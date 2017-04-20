green light

Haim Teases New Music



After teasing their return with billboards across the world last week, Haim has officially released a teaser of new music. The minute long video features Danielle Haim playing a drum-beat as the camera slowly zooms in, and is followed by the release date of April 27. They last released their debut album, Days Are Gone, in 2013, and are on the set list for many summer festivals including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.

