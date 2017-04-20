camila cabello’s new single reportedly drops may 5
Camila Cabello's debut solo single is out May 5.— Nick Hautman (@nickhautman) April 19, 2017
- according to a writer at us weekly, karla's debut single will drop on may 5
- the pop star has reportedly enlisted some of the best songwriters/producers in the game, including onerepublic frontman ryan tedder, diplo, pharrell williams and tyler, the creator
source / source2 / source3
2018 best new artist grammy award winner is here!!
I legitimately hope she flops. I don't usually wish that on folks, but we have already have a less-pitchy, less-affected, less-squeaky, less-shrieky, less-tryhard - and most important, not-racist - version of her in little Alessia Cara. I wish Epic wasn't trying to make her happen while simultaneously "supporting" and "promoting" Fifth Harmony as well.
Seethe, lessers and prepare for the era of Camila