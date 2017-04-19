george michael - hearts

Bella Thorne: "I Don't Use Birth Control."




In a new interview with Yahoo Style, ONTD fave Bella Thorne revealed that she doesn't like to use medication. She doesn't use birth control and she doesn't use Advil or Tylenol. Bella claims to be "all natural" inside and out, and that she does her own makeup.

Bella (who has dated Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Sam Pepper, and Chandler Parsons) said she wants to date someone who's okay with her posting on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. She also said that she gets chased down by the paparazzi every time she's dating someone new. (lol)

"I've dated people who are like, ‘I don't want people to know my life.’ It ended up becoming a problem. I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me."

ONTD, do you hate all forms of medicine, including birth control?

