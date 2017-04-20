Haim Teases New Music

yaaaaas I'm so excited about this! I saw them at ACL before they got big and I was a convert after that. they were on a Saturday or Sunday morning right when the festival started and it was hot as shit so no one was there yet. my sister and I were able to get front row. they put on such a great show. then later that year they became part of Taylor's squad 😒 Reply

About damn time! Billboards were a little extra though

I saw them in concert last year and they were basic.

I took my girlfriend to see them because she loved their debut and even she regretted the concert.

FINALLYYYY GIVE IT TO ME

I'm unironically excited for the return of this beige Stevie Nicks tribute band. Yep, that says a lot about me, much of it bad.

This popped up on my twitter and I freaked, I can't wait to hear new music & see them live again <3

Nice

i see taylor has decided to release haim, lorde, and jack antonoff from her basement all at once!!!

I can't believe it took them this long for a follow-up, tbh! Looking forward to it.



I like Danielle so much more than the other two.

dude, same. She's just so mellow and cool.

Days Are Gone came out in 2013?! Where does the time go. Excited to hear new stuff. I loved their first album.

While I'm ready for new music, their concerts are a complete waste of money. I went to two shows and the vocals were horrible. I heard better vocals at Rihanna's show and she barely sang!

They took too long and now I don't care anymore

they look too long... in the face

Honestly, fucking same. Like their debut album is one of my all time favorites and they barely toured and they were only a fucking OPENER for Taylor.. Barely did the west coast of the country, its bee like 3 years and all we've gotten are shit features? >_>

lol for real

Days Are Gone is a great summer record. Never saw a single live performance by them and after this post I have no desire to

FINALLY



Also, there can never be too many female drummers. Reply

#dilemma.



Quietly looking forward to (the tracks with Danielle vocals only on) the album. I like Danielle but I don't like ha sisters #a Quietly looking forward to (the tracks with Danielle vocals only on) the album. Reply

i love their first album (i need to give it a relisten though) so i'm looking forward to their new music.

Im ready. Slay me Danielle

it's about damn time. I love seeing them live. Can't wait to see them again!

I'm confused. Is the new album being released on the 27th or just a new song off the album?

Damn Danielle! Hot DAMN!!

about fucking time. i need another caucasian album of theirs.

I was just saying the other day how much I need a new album by them! I'm excite

