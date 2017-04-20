April 20th, 2017, 10:23 am blacktinbox 💨💨Damian Marley buys California prison and turns it into marijuana farm 💨💨 The weed grown will be distributed to state dispensaries. sourceHAPPY 4/20 ONTD! Plans for today? Tagged: black celebrities, drugs / drug use, music / musician (other) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 121121 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-04-20 02:36 pm (UTC)
I think my marijuana intake has increased 400% since January 20th.
i haven't celebrated this "holiday" in like 3 years. nothing could top 420 in 2013, i had a really fucking wild time lmao the celebration was a week long. & that's coming from a group of stoners in university.
come on you assholes, i would like to obtain my kona gold legally
but you're not wrong
Good on him for doing the Lord's work.
I don't smoke but if anyone has any edibles, I'm down.
No plans, I wish!!! I have an after work work event and they're all going to be drinking while I wish I was smokin'
also since we both went to Humboldt and that's somewhat relevant on 4/20 I'm gonna take a moment here to mention a boy that went to the same school as I did died this week after being stabbed at a party and it sounds like there's something very off about the way the cops and the EMTs responded because he was a POC stabbed by a white guy. It's all I've been able to think about the past couple of days. His mother has a gofundme if anyone wants to help.
Edited at 2017-04-20 02:57 pm (UTC)