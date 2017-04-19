FX - FARGO 3x02 Promo "The Principle of Restricted Choice"

I thought the premiere was pretty good, though I have no idea what the beginning part from 1988 is about. I guess that'll become more clear as time goes on. Reply

One thing that I didn't catch (and wanted to) was what card game they were playing?

bridge

Thank you!

i think the beginning was just something self contained/ random to show that the "truth" is really a story, aka the "true story" that they claim to tell each season, is not the truth but just a story.





that's the impression i got at least, mostly because the 80's room had a painting from the 2010's landscape, etc.

you beat me to it, op!

i loved the ep, so glad this is back.

Good ep/show as usual but I just had one gripe and maybe it was just my hearing in particular but it seemed like Ewan kept mixing his Minnesota accent with his Scottish accent.

I heard that too, though I'm not great with accents in general. I heard his Scottish accent a lot when he was giving the speech at the party.

i noticed that too

doesn't he always so that?

I noticed it too. Given his foibles with the French accent in Beauty & the Beast and now this, I think it's safe to say accents aren't really his thing.

That murder was brutal, I liked it. I also like the fact that after two seasons of car accidents the shows giving us something different, I was waiting for that hoodlum to crash or something. Also Mary Elizabeth Winstead is thicc,

Scott pilgrims shook.



Edited at 2017-04-20 05:10 am (UTC)

May that be so

I loved it!



I missed about 5 minutes of it towards the end. Did the cop's father die? I know he was taped to the chair, but he was really still...

are you sure it was just 5 mins? this ep was longer than normal. he died, his mouth and nostrils were super glued shut.

OMG, that's terrible. Glad that the dude who did it got his at the end.

haven't watched this show, but Legion pretty much made me want to check it out. how is it?

the only way they're similar is the directing style, but if you liked legion you'll probably like this.

Do I need to watch the previous seasons to watch the current one?

No, each season is a self-contained vignette.

i loved it

I just finished season one and the first episode of season two last night. Really good show.

