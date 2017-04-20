America Ferrera is embracing her body


At 33, I finally understand that my body is a miracle! After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn't, I'm attempting to love it unapologetically as it is! Thank you body for 33 years of standing with me even when I wasn't on your side. I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bullshit distractions (inner & outer), so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living! Thank you to these amazing humans and so many more who have inspired me to celebrate my health and strength! Get you some friends who remind you to celebrate your strong, healthy, loyal body! #HappyBirthdayBody #thisis33 #beyondbeautiful

