TIME'S 100 Most Influential People includes John Legend, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed





Lin writing about Riz I just fucki ng adfsdjgsj Reply

Literally me this morning. I read his whole piece in his voice, too. Reply

His write-up is so disappointing though, lol. It's just a list of Riz's past and upcoming credits. The last couple of sentences were cute, I guess, but I wish it was more... substantial. Reply

interesting list Reply

Having any Trump on this list de-legitimizes it. Reply

ia Reply

I mean he is influential, but the positivity of his influence is extremely questionable. As long as they drag him and PooPoo in the articles, it's fair, I guess Reply

literally in what way???



it's important to keep people aware that part of his awfulness is the fact that he is a significantly influential figure for much of the country Reply

MTE Reply

Riz and Constance 😍 Reply

All she feels strongly about is her bank account. She's just as awful and fraudulent as her father, I'm so tired of her getting any type of praise. Reply

mfte the absurdity of people thinking the president is gonna be okay because his daughter's there to take care of him is BEYOND. Reply

fuck Time for including ivanka and DT Reply

so vile 🤢 Reply

donald trump by paul ryan

ivanka trump by wendi murdoch



vladimir putin by mikhail gorbachevdonald trump by paul ryanivanka trump by wendi murdoch Reply

Trash Reply

i'm cackling @ wendi doing the honors and featuring in a time issue Reply

Theresa May by Bill English

Tom Brady by Conan O'Brien Reply

Didn't even notice Putin. Didn't know Gorbachev was still alive.



f ivanka and her daddy. Reply

jfc Reply

I can't at jared kushner by henry kissinger Reply

James Comey By John McCain



Kim Jong Un By Christopher Hill



Reince Priebus By Rahm Emanuel



Reply

rah wrote about reince.... what!? Reply

seriously Reply

Demi Lovato and Alicia Keys

2017

k Reply

Ivanka's posture is looking like this kinda Reply

lmao ikr Reply

omg ded Reply

lmfao Reply

LOL MTE Reply

"Now women and girls around the globe can look up to @IvankaTrump" Reply

I recently watched a 15 minute report on one of Russian state owned tv channels promoting Ivanka as a fashion icon/business women/modern time Mother Teresa. Reply

I don't doubt it. I've read a couple of articles saying that she's loved by a number of people in China also. Reply

i would not want to be on a same list as Ivanka Reply

this list is fucked up



at least the Riz, Barry Jenkins and Viola Davis photos I've seen are nice Reply

My filipino ass is too winded by Duterte and De Lima being up there to even begin processing the rest of this list.



Glad Gaviria went IN though: "Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. Now there are 3 million drug addicts. I'd be happy to slaughter them," Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines' President, has said. His approach is as ill considered as his grasp of history (more than half of Hitler's 11 million victims were Jewish). Since Duterte's inauguration last year, some 7,000 people have been killed...There will always be drugs in the Philippines, whether the President likes it or not. The tragedy is that many more people are likely going to die as he learns this lesson." Reply

ashley graham, demi lovato, james corden?????? Reply

I love Meryl writing about Viola. They seem to have such a great friendship.



Thought this tribute was great too.



The four exceptional organizers of the @womensmarch are on the 2017 #TIME100. It was an honor to write about them. https://t.co/c1M4VbDgJm pic.twitter.com/QR1FY6oyF3 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 20, 2017

lol @ Rebekah Mercer. Imagine having Ted Cruz write your tribute?I love Meryl writing about Viola. They seem to have such a great friendship.Thought this tribute was great too. Reply

It drives me up a wall when I see people come for Linda Saraour. She wrote on Facebook the other day that her youngest child's main motivation for excelling at school is to avoid giving haters another reason to shame her family. I was all like... 😭 How heavy is that for an elementary school child? Reply

