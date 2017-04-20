This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wrote a letter to her teenage self

That double chin tho Reply

Thread

Link

sweetie delete this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, sweetie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok good luck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still richer than u tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Almost everyone posted on this site is richer than most of us. What's your point? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ur ugly spirit tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love the positivity. Wish i could go back and give teenage me some advice. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Things I'd tell my teenage self:



- you don't need to be in the closet

- smalltalk never gets easier

- in the end, all the pain is worth it



The last one sounds so trite but I was already a super depressed teenager and it only got worse at uni. My brother died playing soccer when I was 19 and my best friend died in a car crash two years later. Which led to my first total mental breakdown. I was just so hopeless. And now I'm married and so genuinely happy. Reply

Thread

Link

glad things worked out for you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On my 25th bday last year I got an email from my past self. There was this website where you could write a letter and it would send it to your email address on the date email of your choosing. I did it when I was 18, it was an interesting read, some bits funny and some kind of touching. I had 100% forgotten I'd done it so it was the weirdest surprise. Reply

Thread

Link

i wrote a letter to myself at 15 for my 25 year old self. i found it in a drawer of my parents house. it was sweet how much I thought i'd have my life together at 25. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kewl Reply

Thread

Link

I'd tell my teenage self to ignore the assholes in school because none of them turned out to be much better than what they were then.



My self esteem is STILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL crap now though so I don't think I'd have much advice for myself in that way. Reply

Thread

Link

eh, I was miserable in high school and I'm miserable now. If anything I think it's got worse. at least in high school I had hope things would get better. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd love to tell my teenage self how things would be now. I genuinely bought into that high school mindset where i was nothing because i was a "picked on" kid, and the popular crowd were the ones who REALLY mattered. They were going to be successful and have charmed lives and I'd have to just cross my fingers that there's be some success left for me.



Obviously now that I'm 29 i realise how simplistic that mindset was. I'm even on quite good terms with a lot of the girls who used to be in my school's "cool crowd" and I'm no longer speaking to a few people i thought I'd be friends with for life.



I wish i could tell my past self that i didn't need to be skinny and starve myself just because my best friend was doing it. And i also wish i could tell myself to push harder to get that friend the help she needed because adults don't always know best. That she wouldn't be my best friend today, but that's okay because we still love each other a lot and got each other through some really hard times.



I'd tell myself not to be so intimidated by that one girl in my friendship group. her dad batters her and her little sisters most nights and she's exhausted, not standoffish. She's an amazing friend and tougher than anyone i know and these days we go on ridiculous road trips together.



I wouldn't tell myself that when i turned twenty my crush would start trying to get a date with me and I'd end up marrying him. I'd keep that one as a surprise lol.



My teenhood sounds like a really boring low budget teen drama.



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg i love this comment tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My high school physics teacher had us write a letter to ourselves, and he mailed them out 10 years later. It was so weird to read it. People I thought I'd be friends with forever aren't in my life anymore. I wrote mostly about them, so it was really strange. If I could go back, I'd tell old me to join the Navy because DADT eventually gets repealed. Reply

Thread

Link

"Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition"



and yet you're throwing shade at Amy Reply

Thread

Link

This kind of stuff never makes me think it's always too saccharine.



But something about this phrasing: "Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything." I needed to hear said this was this week.



:( Reply

Thread

Link