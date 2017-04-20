dog

camila cabello’s new single reportedly drops may 5

camila-cabello-bad-things-no-1



- according to a writer at us weekly, karla's debut single will drop on may 5
- the pop star has reportedly enlisted some of the best songwriters/producers in the game, including onerepublic frontman ryan tedder, diplo, pharrell williams and tyler, the creator

2018 best new artist grammy award winner is here!!

