thread

Link

Bye bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

Also Chaffetz said he may not even finish his congressional term Reply

Thread

Link

Do we think this is suspicious, ONTD? Like is there a reason he's skipping town, is he tied into this Russia bullshit somehow? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean it's a bit suspect that both Nunes and Chaffetz refuse to do anything in regards to Russia or have impeded it in one way or another. Idky people think it's out of the question that pence, Ryan, and co are part of this scandal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Birdman rubbing hands.gif @ all this fuckery



Whenever we finally do unravel all of this Russia shit, it's going to make for one hell of a movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I constantly wonder if this will be our learning lesson but Bush's entire presidency should have been the wake up call for voters. The media hasn't seemed to learn it's lesson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear during election years, people get selective fucking amnesia. We shouldn't have to keep doing this every fucking four years, people shouldn't need to be reminded about just why the whole Republican party is pure and utter trash. The last president of any fucking substance that party churned out was Eisenhower.



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Republican who told me this yesterday says Chaffetz could end up with a Fox News deal soon, FWIW. https://t.co/16klGAjn5f — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 20, 2017

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rebuke this in the name of the old gods and the new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He would be perfect for Fox News Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's honestly the smartest thing he could do right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSS! hate mongering motherfucker Reply

Thread

Link

Hahahahaha byeeeee bitch Reply

Thread

Link

god everytime i hear that fucker's name all i can think of is the falafel thing Reply

Thread

Link

amazing <3 Reply

Thread

Link

bye bitch Reply

Thread

Link

So my Beck-loving boss came in here this morning with the theory that O'Reilly was "set up" and this is all an evil plot by Soros. I wanted so badly to ask if Soros paid O'Reilly to play grab ass in the office but he's not particularly rational. Reply

Thread

Link

I got confused by which Beck you meant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would probably find it so much easier to deal with him if he liked the other Beck and was just a crazy Scientologist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, how I long for a day when rationality will return to the general public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha oh wow, I had my phone in my hand and was watching the video when I scrolled down and saw this post. Reply

Thread

Link

Stephen >>>>>>>>>> other late-night hosts Reply

Thread

Link