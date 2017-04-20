Syfy - THE EXPANSE Season 2 Finale Post-Discussion, Recap + More
- Prax is the hero of the day, coming up with a plan to successfully destroy the Proto-Hybrid
- Avasarala, Bobbie, and Cotyar fight to escape Mao's ship and the bants don't end even with bullets flying
- Naomi confessed that she didn't destroy the proto-molecule sample and that Fred Johnson is now in possession of it
- The doomed crew of the Arbogast finds out just what the proto-molecule on Venus is capable of
- The season closes with Mei asleep in a pod and stowed away in a holding area with other children
- See you Space Cowboys in 2018
For this episode of The Churn, tonight's guests to discuss the finale are Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham and surprise guest [Spoiler (click to open)]Frankie Adams.
- The Proto-Hybrid is jokingly nicknamed as "Proty" and revealed to have been motion-captured by Elias Toufexis, Kenzo from S1 "We now have a tradition of every season we kill Elias Toufexis"
- Not all of them have seen the finished finale, but had watched the network cut that had unfinished effects (I kinda wish we could see this haha, especially with how they described things)
- Daniel's favorite moment of the finale is seeing the last scene of the Arbogast for the finished-cut. He was very happy with how it turned out
- Ty's favorite moment was Bobbie's "Battle-mode" moment with her visor clicking from white to red.
- Regarding Alex's zero-gravity scene with him drunk and singing Hank Williams, Cas talked about how he and Naren felt that Alex would have this type of close relationship with his ships, giving them pet-names and such, almost in romantic manner
- Steven's favorite moments of this season was exploring the progression of Holden's descent to a darker place and his obsession with hunting down and destroying the Proto-Molecule. As a viewer, he loved seeing Eros crashing into Venus describing it as a "romantic kamikaze" and that it was truly moving moment
- Dom's favorite moments included the relationship her character has with Cara Gee's Drummer (Draomi alive and well) since she hadn't had another woman around her. She also enjoyed fleshing out the relationship between Naomi and Thomas Jane's Miller character. And finally, the recent refugee scene from last week was one she had a privilege to do but that it was also a struggle for her due to how much the subject matter means to her
- Cas enjoyed the evolution of the relationship between Alex and Amos and likes their dynamic due to how different their characters are "They get each other, even though they don't completely understand each other".
- They tease Stephen a bit about his time as Warren Peace on Sky High "How adorable is Steven in that movie?"
- An Ab-Off was proposed between Steven and Wes due to Amos's shirtless scene in tonight's finale. They joked that Steven should get back to his "The Covenant" body, maybe with a little Greco-Roman wrestling (!!) and Cas could join in with the fake-belly he wears on the show (Been wondering about that last bit!)
- Frankie enjoyed shooting the post-Ganymede PTSD stuff with Bobbie since it explored a different side of the character
- Frankie's favorite thing of S2 as a viewer was Bobbie stuffing her face with cucumber sandwiches and the group discusses just what the hell is up with cucumber sandwiches "Get a meatball sub on that ship, stat."
- Frankie hasn't been able to watch the finale just yet since it's not easy to watch in New Zealand (unless it's illegal, which she quickly says don't do, ha)
- On the controversial subject of Pineapple-on-pizza yea or nay, the group leans more to NO (with Ty being the sole supporter), with Frankie chiming in with "I'm from the islands, man, it should be fresh it shouldn't be cooked on a pizza."
- Both Frankie and Dom have not watched Empire Strikes Back/Return of the Jedi, Frankie jokes saying "I need to write this down, sorry what's it called again?"
- When finding out about the season renewal, Frankie was in Samoa where her boyfriend shared the news with her since she wasn't paying much attention to things online. Dom was in Italy when she got the news, and Steven jokes how he was just at home "eating cheetos". Cas found out about the renewal on his birthday while working on The Strain. The Roci-crew actually has a whatsapp that they use together and were joking on Cas's birthday that a renewal would make for a great gift
- They share some Wes stories since he's not there "You guys wanna talk shit, since Wes isn't here?" Cas talked about how Steven and Wes were having a hard time holding it together filming the scene in Paradigm Shift where Amos deadpans telling Holden that he'd sleep with Naomi if she let him and that it took something like thirteen takes since they couldn't stop laughing
- On what they're looking forward to for their characters in S3, Dom is interested in seeing the fall out of her confession. "Yeah, I'm sure it's going to go great, the opening scene of S3 is Noami floating through space after being shot out the airlock." But kidding aside, she's looking forward to how it will affect the dynamic of the group
- Cas is looking forward to exploring Alex's backstory since he brings up how Alex hasn't told his family that he's alive
- Frankie is looking forward to finally meeting up with the Roci crew. Cas chimes in, "It'd be good to have another Martian on board" and would welcome Bobbie with Martian lasagna
Fantastic ep of this podcast, really great hearing the cast interact with one another (just wish Wes was able to join in on the fun!). I know the fandom is a bit divisive on Holden as a character, but I really enjoyed Steven here in this episode. So damn charming and funny, now if only they can bring that out a bit with Jim Holden!
As if tonight's finale wasn't the gift that keeps on giving, Wes shared a pic of him and his jiu-jitsu instructor ♥
officialweschatham First day back at @krongraciejiujitsu after filming. Make believe fighting is so much easier. I kept yelling cut when I was uncomfortable, but @ricardoanote just kept going. #tropicthunder
Doin' commentary on the DVD set with @weschatham my brudda in arms #Amos! #PodCouple? #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/XyA1z1N8Vd— Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) April 18, 2017
Looking forward to their commentary! Also, due to Dominique currently being in London, she recorded her commentary for the DVD over there. Hopefully we'll still get some group commentaries with more of them together =)
Tonight on the season finale of #TheExpanse I go from tight spandex to protomolecule skin. pic.twitter.com/gUFaZZyZlo— Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) April 19, 2017
Man, this thing is even uglier up close. #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/QSIPog9hDv— The Expanse (@ExpanseSyfy) April 20, 2017
April 20, 2017
Surprise! Elias Toufexis (my favorite ill-fated spy/canary, Kenzo, from Season 1) turned out to be the motion-capture actor for the Proto-Hybrid =)
That's it for Season 2! How did you find the finale, ONTD? Favorite moments? Hopes and expectations for S3? Going to be a long wait, but thankful we've a third season ahead of us. Also, thanks all for the fun discussions this season, definitely happy to find fellow fans to enjoy this show with on here =) Yam seng!
[Spoiler (click to open)]But oh my god! So much!
I really loved Bobbie making her way through the ship, especially when the electrician asked her to stuff him in a closet and roughed him up. I was sad we couldn't see her awesome rescue in real time. But so much love! And Avasarala! What a moment with her and Cotyar! I liked the way she was whispering to him and the moment when they were talking about the shaft and when she shoved on the bullet wound. I need more Avasarala/Bobbie/Cotyar.
The Roci stuff. I loved the way they were all fighting and trying to work on a solution with Holden against the wall and Proty doing it's thing. It was such a sight! The motion capture and CGI worked really well. I was screeching like Naomi for Prax to throw the nuclear ball when Proty was running up the ship. All of Naomi's stuff, especially when talking about giving the protomolecule sample to Fred. My heart!
And Venus. I had my hand over my mouth when the protomolecule appeared within the ship and gasped when the ship came apart. What a shot! So well done and alien and horrifying and poignant.
And showing Mei is alive! Poor Prax.
Can't wait for next season!
I love the dynamic between Bobbie, Avasarala and Cotyar. The Roci crew is growing into the crew we know from the books. I will so much miss this show.
That podcast episode was great, I love the crews banter.
Thanks for all the delicious shirtless Wes/Amos.
Will be back after I watch the episode. And I'll probably come back even later to comment on the podcast.
This is how you do a finale (looking at you, The Magicians). I love everything about this, and I knew it [Spoiler (click to open)] all that kissing and hugging will be for naught. Chekhov's Protomolecule may not have been fired but looking at Holden and Naomi at the end, it will have consequences.
ETA: That shot with the protomolecule dismantling that ship was just horrifyingly beautiful. You don't really see something like that happen on shows.
[Spoiler (click to open)] They said as much in the 'inside the expanse', this will create a wedge between Holden and Naomi (maybe also with Alex and Amos? They all voted to destroy it). And yeah, seeing the Arbogast was horrifyingly beautiful, I was waiting for that scene.
* I love everything about Bobbie-Cotyar-Avasarala. Cotyar isn't looking too good, I hope he makes it. I kinda wanted it to end a bit later CW spoilers [Spoiler (click to open)] at least with Bobbie and Avasarala on the Razorback, but I guess Holden needs to make a broadcast or something for them to decide to go to him.
* Thank you show, Ty and Daniel for that gratuitous shirtless Amos scene. The only way it could have been better would have been to have Prax check him out like he does in the book.
* I enjoyed the Holden-Amos scenes, but I was waiting for the 'last man standing' speech and didn't get it, I hope they put it in later, but I doubt it. Still, the scenes we got were nice, also Holden-Naomi was nice. I'm glad Naomi and Amos talked about what happened, but poor Amos, trying to make his own decisions and them all blowing up in his face, I just wanna hug him.
* Prax saves the day! And Mei lives!
* Poor Arbogast, been waiting for that all season. I liked that they fleshed them out before their horrifyingly beautiful ending.
* OP, I'm still disappointed we're not ending on that line, it's not gonna have the same effect in episode 3-5 that it'll have as a cliffhanger before a year hiatus.
* Roci family feels. And just as they were back in a good place, Naomi dropped that bomb on Holden, man he looked devastated. I can't wait for the fall out from that.
* I'll come back and make another post when I've listened to the podcast.
Actually SO much content that I feel I need to rewatch it all, which I will for sure in the next few days.
Everything felt so immediate and high stakes, which is not always the case? idk it was a great great great episode and got me majorly pressed about having to wait for Season 3.
Amos trying to play Doctors and Nurses with Prax, I SEE YOU AMOS, I SEE YOUUUUU!!!!
BOBBIE/COTYAR/AVASARALA OMG MY HEAARRRTTTTTTT!!!!!💖💖💖
[Spoiler (click to open)]The hearts in Avasarala's eyes when Bobbie rocks up in her Power Armour, holy shit, like what kind of true love.
Also that speech about how Cotyar was protecting her for her son because of failing him and owing him... I kind of loved that? Like I was glad to see more about Cotyar and his reasons for everything.
ALSO WTF NAOMI GIVING THE SAMPLE TO FRED JOHNSON AND NOT YOUR ACTUAL FUTURE WIFE DRUMMER!?!?
Prax remains EVERYTHING. Amos was amazing this ep. I actually didn't utterly despise Holden for once. Naomi was great. Alex was cute af. Bobbie is my one true Martian Queen and Cotyar and Avasarala will feed her all the cucumber sandwiches.
I saw Adam Savage's name on the final credits and I couldn't remember seeing him on the episode. And then I went to this app where people talk abut the show and, man, I haven't seen his face in a while, his ginger hair is all gone, of course I wouldn't have noticed it was him, I was looking for a nerdy ginger.
[those gifs because there were such hearts in Avasaralas eyes that I had to...]
Edited at 2017-04-21 02:40 am (UTC)