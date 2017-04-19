Bella Thorne: "I Don't Use Birth Control."

She's too simple minded. What's she gonna do when she inevitably gets pregnant? 🤔 Reply

Call Drake. Reply

hopefully abort mission Reply

omg Reply

lol, right? You know what else is ~natural~, Bella? Cyanide in bitter almonds, waterborne diseases, and animals that will wreck yo shit. You wanna live like the Flintstones? Be my guest, I'll be over here eating my GMO snacks. Reply

be thrilled if he's got some cash because that's what she was going for in her Z-list "star" fucking? Reply

So are we supposed to think all the guys are bringing their own condoms or is she also exposing herself to social diseases? Playing roulette with getting pregnant and getting VD? She seems too dumb to have any kind of platform.



Edited at 2017-04-20 05:06 am (UTC) Reply

I hope to god by not using birth control she only means she's not on the Pill or sth and uses condoms instead (which everyone should be doing anyway), since the other things she mentioned are also meds. Reply

Bella (who has dated Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Sam Pepper, and Chandler Parsons)



So many nobodies in one sentence.



I literally only recognize one of those names. Reply

I'm passingly familiar with all but Chandler Parsons. Isn't Sam Pepper one of those YouTubers who harasses women but pretends it's harmless? Reply

a truly tragic list Reply

yeah i recognise only one name and before anyone comes at me, idt the rest are worth even the bandwidth it would take to google them. Reply

Ah so she goes dumpster diving for her dates. How nice. *barf* Reply

and that she does her own makeup.



Uh duh, you apply craft glitter to your nose and cupids bow Reply

I do not understand that look or how she always thinks it's a great look.



But her style is always tragic but I guess she's happy with it Reply

I do not hate all forms of medicine, but I do hate birth control. Reply

Same. Makes me feel terrible. Unfortunately I also hate condoms.



It's probably not the biggest surprise that I have two kids with another on the way.

I will say: we used withdrawal for YEARS and it never failed. For some people, it's quite effective. Reply

i'd take a condom any day over having cum inside of me Reply

I had severe endo but I'm too scared to go on BC because I've heard of the links to estrogen based cancers. :(



I feel like I have to choose between possibly losing another ovary or cancer. Reply

Man I love birth control. I don't ever have periods anymore. Life is fantastic. Give it a try Reply

I'm a doctor and I pop pills like they're skittles, but birth control is fucking poison. I'd rather have an abortion. Reply

voe: is the fishnet one big bodysuit or two separate pieces



what is the table there for? it makes no sense. Reply

Table Reply

Bella claims to be "all natural" inside and out







lol mte Reply

lmao ikr Reply

I don't know how she can say this when not even her eyebrows are real. Reply

Lmao Reply

wut da fuck is that outfit? Reply

A mistake surely Reply

Everybody love mistakes. They're more interesting! Reply

a tragedy Reply

She is ~edgy Reply

She looks like she was an extra in Pretty Woman Reply

No birth control?? lmao good luck with that, girl!! Reply

Ikr good luck getting a new bf



In all seriousness unless she's in a committed relationship where both would welcome an unexpected pregnancy it's really irresponsible and self centered. Reply

That or celibate.



Or by 'no birth control' she only means no pill and uses condoms instead (which is smart). Reply

Are condoms not considered birth control? I hope she at least uses those! Reply

They are and that's why I am confused. Reply

they are, maybe she just means hormonal birth control? Reply

probably Reply

Maybe she just means the pill and IUDs, I hope she's not dumb enough to not use condoms 🤔 Reply

They are but I feel like a lot of people think of the pill when you just say "birth control" (at least that's what comes to my mind tbh) Reply

Most people think the pill and birth control are synonymous so use them interchangeably in speech. Either that or she legitimately is not aware of other forms of birth control. Reply

maybe all she needs is a calendar Reply

she's not too bright, fam. Reply

The other things she mentioned not taking are also meds so I assume she means she's not on the Pill or an IUD but is ok with non-pharmaceutical/ingested forms of bc (ie condom)

she said "I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control."



pretty sure referring to the pill only. Reply

In other words – she really is as stupid as she looks Reply

i have the copper IUD and knowing i have birth control that will outlast t*ump's presidency is fantastic. Reply

Girl, you better trademark that line before someone puts it on a t-shirt and steals your coins!

lmao Reply

I'm too scared of the pain of getting an IUD so I'm getting Nexplanon ASAP and hoping carrot's either dead or impeached before I have to take it out. Reply

lol I love this comment and I'm happy for you ♡♡ Reply

That was my thinking but I couldn't go through with getting the IUD. I legit had a fucking panic attack in the middle of the procedure and had to back out :( Reply

tbh I couldn't date someone who snapchats their entire life. blessings if that's what you wanna do but personally, ain't nobody got time for that. Reply

i cannot imagine being so empty inside and desperate for fame to the point of endlessly documenting every moment of my life on social media like her (and the kardashians/jenners). Reply

I've tried 5-6 different birth controls since I was 18, all desperate attempts to regulate my hormones and skin and it's ALWAYS made it worse or done nothing.



whoever i sleep with has to wear protection, i will not go on bcp again. no way no how!!! Reply

how long did you try them out for? just wondering. sometimes it takes a few months to adjust. each pharmacy offers a different generic of my pill so whenever i move and start a new one, i always break out bad and then it calms down after a while. Reply

You might be like me and have to take something that's really low dose. Most hormonal birth control is too powerful for some people. Left me nauseous and miserable and didn't do much for the horrible cramps I get. I took lo loestrin fe which has the lowest in my country and it was wonderful, only ever went off it due to unrelated reasons. Reply

Yes all my love to loestrin fe. I use it too and it is indeed wonderful. Reply

Same. and i have cardiac problems, and for myself, I was told it's not safe for me to be on HBC. so condoms it is!



but i know i'll still stress out like crazy. Reply

If she only means that she doesn't use hormonal birth control, that's fairly reasonable. If she means she doesn't use ANYTHING, then, well, yikes.



IDK, I get not wanting to overmedicate yourself, but people take the natural/holistic stuff too far. It's good for colds, coughs, stomach bugs, etc. but not for serious medical issues. Reply

i am guessing that's what she means since she said she doesn't like to take medicine. Reply

Ia with the first part of your second thought re/non serious issues.



But I don't even feel it's good for the minor every day stuff. Well except maybe a stomach bug with meds to control the bowels (ick lol)



But I think I feel like natural vitamins and supplements or most OTC are more often than not just another capitalistic scam and they aren't regulated nearly as much as they should be. Eating normal foods and drinking sufficient fluids gives all the nutrients and hydration one needs. Obviously indulging in whatever it is should be in moderation but if a person is excessively pusjung the boundaries of healthy meals even in moderation those vitamins and supplements aren't going to counter balance bad choices. A cold or flu is a virus so all one is doing is just figuring out what OTC they like the most to subdue symptoms for however long because you're gonna feel like crap for 7-10 days whether it's with nothing or whether it's with the side effects if the OTC. Just mark the calendar for a week, keep the fever down, soldier on, and if not better at least somewhat by the end of that 7 day period, then go to a bonafide dr. I read a great medical science white paper a long time ago but now all I remember was the high level message not the details, so I'm sure that probably all sounds crazy.



I wish I could personally be medicine free but when I don't take the meds for my condition which I've unexpectedly had to do 3x in my life now, most recently first 2 1/2 mos of this year.... I was eventually in so much discomfort or actual pain that I could barely function and realized the hell that my life will become without affordable health care or more specifically the availability of affordable medications. /csb



Edited at 2017-04-20 04:24 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah I'd probably be dead without my asthma meds and hardcore antibiotics. I also love green tea and ginger I just think that assuming it has to be one or the other is colossally stupid, especially from someone with a plastic face. Reply

