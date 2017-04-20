This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wrote a letter to her teenage self
.@ChrissyMetz tears up while reading a letter to her teenage self: "Never close your heart." https://t.co/NhjmbXEpw3 pic.twitter.com/Wa7yDPb9zn— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 18, 2017
"You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look very different from hers. Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."
"We are all on our own journey and you are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you've got to fill 'er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition."
"Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart. One day you will appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control but never take your eye off that winding road you have paved by being courageously you!"
- you don't need to be in the closet
- smalltalk never gets easier
- in the end, all the pain is worth it
The last one sounds so trite but I was already a super depressed teenager and it only got worse at uni. My brother died playing soccer when I was 19 and my best friend died in a car crash two years later. Which led to my first total mental breakdown. I was just so hopeless. And now I'm married and so genuinely happy.
My self esteem is STILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL crap now though so I don't think I'd have much advice for myself in that way.
Obviously now that I'm 29 i realise how simplistic that mindset was. I'm even on quite good terms with a lot of the girls who used to be in my school's "cool crowd" and I'm no longer speaking to a few people i thought I'd be friends with for life.
I wish i could tell my past self that i didn't need to be skinny and starve myself just because my best friend was doing it. And i also wish i could tell myself to push harder to get that friend the help she needed because adults don't always know best. That she wouldn't be my best friend today, but that's okay because we still love each other a lot and got each other through some really hard times.
I'd tell myself not to be so intimidated by that one girl in my friendship group. her dad batters her and her little sisters most nights and she's exhausted, not standoffish. She's an amazing friend and tougher than anyone i know and these days we go on ridiculous road trips together.
I wouldn't tell myself that when i turned twenty my crush would start trying to get a date with me and I'd end up marrying him. I'd keep that one as a surprise lol.
My teenhood sounds like a really boring low budget teen drama.
Edited at 2017-04-20 04:07 pm (UTC)
and yet you're throwing shade at Amy
But something about this phrasing: "Contrary to the bill of goods you’ve been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything." I needed to hear said this was this week.
:(