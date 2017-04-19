Bella Thorne: "I Don't Use Birth Control."
In a new interview with Yahoo Style, ONTD fave Bella Thorne revealed that she doesn't like to use medication. She doesn't use birth control and she doesn't use Advil or Tylenol. Bella claims to be "all natural" inside and out, and that she does her own makeup.
Bella (who has dated Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Sam Pepper, and Chandler Parsons) said she wants to date someone who's okay with her posting on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. She also said that she gets chased down by the paparazzi every time she's dating someone new. (lol)
"I've dated people who are like, ‘I don't want people to know my life.’ It ended up becoming a problem. I Snapchat my life, and you knew who I was before you dated me. You have to accept me."
ONTD, do you hate all forms of medicine, including birth control?
So many nobodies in one sentence.
Uh duh, you apply craft glitter to your nose and cupids bow
But her style is always tragic but I guess she's happy with it
It's probably not the biggest surprise that I have two kids with another on the way.
I will say: we used withdrawal for YEARS and it never failed. For some people, it's quite effective.
I feel like I have to choose between possibly losing another ovary or cancer.
what is the table there for? it makes no sense.
In all seriousness unless she's in a committed relationship where both would welcome an unexpected pregnancy it's really irresponsible and self centered.
Or by 'no birth control' she only means no pill and uses condoms instead (which is smart).
pretty sure referring to the pill only.
whoever i sleep with has to wear protection, i will not go on bcp again. no way no how!!!
but i know i'll still stress out like crazy.
IDK, I get not wanting to overmedicate yourself, but people take the natural/holistic stuff too far. It's good for colds, coughs, stomach bugs, etc. but not for serious medical issues.
But I don't even feel it's good for the minor every day stuff. Well except maybe a stomach bug with meds to control the bowels (ick lol)
But I think I feel like natural vitamins and supplements or most OTC are more often than not just another capitalistic scam and they aren't regulated nearly as much as they should be. Eating normal foods and drinking sufficient fluids gives all the nutrients and hydration one needs. Obviously indulging in whatever it is should be in moderation but if a person is excessively pusjung the boundaries of healthy meals even in moderation those vitamins and supplements aren't going to counter balance bad choices. A cold or flu is a virus so all one is doing is just figuring out what OTC they like the most to subdue symptoms for however long because you're gonna feel like crap for 7-10 days whether it's with nothing or whether it's with the side effects if the OTC. Just mark the calendar for a week, keep the fever down, soldier on, and if not better at least somewhat by the end of that 7 day period, then go to a bonafide dr. I read a great medical science white paper a long time ago but now all I remember was the high level message not the details, so I'm sure that probably all sounds crazy.
I wish I could personally be medicine free but when I don't take the meds for my condition which I've unexpectedly had to do 3x in my life now, most recently first 2 1/2 mos of this year.... I was eventually in so much discomfort or actual pain that I could barely function and realized the hell that my life will become without affordable health care or more specifically the availability of affordable medications. /csb
As someone who is very prone to pneumonia, I know I'd be dead without antibiotics. Modern medicine is fucking amazing.