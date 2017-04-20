Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and others visit the White House / Mock Hillary Clinton Portrait

Serving more meth lab than White House.



Sometimes I wonder what things would be like had McCain chosen an legitimate candidate for VP. I really think Sarah Palin opened the door for Trump, but maybe it was always inevitable. Reply

I will never forgive McCain for it. Reply

I dont wish for it, because it's likely that he would have become President. Reply

Um alright. On the other hand, we might not be where we are today as a result. I'd take a McCain handily over a T***p Reply

I still don't think he would've become president because of how badly Bush fucked things up. It was a hard sell to get people to vote for another Democrat after things had been going relatively well under Obama's watch. Reply

she cost him some 2 mil votes and even though it was a hard election for republicans to win, if he had picked a more qualified woman it might have turned out differently Reply

Nah, he was already going downhill, and the financial crisis and him "suspending" his campaign pretty much put the nail in. Reply

I've often said we can partially blame Trump on a bunch of decisions from the past including McCain picking Sarah Palin and how it became the thing to want a president with whom you could have beer. The latter was Bush but I think it goes back further than that. Reply

i feel like there's something to be said about her turning into a reality tv star, the popularity of shows like duck dynasty and honey boo boo, as well as trump but idk Reply

She totally opened the door for Trump. I read an article months ago that said as much. Reply

I remember the moment it was announced that McCain picked Palin as VP the way people remember where they were when they first heard Kennedy was shot or first realized 9/11 was happening. It was just such a what the fuck moment. Reply

i agree with you. Reply

Ugh. What a vomitous picture with Trump. And the Motor City Madman has got to be plowing Palin, yes?



Edit: Both pics are vomitous, but the one with Trump is especially jarring because seeing him sitting in the Oval Office, smiling like an asshole, is a sad reminder that this really did happen.



Edited at 2017-04-20 01:45 pm (UTC)

Never forget that 53% of WW voted for him Reply

I work in an office full of WW and every day, I walk in wondering, "Which of you assholes did this?" Reply

yes. every time i see trump, i think he looks so fucking stupid, sounds stupid, like he just doesn't belong. Reply

Gross.



Sanders is supporting an anti abortion mayoral candidate in Omaha but doesn't think Jon Ossoff is progressive lmaooo. Can Tom Perez stop whatever the hell he thinks he's doing?



Edited at 2017-04-20 01:45 pm (UTC)

He's stumped for Perriello (who backed the Stupak amendment and has NRA backing) in Virginia too.



So-called progressives at this point are just as much of a joke as the neoliberal they despise, honestly.



Basically. The Democratic Party is a mess. Reply

I've been seeing a lot of these so called progressives saying gun control and abortion rights don't matter and are too divisive, just like racism and LGBT issues. It's ridiculous. I'd vote for Ossoff who put Planned Parenthood front and center on his campaign materials over anyone Bernie backed. Reply

Bernie Sanders is a piece of shit full stop. I'm glad his dumb ass is getting exposed. He is just an opportunist like everyone else but he hides behind his everyman persona Reply

The guy Sanders is supporting sponsored a bill that would force women to look at the ultrasound before getting an abortion. They are both vile. Reply

His lack of knowledge about Ossoff was fucking embarrassing, and I say that as a Bernie fan. So disappointing. Reply

ugh Bernie keeps disappointing Reply

bernie always gave me a weird vibe. i was always on the fence about him. but maybe it's bc so many of his supporters i knew were POSes who wound up voting trump, so i was judging incorrectly off them Reply

Maybe it’s not for US to get @JoyAnnReid. The presumption of #whitemaleprivilege is not just reserved for the GOP. I can’t. I’m still salty. https://t.co/lNyhOxwn3L — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) April 20, 2017 Guuuuuuurl. Joy Ann Reid and Star Jones were going off on Twitter last night. Open it up and unpack it all. Reply

I'm really fucking embarrassed that I was such a strong supporter of his during the primaries. Reply

I am so fucking fed up with this shit. I worked on a congressional in Omaha last year, it's a major city and it would be great for them to elect a Democratic mayor, but Bernie's endorsement of Mello makes no fucking sense. I'm getting really pissed off that my rights are more and more considered optional by the party I have worked my ass off for - and continue to do so - all in the name of progressivism. And Bernie, the self-appointed god of progressives, has proven again and again that he is willing to knock down the rights of women and people of color to make the ~white working class~ comfortable. Reply

Here are two different things Ted Nugent has posted on Facebook. The first one is from last year. The second one is from last night. pic.twitter.com/hNb78HS1dq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017





Ted Nugent called Obama a “subhuman mongrel,” has said “all men are not created equal,” and said Jews “hate good”



The company @potus keeps: https://t.co/WyKJmj4WOR — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) April 20, 2017





Ted Nugent is also a child molester. Remember how for 8 years Republicans said Obama ~disrespected the WH~. And I'm *sure* it would have gone over well if Michelle stayed in NY and Obama jetted off to FL every weekend. Ted Nugent is also a child molester. Remember how for 8 years Republicans said Obama ~disrespected the WH~. And I'm *sure* it would have gone over well if Michelle stayed in NY and Obama jetted off to FL every weekend. Reply

Republicans don't care. It amazes me how much they railed against Obama yet don't say a peep against Trump. I wonder why? 🤔 Reply

Remember when Fuckabee played music with Nugent and then turned around and said Beyoncé was a bad influence. Reply

Yeah didn't Nugent have a 13 year old

girls parents assign him guardian so he could fuck her? Reply

No but you see Reply

o m g WHAT Reply

I can't get over the fact that he literally ended that facebook post with 'When in doubt whip it out", completely apropos of absolutely nothing. Reply

WHYYY would someone name their business that? Reply

What is insane about all of this is that The Nuge was, somehow, voted father of the year at the middle school where his kids went in my hometown. Reply

what a fucking idiot Reply

I am so sick to my stomach every time I remember who is our current president



Omg I still quote this movie such a gem Reply

Honestly, go fuck yourself Reply

why are republicans such terrible people? how can they think that hilary is the span of santan and think she's terrible? Reply

fear and lack of education Reply

tribal politics. fear. lack of education. misogyny. Reply

Greed, lack of empathy, selfishness, self-importance, lack of soul... Reply

Trump supporter mental gymnastics is always a sight to behold. Reply

white supremacy. Reply

because they are nitwits charlie... Reply

Repugnant. All of them. Reply

lol @ chaffetz forever. he's such a scumbag. where is he going to cry about Benghazi now? Reply

bunch of losers Reply

Everything is awful Reply

If every person in that picture died, the world would be a better place. Reply

*if everyone in that picture died this very second. Reply

I'm not convinced they wouldn't all come back from the dead as unkillable zombies or vampires so they could continue their reign of terror over humanity. Reply

no jokes about awful people dying, it's being tracked apparently!! Reply

What a rag tag team of famous white trash royalty. Reply

Also, I'm so mad at Bernie. He tweeted about the silver lining of Tr**p getting elected -- that people are more politically involved. Go fuck yourself, Bernie.



And now he's arguing that Ossoff ain't progressive enough. IT'S A CONSERVATIVE DISTRICT IN GEORGIA, NUMB NUTS, A FAR LEFT CANDIDATE AIN'T GETTING ELECTED. AND YOU WOULDN'T HAVE WON EITHER.



Edited at 2017-04-20 01:51 pm (UTC)

He's so fucking stupid. I'm so tired of his old white ass. He needs to stop being touted around as the face of the Democratic Party. Maxine Waters has said more legit things than him. Reply

MFTE Reply

this! I hope to God that he doesn't run in 2020 Reply

He doesn't even claim the Democratic Party. Why is he on tour with Tom Perez? It makes a negative amount of sense to me. Reply

AND YOU WOULDN'T HAVE WON EITHER.



bernie would have won Reply

Bernie isn't even a democrat.



He needs to help or sit the duck down. Reply

Bernie lost me, I understand he is bitter not getting the nom but he wants his cake and to eat it too, he wants to criticize and downplay any thing Democrats do but still needs them to get his shit passed. He never talks abt gun control or racism with the same passion as economic shit and it irks me. Reply

I'm so fucking tired of Bernie Sanders and his supporters, my god. Reply

People on the left need to stop expecting perfection and arguing what shade of blue is best. We're dividing ourselves and we are LETTING REPUBLICANS CAKE WALK. Reply

I was reading a good thread earlier that reminded me that access to abortion is also an economic issue as much as it is a healthcare and parenting issue. Bernie is his strongest on economics and proper healthcare but still seems to be a disconnect on women's health at times. I've noticed it's not just Bernie either - lots of Dems and progressives in office still struggle on the abortion topic. It's especially disappointing to me bc it's still often treated as an afterthought or something that's not as important as other issues. Reply

