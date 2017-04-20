TIME'S 100 Most Influential People includes John Legend, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed
Introducing the 2017 #TIME100 https://t.co/v69b2I0uGA pic.twitter.com/uVJK7j9c6W— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
".@JohnLegend uses his platform to push for meaningful social change," writes @HarryBelafonte #TIME100 https://t.co/60uj29KBC3 pic.twitter.com/mC5mlrEr9R— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
Meryl Streep on @ViolaDavis: “Her gifts as an artist are unassailable, undeniable, deep and rich and true” #TIME100 https://t.co/pSt3KYqNXV pic.twitter.com/m59y5iDRNQ— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
.@Lin_Manuel on Riz Ahmed: “To know him is to be inspired, engaged and ready to create alongside him” #TIME100 https://t.co/RwGqsF24qi pic.twitter.com/BkWc14UBzP— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
.@SherylSandberg shares the many ways @MelindaGates’ impact “will be felt for generations to come” #TIME100 https://t.co/J1LjTgqnLV pic.twitter.com/MXK0Nc35pw— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
Was stunned, honored & grateful that I made the 2017 #Time100 Special thx to my friend @lenadunham for the writeup❤️ https://t.co/cJv2fj34LJ— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) April 20, 2017
"Now women and girls around the globe can look up to @IvankaTrump," writes Wendi Murdoch #TIME100 https://t.co/ieKtlV9OnJ pic.twitter.com/NvsuM5XO0H— TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017
it's important to keep people aware that part of his awfulness is the fact that he is a significantly influential figure for much of the country
at least the Riz, Barry Jenkins and Viola Davis photos I've seen are nice
Glad Gaviria went IN though: "Hitler massacred 3 million Jews. Now there are 3 million drug addicts. I'd be happy to slaughter them," Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines' President, has said. His approach is as ill considered as his grasp of history (more than half of Hitler's 11 million victims were Jewish). Since Duterte's inauguration last year, some 7,000 people have been killed...There will always be drugs in the Philippines, whether the President likes it or not. The tragedy is that many more people are likely going to die as he learns this lesson."
I love Meryl writing about Viola. They seem to have such a great friendship.
Thought this tribute was great too.