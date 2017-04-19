FX - FARGO 3x02 Promo "The Principle of Restricted Choice"
[synopsis]Gloria deals with the aftermath of a crime, Vargas makes a move, and Ray and Nikki move on to Plan B.
People may need to start locking their doors. Catch a sneak peek of next Wednesday's all new episode of #Fargo. @CarrieCoon pic.twitter.com/SgaN96Ja4v— Fargo (@FargoFX) April 20, 2017
Fargo is back! Thoughts on the premiere? =)
that's the impression i got at least, mostly because the 80's room had a painting from the 2010's landscape, etc.
i loved the ep, so glad this is back.
Scott pilgrims shook.
I missed about 5 minutes of it towards the end. Did the cop's father die? I know he was taped to the chair, but he was really still...