It's weird that someone can just buy a prison Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't it tho? At least this one was empty. Active prisons are modern day plantations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So true :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh good this one was empty. I was thinking he bought an active prison and was like ...wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh. And no hope in sight with Sessions at the helm of the DOJ. I'm sure that's a big part of his anti marijuana stance, even more reasons to put someone in prison. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was gross in 'True Detective' that they kept calling the Louisiana prison 'Angola' and using the other black prisoners as a threat. It made sense in context but I was like 'bruh'.



Edited at 2017-04-20 02:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? do they gut the interior, all cells and locks? if not, that'd be scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it's not functioning anymore then it's just property tbh. Private comlanies buying active prisons is fucking unnerving though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh a lot of prisons in the US are privately run, & the majority of immigration detention centers are privately owned...owning prisons is a multibillion dollar industry and business is ALWAYS booming. unless you are just saying that that's fucked up, but yea it's not out of the norm at all and it never has been. private companies have been leasing prison labor for forever, since the formal abolishment of slavery they gotta make their $$$ off of black and brown people in this racial caste system somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish they'd hurry the fuck up and legalize it already so I can stop associating with sketch ass dealers.



I think my marijuana intake has increased 400% since January 20th. Reply

Thread

Link

Same on both accounts. A quarter used to last me two weeks, now I'm lucky if it lasts one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same omg. I used to stretch a quarter through three weeks, but these days I swear I go through an 8th every 48 hours lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

happy 420!



i haven't celebrated this "holiday" in like 3 years. nothing could top 420 in 2013, i had a really fucking wild time lmao the celebration was a week long. & that's coming from a group of stoners in university. Reply

Thread

Link

ironic how hawaii still hasn't legalized weed when we're stoner central up in here



come on you assholes, i would like to obtain my kona gold legally Reply

Thread

Link

It's so funny to me lol. Almost everyone I know there has their own plant anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i unfortunately don't



but you're not wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like your user name, lets be ONTD friends. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I recently watched The 13th and I couldn't even finish it. I really don't like yt folks after watching that documentary.



Good on him for doing the Lord's work.

I don't smoke but if anyone has any edibles, I'm down. Reply

Thread

Link

Same every time I see it I get so angry. That and and the bombing of black Wall Street video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't smoked in a long time, I kinda miss it but kinda don't Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a current smoker, I'm curious what you don't miss about it?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked smoking but if I don't get to smoke for more time is ok, like I'm not actively looking to get weed and smoke. It's kinda like whatever if it happens happens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh fuck I totally forgot it was 4/20.



No plans, I wish!!! I have an after work work event and they're all going to be drinking while I wish I was smokin' Reply

Thread

Link

look at this grownup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meeting up with a friend to smoke and see royksopp afterward! hoping they play a lot of their older stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

I liiive for old school Royksopp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they played melody a.m. in full, i'd be so happy, but i know it'd never happen lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been so busy with school I can't believe I forgot it was 4/20 my roommate invited me to Delores park and I'm so jealous cause I have to study :/ maybe I'll take an edible tonight alone haha Reply

Thread

Link

I just hopped on a train from work to go home and get ready to meet my ex to "smoke, chill and do whatever". We have some edible cupcakes that I haven't tried before so I'm excited about that also. 4/20 is sincerely my favorite holiday. Reply

Thread

Link

I can hear her accent through the .gif, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I was gonna post this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





crappy gif but also relevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This actually isn't weird. Because it's still not federally legal you can't put any of the money in banks so it's all cash that you have to store onsite so the facilities have to be like Fort Knox. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that's also why I think none of the dispensaries out here take debit cards. They have ATMs in there but you're still basically forced to pay cash. It's risky for them, I wish they could take debit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Debit and credit go through banks and anything in a bank can be federally seized. As far as the federal government is concerned it's an illegal drug deal. It'd be like asking your coke dealer if they take credit cards lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy 4/20!!! I got some Purple Diesel hybrid this time around and lurving aht. Reply

Thread

Link





also since we both went to Humboldt and that's somewhat relevant on 4/20 I'm gonna take a moment here to mention a boy that went to the same school as I did



Edited at 2017-04-20 02:57 pm (UTC) Tbh I'll prob just smoke tonight. I forgot to re-up before today and I don't have a lot so oop @ mealso since we both went to Humboldt and that's somewhat relevant on 4/20 I'm gonna take a moment here to mention a boy that went to the same school as I did died this week after being stabbed at a party and it sounds like there's something very off about the way the cops and the EMTs responded because he was a POC stabbed by a white guy. It's all I've been able to think about the past couple of days. His mother has a gofundme if anyone wants to help. Reply

Thread

Link