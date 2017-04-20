America Ferrera is embracing her body
At 33, I finally understand that my body is a miracle! After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn't, I'm attempting to love it unapologetically as it is! Thank you body for 33 years of standing with me even when I wasn't on your side. I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bullshit distractions (inner & outer), so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living! Thank you to these amazing humans and so many more who have inspired me to celebrate my health and strength! Get you some friends who remind you to celebrate your strong, healthy, loyal body! #HappyBirthdayBody #thisis33 #beyondbeautiful
Contraindicated moves are not your body's friend
Go take a real spinning class. Or ride a fucking bike.
even though i'm still recovering from giving birth, i love my body more than ever now. imperfect, but i have so much confidence in every inch of it.
i'm going to be 30 in december. sigh!
Well shit it was fifteen years ago...
i do like barre classes though. i took one class with a co-trainer and our 2 friends. my co trainer and i can lift some pretty heavy weight so we were extremely humbled when 2 lb weights crushed our shoulders and how bad our legs hurt the next day lmao we. were. dying. being in that plie pose destroyed my thighs and calves. tons of core work too which i loved.
my legs are getting a great workout but i can tell my core needs to get its shit together lmao
the absolute best core workout is holding plank. it works your entire core and your low back and glutes. jillian michaels is currently doing a plank challenge to get to holding a 5 min plank by the end of the month. i held plank for 5 minutes one time and holy shit i was sore for legit 4 days after. if you need form tips on correct planking, try girlsgonestrong.com :-D
