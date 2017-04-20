Haim Teases New Music
After teasing their return with billboards across the world last week, Haim has officially released a teaser of new music. The minute long video features Danielle Haim playing a drum-beat as the camera slowly zooms in, and is followed by the release date of April 27. They last released their debut album, Days Are Gone, in 2013, and are on the set list for many summer festivals including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.
yaaaaas I'm so excited about this! I saw them at ACL before they got big and I was a convert after that. they were on a Saturday or Sunday morning right when the festival started and it was hot as shit so no one was there yet. my sister and I were able to get front row. they put on such a great show. then later that year they became part of Taylor's squad 😒
I like Danielle so much more than the other two.
Also, there can never be too many female drummers.
Quietly looking forward to (the tracks with Danielle vocals only on) the album.
Edited at 2017-04-21 02:12 am (UTC)