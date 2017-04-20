America Ferrera is embracing her body

Soulcycle sucks tho



Contraindicated moves are not your body's friend



Go take a real spinning class. Or ride a fucking bike.

Can you expand on this? Idk much about soul cycle

they do 'push ups' and 'crunches' on the bike handle bars and the form is not only wrong but can really hurt your shoulders. a lot of stuff is to the beat of the music instead of focusing on form as well.

what's the difference between soulcycle and a real spinning class. i've never been to either. i hate being on bikes.

w a pic of soulcycle...



even though i'm still recovering from giving birth, i love my body more than ever now. imperfect, but i have so much confidence in every inch of it. Reply

i love this comment. congrats to you and the bb :)

thank you!

This is so awesome. And congrats on your bb

i love to hear this. congrats! <3 <3

aw congrats bb on the bb!

congrats on the bb!

i've done soulcycle a bit because my friend worked there and i got to go to classes for free and the first time i did it i managed to fall off the fucking bike lol. i didn't put the resistance up enough and started moving my legs to fast for my movement and basically like, flipped sideways over the handlebars. the bruise i got was insane.

that sounds incredibly painful

it's so dark in there that the instructor didn't even see me do it and since everyone's clipped into their bikes, you can't really get help.

Omg how?? Were you not clipped in right? I went for the first time and i couldnt clip out fast enough for stretches LOL

i love ha. i started following her on social media last year and she's just adorable. i loved the video she reposted from vanessa williams and michael urie wishing her a happy bday. willie and marc strike back! they were my ugly betty faves after america, ofc. also, i looooove superstore. i hope it gets renewed for a third season <3

i'm going to be 30 in december. sigh!



i'm going to be 30 in december. sigh! Reply

Superstore has already been renewed for a 3rd season

I love how close the Ugly Betty cast seem to be. It's super cute. Also hey fellow '87 bb!

i can't wait to go workout again

do you lift?

i had surgery last weekend, ( ovarian cyst taken out ) since my last docs appointment last week my doctor said i can't work out till i'm all healed.

It seems like such a long time ago she was the girl in Gotta Kick It Up.



Well shit it was fifteen years ago... Reply

For me it's been a long time since she was Betty from Ugly Betty :(

si se puede!

i've taken 2 soul cycle classes. yeah my heart rate was up and i burned a lot of calories but i side eye all the other shit they do in there.



i do like barre classes though. i took one class with a co-trainer and our 2 friends. my co trainer and i can lift some pretty heavy weight so we were extremely humbled when 2 lb weights crushed our shoulders and how bad our legs hurt the next day lmao we. were. dying. being in that plie pose destroyed my thighs and calves. tons of core work too which i loved. Reply

i'm trying to find a barre class near me that isn't crazy $$$ to supplement spin classes. tho i may just end up doing yoga once or twice a week.



my legs are getting a great workout but i can tell my core needs to get its shit together lmao Reply

dude it was $30 for the drop in class!! i was like uhhhh i dunno....lol but i did it anyways.



the absolute best core workout is holding plank. it works your entire core and your low back and glutes. jillian michaels is currently doing a plank challenge to get to holding a 5 min plank by the end of the month. i held plank for 5 minutes one time and holy shit i was sore for legit 4 days after. if you need form tips on correct planking, try girlsgonestrong.com :-D Reply

I wanted to try physique 57, I think that's what it's called. They have a studio in NYC but they offer classes online. I need to do something to tone my thighs and get rid of the flab on my stomach.

Barre is NO JOKE. I do Spinning, GunEx, Metcon, Synergy and XCo weekly and when I do Barre I feel like I'm about to faint. Awesome workout.

I hate cardio so much lol so I just weightlift and get my cardio in by playing basketball or tennis

great message and all but i hate when people describe normal things as "miracles" like everyone has a body???

pretty sure she's rull churchy

I didn't love SoulCycle tbh. It wasn't bad but I just wasn't into it like I thought I'd be. I've started to box and I love it. It definitely kicks my ass but I'm really into it. I get bored of a lot of other workouts.

Ever since President Trump happened I've been wanting to box more lol 😤

Pixie looks so different from her LA Ink days

Woahhhhhh, that's her????? I never would have recognized her. She looks like a completely different person.

The only thing I need to do is just lose the flab on my lower stomach but it's so hard to do so 😭 And I haven't been to the gym in the past two weeks 🙁

Belly flab is the hardest for me too, I hate it. What does it for me is diet. Which I hate bc food is bae. Why can't I just eat whatever I want and go run it off like they do in the movies???

Sometimes I'll diet really well and then fuck it all up. I've been trying to lose this flab for 2 years.

lol healthy food tastes good too though? Like you can still eat whatever just not all of the time.

I'm imagining that you mean that slow motion run people do on the beach, and think that would be awesome.

Belly flab is the bane of my existence, I'm naturally apple shaped, so I run, lift weights, stick on the lower-end of healthy BMI wise, but I've accepted that there is where the last of my fat is going to be.

Good for her, I wish I could get into that mindset. I just got a gym membership so I'm trying.

This is great timing because I currently hate my body 😕

