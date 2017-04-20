Syfy - THE EXPANSE Season 2 Finale Post-Discussion, Recap + More



- The Proto-Hybrid is jokingly nicknamed as "Proty" and revealed to have been motion-captured by Elias Toufexis, Kenzo from S1 "We now have a tradition of every season we kill Elias Toufexis"

- Not all of them have seen the finished finale, but had watched the network cut that had unfinished effects (I kinda wish we could see this haha, especially with how they described things)

- Daniel's favorite moment of the finale is seeing the last scene of the Arbogast for the finished-cut. He was very happy with how it turned out

- Ty's favorite moment was Bobbie's "Battle-mode" moment with her visor clicking from white to red.

- Regarding Alex's zero-gravity scene with him drunk and singing Hank Williams, Cas talked about how he and Naren felt that Alex would have this type of close relationship with his ships, giving them pet-names and such, almost in romantic manner

- Steven's favorite moments of this season was exploring the progression of Holden's descent to a darker place and his obsession with hunting down and destroying the Proto-Molecule. As a viewer, he loved seeing Eros crashing into Venus describing it as a "romantic kamikaze" and that it was truly moving moment

- Dom's favorite moments included the relationship her character has with Cara Gee's Drummer (Draomi alive and well) since she hadn't had another woman around her. She also enjoyed fleshing out the relationship between Naomi and Thomas Jane's Miller character. And finally, the recent refugee scene from last week was one she had a privilege to do but that it was also a struggle for her due to how much the subject matter means to her

- Cas enjoyed the evolution of the relationship between Alex and Amos and likes their dynamic due to how different their characters are "They get each other, even though they don't completely understand each other".

- They tease Stephen a bit about his time as Warren Peace on Sky High "How adorable is Steven in that movie?"

- An Ab-Off was proposed between Steven and Wes due to Amos's shirtless scene in tonight's finale. They joked that Steven should get back to his "The Covenant" body, maybe with a little Greco-Roman wrestling (!!) and Cas could join in with the fake-belly he wears on the show (Been wondering about that last bit!)

- Frankie enjoyed shooting the post-Ganymede PTSD stuff with Bobbie since it explored a different side of the character

- Frankie's favorite thing of S2 as a viewer was Bobbie stuffing her face with cucumber sandwiches and the group discusses just what the hell is up with cucumber sandwiches "Get a meatball sub on that ship, stat."

- Frankie hasn't been able to watch the finale just yet since it's not easy to watch in New Zealand (unless it's illegal, which she quickly says don't do, ha)

- On the controversial subject of Pineapple-on-pizza yea or nay, the group leans more to NO (with Ty being the sole supporter), with Frankie chiming in with "I'm from the islands, man, it should be fresh it shouldn't be cooked on a pizza."

- Both Frankie and Dom have not watched Empire Strikes Back/Return of the Jedi, Frankie jokes saying "I need to write this down, sorry what's it called again?"

- When finding out about the season renewal, Frankie was in Samoa where her boyfriend shared the news with her since she wasn't paying much attention to things online. Dom was in Italy when she got the news, and Steven jokes how he was just at home "eating cheetos". Cas found out about the renewal on his birthday while working on The Strain. The Roci-crew actually has a whatsapp that they use together and were joking on Cas's birthday that a renewal would make for a great gift

- They share some Wes stories since he's not there "You guys wanna talk shit, since Wes isn't here?" Cas talked about how Steven and Wes were having a hard time holding it together filming the scene in Paradigm Shift where Amos deadpans telling Holden that he'd sleep with Naomi if she let him and that it took something like thirteen takes since they couldn't stop laughing

- On what they're looking forward to for their characters in S3, Dom is interested in seeing the fall out of her confession. "Yeah, I'm sure it's going to go great, the opening scene of S3 is Noami floating through space after being shot out the airlock." But kidding aside, she's looking forward to how it will affect the dynamic of the group

- Cas is looking forward to exploring Alex's backstory since he brings up how Alex hasn't told his family that he's alive

- Frankie is looking forward to finally meeting up with the Roci crew. Cas chimes in, "It'd be good to have another Martian on board" and would welcome Bobbie with Martian lasagna

