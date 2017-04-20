Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and others visit the White House / Mock Hillary Clinton Portrait
.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017
Donald Trump has taken time out of his important duties, to dine with a bunch of reality show rejects (who disrespected a photo of Hillary Clinton hanging in the White House by posing with funny faces beside it). Everything continues to be awful.
Source
Sometimes I wonder what things would be like had McCain chosen an legitimate candidate for VP. I really think Sarah Palin opened the door for Trump, but maybe it was always inevitable.
Edit: Both pics are vomitous, but the one with Trump is especially jarring because seeing him sitting in the Oval Office, smiling like an asshole, is a sad reminder that this really did happen.
Edited at 2017-04-20 01:45 pm (UTC)
Sanders is supporting an anti abortion mayoral candidate in Omaha but doesn't think Jon Ossoff is progressive lmaooo. Can Tom Perez stop whatever the hell he thinks he's doing?
Edited at 2017-04-20 01:45 pm (UTC)
So-called progressives at this point are just as much of a joke as the neoliberal they despise, honestly.
Ted Nugent is also a child molester. Remember how for 8 years Republicans said Obama ~disrespected the WH~. And I'm *sure* it would have gone over well if Michelle stayed in NY and Obama jetted off to FL every weekend.
girls parents assign him guardian so he could fuck her?
Courtney Love once phoned into Howard Stern and said when she was 12 she gave oral sex to Nugent. Nugent was 28 at the time.
And now he's arguing that Ossoff ain't progressive enough. IT'S A CONSERVATIVE DISTRICT IN GEORGIA, NUMB NUTS, A FAR LEFT CANDIDATE AIN'T GETTING ELECTED. AND YOU WOULDN'T HAVE WON EITHER.
Edited at 2017-04-20 01:51 pm (UTC)
bernie would have won
He needs to help or sit the duck down.