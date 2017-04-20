camila cabello’s new single reportedly drops may 5

Wow, so there are other photos of her out there that exist? Reply

Thread

Link

honestly im shocked at how much im appreciating the new picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





new era is here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

karla's debut single will drop on may 5



Reply

Thread

Link

So, Epic can pay for her alone to get these producers..but Fifth Harmony couldn't even afford Max Martin proper? Trash. Reply

Thread

Link

Fifth Harmony was created as a platform for Camila's solo career from the start so that's not surprising Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell if this is a legit theory or a stan one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

who will get their first BB Hot 100 #1 first, her or Harry Reply

Thread

Link

Her, unless he drops a buzz single that is an uptempo anthem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Camila. Harry is going to continue flopping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wooo thats a good question, I dont think Harry will ever get it and I think Camila could do it but I guess we'll see how her first single and album performs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cam will probably get it first but will have no fame behind her. she will be like jason derulo, who releases successful hits but no one is checking for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doubt either will. Ariana still hasn't gotten a #1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neither unless Camila does something like Halsey does with the Chainsmokers. The last woman to get one on her own track was Sia and that was like a year ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I legitimately hope she flops. I don't usually wish that on folks, but we have already have a less-pitchy, less-affected, less-squeaky, less-shrieky, less-tryhard - and most important, not-racist - version of her in little Alessia Cara. I wish Epic wasn't trying to make her happen while simultaneously "supporting" and "promoting" Fifth Harmony as well. UgghhhhhhI legitimately hope she flops. I don't usually wish that on folks, but we have already have a less-pitchy, less-affected, less-squeaky, less-shrieky, less-tryhard - and most important, not-racist - version of her in little Alessia Cara. I wish Epic wasn't trying to make her happen while simultaneously "supporting" and "promoting" Fifth Harmony as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Her face is so wonky, like her mouth area Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow her face looks so wonky in that photo Reply

Thread

Link

her face kind of always looks wonky though that pic is actually an improvement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Parece como una caballo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don't see her becoming a huge star. I don't see her ever achieving Rihanna's level of success. I see her maintaining a close connection with her hardcore fans, and having somewhat of a Demi Lavato type of career. Where she's not really A-list, but not really B-list either. Nothing she's done so far has been remarkable. Reply

Thread

Link

Rihanna is this decade's biggest pop star, her level of success is real hard to achieve.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, but in terms of success, I think you could argue that Gaga and Perry are on Rihanna's level with how many albums they've each sold, as well as the impact they've both had on pop culture. Taylor Swift too. I guess what I meant is that, from this new crop of pop girls, I don't really see it for Camilla. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disappointed that Ryan Tedder is working with her Reply

Thread

Link

Wow she's getting A list producers? Connections get you far in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's friend with taylor, who's friend with her. nothing surprising Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for the longest time i thought she sang the rock a bye song... thats all i have Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see op got a new photo for their ironic stanning. also is anyone else weirded out by the new livejournal highlighted hashtags? Reply

Thread

Link

how does this mess keep getting posts but ya'll ready to ban anybody else? Reply

Thread

Link

because she hasn't actually done anything bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Seethe, lessers and prepare for the era of Camila I see the usual pressed ONTD haters are hereSeethe, lessers and prepare for the era of Camila Reply

Thread

Link





She has some people SO pressed, that is success on its own lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprised u stan ha when u stan trump Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop did they lighten her skin in that gif? serving kpop teas

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

esta culicagada con la cara de mosquita muerta me da rabia verla. PENA me da que es cubana, maldita racista. Reply

Thread

Link

who is asking for this Reply

Thread

Link